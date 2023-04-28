34
Spot the Differential April 28

FPL Gameweek 34 differentials: Mahrez, Bowen + Vardy

34 Comments
Share

Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is on the horizon, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Manchester City, West Ham United and Leicester City, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

RIYAD MAHREZ

FPL review: Mahrez hauls, Guardiola on rotation
  • FPL ownership: 4.4%
  • Price: £7.3m
  • GW34-38 fixtures: ful + WHU | LEE | eve | CHE + bha | bre

Riyad Mahrez (£7.3m) has played a pivotal role under Pep Guardiola since joining Man City but has found himself on the fringes for much of 2022/23.

Despite netting a hat-trick in last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final win over Sheffield United (a timely reminder of his haul potential), the Algerian was named on the bench for Wednesday’s potential title-decider against Arsenal, only appearing as a second-half substitute on 72 minutes.

However, his lack of playing time could mean he comes into Guardiola’s starting XI for one or even both of Man City’s Double Gameweek 34 fixtures, against Fulham and West Ham. Beyond that, the UEFA Champions League semi-final clashes with Real Madrid fall either side of Gameweek 35, where he looks primed for a start.

Among all FPL midfielders, Mahrez’s 0.58 expected goal involvement (xGI) per 90 minutes figure across the season is only beaten by Kevin De Bruyne (£12.1m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.0m). He’s also averaging a big chance every other game and shares penalty-taking duties with a certain Erling Haaland (£12.3m), another potential route to points.

Minutes are usually the biggest obstacle for Mahrez and it’d be silly to think he won’t get rotated. Still, he should get opportunities to haul with two Double Gameweeks still to come, so backing one of the most explosive differentials in FPL could pay off.

JARROD BOWEN

Bowen marks return with seventh FPL double-digit haul of 2021/22
  • FPL ownership: 3.6%
  • Price: £8.0m
  • GW34-38 fixtures: cry + mci | MUN | bre | LEE | lei

Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m) is likely to play a huge part in West Ham’s run-in, with his influence starting to grow since Vladimir Coufal’s (£4.0m) return to the starting XI.

The duo often get the best out of each other down the Hammers’ right flank, with the Czech full-back thriving in his last four matches. In that time, Bowen has produced a goal and two assists, claiming 21 points.

It could have been more, too. The winger thought he had fired West Ham into the lead ten minutes after half-time against Liverpool in midweek, when he raced onto Lucas Paqueta’s (£5.9m) pass and finished low past Alisson (£5.4m), only for a VAR review to find him narrowly offside.

However, Bowen continues to look like the most threatening West Ham attacker ahead of Double Gameweek 34. His first opponents, Crystal Palace – who could be without Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) through injury – have failed to win or score in their last two matches.

The Hammers have enjoyed their trips to Selhurst Park in recent seasons, having lost just one of their last eight visits in the Premier League, winning the last two by a 3-2 scoreline.

With West Ham looking to bounce back after their 2-1 loss to Liverpool, Bowen – who is on some set-pieces – could be a nice differential to own for the remainder of the season.

JAMIE VARDY

Burnley assets disappoint as Vardy enters FPL conversation 2
  • FPL ownership: 2.0%
  • Price: £9.1m
  • GW34-38 fixtures: EVE | ful | LIV | new | WHU

Jamie Vardy (£9.1m) struggled under Brendan Rodgers this season but has recaptured his top form since Dean Smith’s arrival.

The veteran forward won the penalty that brought the equaliser in the 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 32, after setting up a chance for Tete (£5.1m) that should have produced a goal. Then, after coming on for the last 20 minutes at Leeds United in midweek, he scored and had another ruled out for offside.

It’s been notable how Smith is looking to play to Vardy’s strengths, with more emphasis on early balls into the channels, the type of service he thrives on.

“Strikers know they’re judged by goals. It’s not been the most fruitful of seasons for him, but that penalty [he won against Wolves] on Saturday and the goal tonight – he’s as important as they come. Who knows, he could end up with eight goals by the end of the season. The chance he’s scored today, we’ve seen him take loads of them over time and if we can keep creating chances like that he will take them.” – Dean Smith on Jamie Vardy

Leicester are currently in the relegation zone, a point behind Nottingham Forest and Leeds. A leaky defence certainly hasn’t helped – they have conceded a goal in each of their last 18 league matches – but if they can’t rely on clean sheets, they’ll need to attack, which could work to their forward’s advantage.

And with Kelechi Iheanacho (£5.9m) sustaining an injury in midweek, Vardy has a decent chance of starting against Everton on Monday, in what is a massive ‘six-pointer’.

34 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dshv
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Actually Mahrez could be great shout in fh

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      And Foden

      Open Controls
      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Possibly. I’d like Fodens prospects forGW37

        Open Controls
  2. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Haha. What are you lot doing on Fantasy 606? Just listening now. Hilarious to hear you guys announced. Kudos.

    Open Controls
  3. FantaCity
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Stones or Shaw for -4pts ?

    Open Controls
    1. Plyng
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’d go Shaw. Stones more of a rotation risk with champions league?

