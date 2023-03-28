144
FPL March 28

The best FPL players for those without a Free Hit

144 Comments
Share

With 12 teams having a Double Gameweek 29, four not participating in Blank Gameweek 32 and six confirmed to be playing twice in Double Gameweek 34, we’ve very much entered chip season in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

A large number of managers can navigate this schedule slightly better by activating their Free Hit chip at some point but 41.54% have already used theirs. In fact, it’s 45.57% of the current top 10k.

For them, here is a list of the best players that will help during these upcoming weeks.

BLANKS AND DOUBLES

Using our Season Ticker, it’s possible to pinpoint the teams that non-Free Hit managers should aim for.

Double 29Plays in 32Double 34
YESYESYESLiverpoolWest Ham
YESYESNOAston VillaBournemouthBrentfordLeeds
LeicesterNewcastle*N Forest
YESNOYESBrighton*Man United*
NOYESYESFulham
YESNONOChelsea*
NOYESNOArsenalC PalaceEverton
SouthamptonTottenhamWolves
NONOYESMan City*

* teams still have one more match that needs adding to the schedule

Liverpool and West Ham United will take part in eight matches between Gameweeks 29 and 34, with ten others having seven.

Of those only participating six times, there is still one future match to be added for Chelsea and Manchester City.

FPL review: Salah ends goal drought, Gakpo off the mark

Mohammed Salah (£12.8m)

It’s felt like an underwhelming campaign for Salah so far, as his previous five have averaged 23.6 goals and he’s only on 11 so far.

Yet, thanks to the 7-0 demolition of Manchester United in Gameweek 26, the Egyptian has the joint-most FPL points (49) of each player’s last six matches.

Who has the best FPL fixtures until Gameweek 34? 8

Truth be told, although Liverpool have a great quantity of fixtures, the first three look difficult. Away trips to Man City and Chelsea when they’ve been notoriously bad on the road, followed by league leaders Arsenal.

A player with such a high FPL pedigree is probably fixture-proof, it’s just a matter of whether managers can and want to have a team structure that features such an expensive midfielder.

Alexander-Arnold or Robertson: which FPL defender should you pick?

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) / Andrew Robertson (£6.8m)

On the surface, things have improved of late for Salah’s defensive teammates: five clean sheets from their last six matches, conceding just once to Bournemouth.

However, their expected goals conceded (xGC) tally in this period was 5.69, suggesting that some unsustainable luck was involved and managers are right in avoiding the game’s three priciest defenders – Alexander-Arnold, Robertson and Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m).

But even in this sub-standard season, the full-back duo are still ranked second and third amongst defenders for chances created, big chances created and expected assists (xA).

Managers using a Free Hit in Gameweek 32 will likely stack up on Liverpool assets at home to Nottingham Forest, so getting in there early could be of benefit.

Bowen marks return with seventh FPL double-digit haul of 2021/22

Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m)

Clearly, Bowen was never going to repeat his outstanding 2021/22 campaign, where he bagged 12 goals, 17 assists and 206 FPL points. So the subsequent big price rise, followed by seven blanks that began 2022/23, have pushed the West Ham attacker into the background ever since.

David Moyes’ Hammers enter Double Gameweek 29 in the relegation zone and need to quickly produce some victories but back-to-back home games with Southampton and Newcastle United provide a great opportunity to turn things around, with trips to Fulham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace soon after.

Who has the best FPL fixtures until Gameweek 34? 7

In a squad with Europa Conference League commitments, Bowen has proved he is rotation-proof but his Gameweek 12 penalty miss at Anfield seems to have cost him this extra route to points.

Instead, Said Benrahma (£5.5m) has taken over spot-kick duties and the Algerian provides an interesting cheap differential option. He’s been a regular starter since Gameweek 13 and, in that time, his 15 shots on target rank fifth amongst all midfielders.

Auto Draft 61

Ollie Watkins (£7.5m)

A lot of managers have already jumped on board the Watkins train, with over 860,000 buying him for Gameweek 28 after six goals arrived in the previous seven outings.

The underlying stats look good too, leading the way for big chances (7) and shots on target (10) over the last four matches.

Aston Villa are one of nine teams to play twice in Gameweek 29 and avoid a Blank Gameweek 32, so it’s an intriguing bonus that home meetings with Nottingham Forest and Fulham are also on the horizon.

FPL review: 2

Kieran Trippier (£6.1m)

The superb 2022/23 of Trippier will already see him be ‘fixture-proof’ for most FPL owners. His 154 points are well ahead of second-placed Gabriel‘s (£5.2m) 124, leading the way in almost all defender creativity data. For example, he’s the only one better than Alexander-Arnold and Robertson in those earlier stats.

