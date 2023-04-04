153
FPL April 4

Is it best to Free Hit in FPL Gameweek 32 or 34?

Last week, we looked at the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for those managers without a Free Hit to use.

As it stands, 44.69% of the top 10k and 42.19% overall have already taken advantage of this handy chip, meaning over half of the game is debating when to finally activate theirs.

The two leading contenders seem to be Blank Gameweek 32 and Double Gameweek 34, as they both offer a great opportunity for rising up the ranks and mini-leagues.

FPL Gameweek 15 differentials: Estupinan among three budget picks

BLANK V DOUBLE

It’s the classic FPL dilemma of using it to survive or attack. Four popular teams will not have a match in Blank Gameweek 32 because of the FA Cup semi-finals – Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The advantage of using a Free Hit here is that you can field 11 players at a time when many managers are short by a few. Sprinkle in some clever differential picks and you’re well set up, as it’d then be hard to get a red arrow.

It’s unlike Double Gameweek 34, where a Free Hit enables you to aggressively collect a higher quantity of fixtures – as six teams play twice – but runs the risk of leaving out highly-owned one-match players who could still haul and cause a drop. It can easily backfire, just like it can work brilliantly.

Here is how it looks for the most popular players of the top 500k, all with over 20% ownership.

PLAYER TEAMGW32GW34
GKArrizabalaga
(49.81%)		CHELSEAArsenal (a)
GKRaya
(48.46%)		BRENTFORDA Villa (h)N Forest (h)
DEFTrippier
(92.15%)		Botman
(23.07%)		NEWCASTLESpurs (h)So’ton (h)
DEFShaw
(57.43%)		MAN UTDA Villa (h),
Brighton (a)
DEFEstupinan
(50.06%)		BRIGHTONWolves (h),
Man Utd (h)
DEFChilwell
(44.05%)		CHELSEAArsenal (a)
DEFMee
(36.19%)		Henry
(21.96%)		BRENTFORDA Villa (h)N Forest (h)
MIDRashford
(94.34%)		Fernandes
(30.01%)		MAN UTDA Villa (h),
Brighton (a)
MIDMitoma
(78.32%)		March
(35.61%)		Mac Allister
(23.40%)		BRIGHTONWolves (h),
Man Utd (h)
MIDSaka
(73.95%)		Martinelli
(33.53%)		Odegaard
(26.87%)		ARSENALSo’ton (h)Chelsea (h)
MIDMaddison
(40.13%)		LEICESTERWolves (h)Everton (h)
FORToney
(81.83%)		BRENTFORDA Villa (h)N Forest (h)
FORKane
(78.49%)		SPURSNewcastle (a)Liverpool (a)
FORWatkins
(52.17%)		ASTON VILLABrentford (a)Man Utd (a)
FORHaaland
(42.41%)		MAN CITYFulham (a),
West Ham (h)

FREE HIT: GAMEWEEK 32

 

1

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

153 Comments Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Please get something Maddison! Stinking up many a team for weeks

    1. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      He may get a yellow?

      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Straight red would be better

    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      He'll get an injury then you can sell him for Salahaha

    3. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      He’s an annoying troll.

      Will probably move him for another Brighton midfielder regardless of his points tonight.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I think he'll score tonight.

        A goal and an assist?

        Or perhaps that's Barnes.

    4. Graziano
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Will score twice against Man City. But now Lei 0 - Avl 1.

  2. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Predictions for the games tonight lads

    1-4
    3-1
    1-3
    1-1

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Haha, do we have to guess the teams?

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      2-1 to Brighton
      2-0 to Leeds
      3-2 to Villa
      1-1

    3. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      That post is Spursy

    4. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      BOU 1 - BRI 3
      LEE 1 - FOR 0
      LEI 0 - AVL 1
      CHE 1- LIV 1

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Much better format - have a point for inserting the team names.
        An Old Man can forget after the second fixture unless the teams are included.

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        BOU 1 - BRI 4
        LEE 1 - FOR 0
        LEI 1 - AVL 3
        CHE 2- LIV 2

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      BOU 1-3 BHA
      LEE 2-2 NFO
      LEI 1-1 AVL
      CHE 1-0 LIV

    6. Salarrivederci
      • 6 Years
      just now

      1-3
      1-2
      1-2
      1-2

  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    BOU 1 - BRI 4
    LEE 2 - FOR 2
    LEI 3 - AVL 4
    CHE 2 - LIV 1

  4. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bournemouth XI: Neto; Smith, Stephens, Senesi, Kelly; Ouattara, Christie, Lerma, Traore; Billing; Solanke

    Subs: Travers, Cooke, Brooks, Rothwell, Tarvernier, Vina, Semenyo, Zabarnyi, Anthony

    Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; March, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson

    Subs: Sanchez, Colwill, Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Ayari, Gilmour, Van Hecke, Buonanotte

    Leicester City XI: Iversen, Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy.

    Substitutes: Ward, Iheanacho, Amartey, Daka, Pereira, Praet, Thomas, Tete, Soumare.

    Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Ramsey, Watkins, Bailey.

    Substitutes: Diego Carlos, Traore, Chambers, Duran, Olsen, Digne, Dendoncker, Sinisalo, Revan.

    Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Struijk, McKennie, Roca, Harrison, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Bamford.

    Nottingham Forest XI: Navas, Williams, Toffolo, Felipe, Niakhate, Mangala, Freuler, Danilo, Johnson, Dennis, Gibbs-White.

    Not got Leeds and Forest benches

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      cheers wild rover!

  5. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Good news tonight for Jota, Jones and Firmino owners

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No Gakpo. Thought I saw him on the predicted lineup

  6. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Salah confirmed on the bench.

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Chelsea trying to even it out by playing Cucurella

  7. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Chelsea must hate Badiashile

    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Probably farts in the dressing room

  8. Wild Rover
    • 12 Years
    just now

    Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, James, Fofana, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Chilwell, Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic, Felix, Havertz

    Subs: Mendy, Badiashile, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Mount, Madueke, Pulisic, Sterling.

    Liverpool XI: Alisson, Gomez, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas, Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Jota, Firmino, Nunez.

    Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Milner, Arthur, Carvalho, Gakpo, Salah.

  9. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Ben Dinnery "Aleksandar Mitrovic will not return until mid-May after an independent commission decided to extent his ban to eight-matches. The Fulham striker pushed referee Chris Kavanagh during the FA Cup QF loss to Manchester United. He served his first game on Saturday"

  10. el polako
    • 5 Years
    just now

    I brought in Salah for a hit and captained him.
    This game really is about luck.