      Open Controls
      1. FantaCity
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        thanks for the reply

        Open Controls
  4. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Ward+Saka+Kane > Steele+Salah+Isak (-4)
    GTG?

    Kepa
    Tripp-Estupinian-Chilwell
    Rash-Saka-Mitoma-Grealish
    Kane-Watkins-Haaland

    Ward - Zynchenko - Odegaard - Perraud

    Open Controls
  5. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Strugging this week as I've been priced out of my initial plan, now 0.1 short... current options are:

    1. Kane Odegaard Ake >> Greenwood KDB TAA (-4)
    2. Kane Odegaard Shaw >> Greenwood Salah TAA (-4)
    3. Kane Odegaard Ake Watkins >> Greenwood Salah TAA Isak (-8)

    Which one, or any other ideas??

    Open Controls
    1. FCSB
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Raya
      Shaw* Estupinan* Trippier
      Rashford* Fernandes* March* Mitoma*
      Haaland* Kane Watkins

      Kepa Odegaard Botman Ake

      2FT, 1.3itb

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I feel I should be losing the crocked one instead of Shaw though sir, no?

        Open Controls
    3. neerajpant007
      • 1 Year
      just now

      2. KDB might not play both.TAA and Salah, must have for this gw. If possible keep Shaw as well

      Open Controls
  6. FDMS All Starz
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Feels wrong to roll the transfer but what would you do here?

    (1FT & 0.0itb)

    Steele
    Trent Estupinan Trips
    Salah Bruno Rashford Mitoma Grealish
    Haaland (TC) Isak

    Kepa Henry Pinnock Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Looks good imo. More transfers for setting up for 36,37

      Open Controls
  7. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Is the Jota “knock” enough to take into consideration?

    Isak/Wilson 2 million cheaper with the upcoming double. Jota may be just as much a rotation risk. May just be the one game for Diogo this GW

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      It's a tough one

      Straight swap for Nunez?

      Or something like Shaw & Jota to TAA & Martial ?

      Annoying indeed

      Open Controls
      1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Blame that A hole Coufal

        Open Controls
  8. dshv
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    FH

    1. Ederson or Stones
    2. Kdb or Mahrez

    Open Controls
  9. Chris_White
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    A) Kane & Trippier

    B) Jota & Isak -4

    Open Controls
  10. User Unknown
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Struggling with Howe's comments, I'll play Isak instead of Trippier I think

    Raya
    Shaw - TAA - Estupinan
    Salah - Grealish - MacAllister - March - Rashford
    Haaland - Isak

    Leaves a bench of:

    Kepa - Trippier - Watkins - Botman

    Open Controls
  11. gauzah
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Start one of:

    A) Trippier (SOU)
    B) Martinelli (CHE)
    C) Watkins (mun)

    Open Controls
    1. User Unknown
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Trippier of those three.

      Open Controls
  12. tim
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    TC Haaland for sure?

    Open Controls
  13. Pachi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    What to do?
    A) kane and saka to jota and salah (play trippier)
    B) kane, saka and zinch to isak,salah and robertson -4 (play isak, bench trippier)

    Open Controls
  14. oj_manning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Any suggestions of where to improve the team for the remaining run in? No funds remaining in the bank.

    Steele
    Estupinan. Trippier. Stones
    Rashford. Salah mitoma. Graelish. Fernandes
    Jota. Haaland.

    Bench
    Iverson. Jesus. Botman. Toti

    Open Controls
  15. fusen
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    It'll be absolutely sods law that for those freehitting this week (which is the less common option compared to 2 weeks ago) that we leave out Trippier who has blanked in 6 out of the last 7 gameweeks, for him to suddenly score massively.

    Open Controls
  16. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    First FH draft.

    Steele

    Taa/Coufal/Akanji

    Salah/kdb/Rash/Mitoma/Bowen

    Haaland(c)/Isak

    (Botman/Lindelof/Greenwood)

    *obviously could play botman or Lindelof.

    Zero itb

    Open Controls
  17. rivo4england
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Selling Watkins this week. Would you get:

    A) Jota
    B) Darwin
    C) Martial

    (already have Isak)

    Open Controls
  18. JoBro
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Webster ---> botman
    Iversen ----> steele
    For a -4 this DGW

    Open Controls
  19. Malinwa
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Play one:

    A) Zynchenko
    B) Chilwell

    Open Controls
    1. The Strokes
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  20. The Strokes
    • 4 Years
    just now

    For BB this GW and for the next couple of weeks:
    A. Ederson – TAA – Roberston – Antony - Martial
    B. Alisson – TAA – shaw – Bruno - Alvarez
    C. Ederson –Roberston– shaw – Antony – Jota
    Rest of the team: Steele – Trip – Botman – Zouma – Salah – Rash – Mahrez – March – Haaland – Fergus

    Open Controls
  21. Henning
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Yes or no for - 8.

    Out: Watkins Saka Trippier and kepa

    In: De Gea Trent Kdb and Greenwood

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.