Who has the best FPL fixtures until Gameweek 34? 4

Newcastle are without a clean sheet in six matches but remain the league’s most resolute defence. Two late victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest brought huge relief and this sea of blue fixtures could continue such momentum as they seek Champions League qualification.

Such is Trippier’s ownership, managers may feel a second Newcastle defender is needed in order to gain anything from successful shut-outs. Sven Botman (£4.5m) and Fabian Schar (£5.0m) are worth consideration, although the former is currently flagged, which will need monitoring as we approach Saturday’s deadline.

FPL Gameweek 29 differentials: Isak, Bowen + Barnes

Alexander Isak (£6.7m)

Further upfield, returns have been even scarcer. Their seven goals since Gameweek 18 is the joint-lowest throughout the league but it’s not for a lack of trying, with an expected goals (xG) tally of 15.92.

Once this underachievement ends, Isak will be there to benefit as the leading centre forward. These two important wins brought three goals for the Swede, arguably establishing him as the first-choice ahead of Callum Wilson (£6.9m).

This talisman has been directly involved in 86% of Newcastle’s goals when on the pitch and is currently the international break’s second most-bought player.

FPL review: Maddison hauls, Ward keeps clean sheet

James Maddison (£8.2m)

As well as for Double Gameweek 29, our Season Ticker says that the best fixture of Gameweek 30 belongs to Leicester City.

Who has the best FPL fixtures until Gameweek 34? 5

That’s partly why 36% of the top 100k already own Maddison, despite the Foxes being precariously positioned one point off the bottom three. It’s a great run of games for those without a Free Hit and only six midfielders have had more goal attempts than Maddison over the season.

However, as an above-average proportion of these are from outside the area, only three of his 58 have been deemed ‘big’ and 15 goal involvements vastly exceed his xGI of 8.47.

FPL Gameweek 3 hot topics: Rodrigo, Man Utd and Perisic's minutes

Others to consider

Brentford’s Ivan Toney (£7.9m) also has seven matches over six Gameweeks but is close to a suspension in two different ways. Get booked again and it’s a two-match ban, whilst an FA hearing will determine his punishment for betting offences.

Meanwhile, Leeds are delighted to welcome Rodrigo (£6.3m) back into proceedings. He was this season’s first midfielder to reach ten goals but has missed time because of an ankle injury. Upcoming fixtures are a mixed bag but he’s already netted against Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs.

Speaking of which, it’ll be intriguing to see how Tottenham’s results fare without Antonio Conte in the dugout. Harry Kane (£11.8m) tends to score against Everton and is without any doubles or blanks, just like north London rivals Arsenal.

They proved during Double Gameweek 27 that some one-match players will still excel and outperform the doublers, so in-form Bukayo Saka (£8.6m), Gabriel Martinelli (£6.6m) and Martin Odegaard (£6.9m). shouldn’t be written off. Gameweek 32 pits them against Southampton, so non-Free Hitters will need at least a couple of Arsenal names.

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

144 Comments Post a Comment
  1. POTATO
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    KEPA
    TRIPPIER CHILWELL Gabriel
    RASHFORD* MARCH MITOMA Saka
    TONEY WATKINS Kane

    ¦ RAYA Ødegaard MEE BOTMAN*
    £8.3M 1FT

    Do I really need to make a transfer to target this dgw?
    Selling Ødegaard and benching Saka (LEE) or Kane (eve) could backfire. Will play Botman instead of Gabriel if we get news of him training.

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      I will not FH32 so that's also a factor to consider.

      Open Controls
    2. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Solid team tbf agree with botman if available

      Open Controls
    3. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Quality SGW players on the bench could hurt this week. Not sure the right answer, but if in doubt do nothing.

      Open Controls
  2. Sz21
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    BB'ing this week and FH'ing in 32.
    What move(s) would you make here?
    Bruno/Shaw in for Martinelli/Zinchenko looks popular but not that keen on selling Arsenal or jumping on United

    Kepa.
    Chilwell, Trippier, Schar, Estupinan.
    Martinelli, March, Rashford, Mac Allister, Saka.
    Toney, Watkins .
    Raya, Kane, Zinchenko, Martinelli.
    1ft, 6.2m ITB.

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      You can get by without Arsenal for this three weeks and you can still target their home match against Southampton FH32

      Open Controls
    2. Lord.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      You could sell one of your Msartinellis.

      Open Controls
      1. McGurn
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Yep. I am questioning one Martinelli, i would definitely argue against having two of them. Unless you are certain he is going on a hot streak. If so, maybe get three!

        Open Controls
  3. Cammick
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Maddison or macallister?

    Open Controls
  4. Kantelele
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Better option :
    A) Gabriel + Rashford
    B) Shaw + Odegaard

    Open Controls
    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      If Rash is healthy, A all day. He is a captain shout.

