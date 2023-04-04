Is it best to Free Hit in FPL Gameweek 32 or 34?

Last week, we looked at the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for those managers without a Free Hit to use.

As it stands, 44.69% of the top 10k and 42.19% overall have already taken advantage of this handy chip, meaning over half of the game is debating when to finally activate theirs.

The two leading contenders seem to be Blank Gameweek 32 and Double Gameweek 34, as they both offer a great opportunity for rising up the ranks and mini-leagues.

BLANK V DOUBLE

It’s the classic FPL dilemma of using it to survive or attack. Four popular teams will not have a match in Blank Gameweek 32 because of the FA Cup semi-finals – Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The advantage of using a Free Hit here is that you can field 11 players at a time when many managers are short by a few. Sprinkle in some clever differential picks and you’re well set up, as it’d then be hard to get a red arrow.

It’s unlike Double Gameweek 34, where a Free Hit enables you to aggressively collect a higher quantity of fixtures – as six teams play twice – but runs the risk of leaving out highly-owned one-match players who could still haul and cause a drop. It can easily backfire, just like it can work brilliantly.

Here is how it looks for the most popular players of the top 500k, all with over 20% ownership.

PLAYER TEAM GW32 GW34 GK Arrizabalaga

(49.81%) CHELSEA – Arsenal (a) GK Raya

(48.46%) BRENTFORD A Villa (h) N Forest (h) DEF Trippier

(92.15%) Botman

(23.07%) NEWCASTLE Spurs (h) So’ton (h) DEF Shaw

(57.43%) MAN UTD – A Villa (h),

Brighton (a) DEF Estupinan

(50.06%) BRIGHTON – Wolves (h),

Man Utd (h) DEF Chilwell

(44.05%) CHELSEA – Arsenal (a) DEF Mee

(36.19%) Henry

(21.96%) BRENTFORD A Villa (h) N Forest (h) MID Rashford

(94.34%) Fernandes

(30.01%) MAN UTD – A Villa (h),

Brighton (a) MID Mitoma

(78.32%) March

(35.61%) Mac Allister

(23.40%) BRIGHTON – Wolves (h),

Man Utd (h) MID Saka

(73.95%) Martinelli

(33.53%) Odegaard

(26.87%) ARSENAL So’ton (h) Chelsea (h) MID Maddison

(40.13%) LEICESTER Wolves (h) Everton (h) FOR Toney

(81.83%) BRENTFORD A Villa (h) N Forest (h) FOR Kane

(78.49%) SPURS Newcastle (a) Liverpool (a) FOR Watkins

(52.17%) ASTON VILLA Brentford (a) Man Utd (a) FOR Haaland

(42.41%) MAN CITY – Fulham (a),

West Ham (h)

FREE HIT: GAMEWEEK 32

