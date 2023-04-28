FPL Gameweek 34 differentials: Mahrez, Bowen + Vardy

Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on the horizon, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Manchester City, West Ham United and Leicester City, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

RIYAD MAHREZ

FPL ownership : 4.4%

: 4.4% Price : £7.3m

: £7.3m GW34-38 fixtures: ful + WHU | LEE | eve | CHE + bha | bre

Riyad Mahrez (£7.3m) has played a pivotal role under Pep Guardiola since joining Man City but has found himself on the fringes for much of 2022/23.

Despite netting a hat-trick in last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final win over Sheffield United (a timely reminder of his haul potential), the Algerian was named on the bench for Wednesday’s potential title-decider against Arsenal, only appearing as a second-half substitute on 72 minutes.

However, his lack of playing time could mean he comes into Guardiola’s starting XI for one or even both of Man City’s Double Gameweek 34 fixtures, against Fulham and West Ham. Beyond that, the UEFA Champions League semi-final clashes with Real Madrid fall either side of Gameweek 35, where he looks primed for a start.

Among all FPL midfielders, Mahrez’s 0.58 expected goal involvement (xGI) per 90 minutes figure across the season is only beaten by Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.0m). He’s also averaging a big chance every other game and shares penalty-taking duties with a certain Erling Haaland (£12.3m), another potential route to points.

Minutes are usually the biggest obstacle for Mahrez and it’d be silly to think he won’t get rotated. Still, he should get opportunities to haul with two Double Gameweeks still to come, so backing one of the most explosive differentials in FPL could pay off.

JARROD BOWEN

FPL ownership : 3.6%

: 3.6% Price : £8.0m

: £8.0m GW34-38 fixtures: cry + mci | MUN | bre | LEE | lei

Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m) is likely to play a huge part in West Ham’s run-in, with his influence starting to grow since Vladimir Coufal’s (£4.0m) return to the starting XI.

The duo often get the best out of each other down the Hammers’ right flank, with the Czech full-back thriving in his last four matches. In that time, Bowen has produced a goal and two assists, claiming 21 points.

It could have been more, too. The winger thought he had fired West Ham into the lead ten minutes after half-time against Liverpool in midweek, when he raced onto Lucas Paqueta’s (£5.9m) pass and finished low past Alisson (£5.4m), only for a VAR review to find him narrowly offside.

However, Bowen continues to look like the most threatening West Ham attacker ahead of Double Gameweek 34. His first opponents, Crystal Palace – who could be without Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) through injury – have failed to win or score in their last two matches.

The Hammers have enjoyed their trips to Selhurst Park in recent seasons, having lost just one of their last eight visits in the Premier League, winning the last two by a 3-2 scoreline.

With West Ham looking to bounce back after their 2-1 loss to Liverpool, Bowen – who is on some set-pieces – could be a nice differential to own for the remainder of the season.

JAMIE VARDY

FPL ownership : 2.0%

: 2.0% Price : £9.1m

: £9.1m GW34-38 fixtures: EVE | ful | LIV | new | WHU

Jamie Vardy (£9.1m) struggled under Brendan Rodgers this season but has recaptured his top form since Dean Smith’s arrival.

The veteran forward won the penalty that brought the equaliser in the 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 32, after setting up a chance for Tete (£5.1m) that should have produced a goal. Then, after coming on for the last 20 minutes at Leeds United in midweek, he scored and had another ruled out for offside.

It’s been notable how Smith is looking to play to Vardy’s strengths, with more emphasis on early balls into the channels, the type of service he thrives on.

“Strikers know they’re judged by goals. It’s not been the most fruitful of seasons for him, but that penalty [he won against Wolves] on Saturday and the goal tonight – he’s as important as they come. Who knows, he could end up with eight goals by the end of the season. The chance he’s scored today, we’ve seen him take loads of them over time and if we can keep creating chances like that he will take them.” – Dean Smith on Jamie Vardy

Leicester are currently in the relegation zone, a point behind Nottingham Forest and Leeds. A leaky defence certainly hasn’t helped – they have conceded a goal in each of their last 18 league matches – but if they can’t rely on clean sheets, they’ll need to attack, which could work to their forward’s advantage.

And with Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.9m) sustaining an injury in midweek, Vardy has a decent chance of starting against Everton on Monday, in what is a massive ‘six-pointer’.