      Open Controls
  5. McGurn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    As a gambling addict and drinker, i can say with my whole heart that it is bad and i discourage all from this horrific lifestyle. However, in the the search for a game on UK TV, i watched the Wales game on S4C (Welsh language channel). Whilst crying about my life choices (half joking!), I saw John Harston speaking Welsh as a pundit. There is something about seeing John Hartson speaking Welsh that lifted my spirit. Suddenly things don't seem so bad!

    Open Controls
    1. McGurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I also wish Scout had a "delete comment" button like Tiktok, haha. That would also improved my life immeasurably! Good luck all!

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Want something deleted?

        Open Controls
        1. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          My life mainly haha. Well yes, certainly in some of my past comments, always when drunk lol! Genuinely, a delete button would be a good option for the site (we all say something we regret sometimes). You have influence maybe something you could suggest to the Admins? x

          Open Controls
        2. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          My Sunday morning hangover routine always includes fear, then check Tiktok and Scout for my embarrassing comments!

          Open Controls
        3. McGurn
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          55 mins ago

          Can i PM you? I genuinely think a delete option would benefit the site. Not a joke i genuinely think it is necessary!

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            52 mins ago

            You can just flag your comment and someone can delete it for you. I don't agree about the delete option tbh. Can of worms would be a box of snakes.

            Open Controls
            1. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              46 mins ago

              Ok mate. I disagree with the principle, but i realise it would be expensive, so understand the situation. All the best pal!

              Open Controls
            2. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              I have sent a message to the customer services. This site is fantastic, and people like you are great, but sadly i expect you will be one of the only 14s next year! Best wishes mate!

              Open Controls
  6. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Martinelli to Mac Allister for a hit if you plan BB29 and FH32?

    Open Controls
    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Seems to be a pretty popular move this week. You really only lose out in 30 and 31 and 33 (assuming you are building a team of doublers for 34).

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Lose out in 30 when Arsenal play Liverpool and 33 when Arsenal play City?

        Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Nope

      Open Controls
  7. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Better option? No BB left.

    A. Start saka
    B. Odegaard > Bruno -4 and bench saka

    Open Controls
    1. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Bruno -4 (with two games) and saka (with one game) is roughly a coin flip if for one week.

      If you want Bruno going forward, and cant do it next week (maybe you want to get haaland back, for example) it’s fine to do B. Otherwise do Bruno for free next week.

      Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      probably A
      not really keen on doing a -4

      Open Controls
    5. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      dont bench saka vs Leeds for a hit!

      Open Controls
  8. OptimusBlack
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    If you have those just 3 non DGW Players
    Kane Zinchenko Saka
    And 1 FT
    Who would u Sell ?

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Zinchenko

      But I would roll the FT because you probably have a poor team for 32

      Open Controls
    2. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      Zinc. That said, do you have a FH to cover 32? Might hold if you don’t.

      Open Controls
      1. OptimusBlack
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes I still have FH

        Open Controls
    3. Max City
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      I would hold, but if I had to, then it's Zinchenko

      Open Controls
    4. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Zinchenko

      Open Controls
  9. Max City
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Bench boost active:

    Raya Kepa
    Henry Zinc* Tripp Botman** Estupinan
    Saka* Martinelli* March Mitoma Rashford**
    Toney Havertz** Kane*

    (*) = SGW players
    (**) = flagged

    I could roll a transfer, but with 2FT (and plenty itb),
    which player to be sold?

    Open Controls
  10. Price Changes
    Ragabolly
    • 13 Years
    58 mins ago

    Risers: None

    Fallers: Gueye (4.8)

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      Gueyeeeeeee

      Open Controls
    2. UnDignefied
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    3. conanthebarbarian
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Haaaaa Gueyeeeee!

      Open Controls
  11. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Are people really selling Arsenal defenders like Gabriel & Zinchenko to get Estupinan for a hit ?

    - Arsenal play Leeds
    - Estupinan just played 2 x 90 mins in Australia

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      43 mins ago

      it is silly season

      Open Controls
    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Arsenal don't keep clean sheets at home

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well they have played 6 of the top 7 below them at home, with City, Liverpool & Newcastle to play away.

        But of course Arsenal have kept clean sheets at home (take your point that more clean sheets have been away but that may change a bit with City, Liverpool & Newcastle all played at home but not yet away)

        Only one team has scored more goals than Arsenal at home and only 4 teams have conceded more goals than Leeds away (Utd 🙂 Forest Bournemouth & Leicester)

        Notwithstanding it's Leeds for Arsenal and it's 2 x 90 mins in Australia for Estupinan.

        Open Controls
  12. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    so are we thinking iversen plays both? i need a ward replacement to go with Azpi and i already have 3 BHA

    Open Controls
  13. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    41 mins ago

    feels weird going into a BB with 6.9m ITB

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.