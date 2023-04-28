FPL Gameweek 34 live team news: Jota update + injury latest

Another busy day of pre-match press conferences awaits us as Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes hurtling into view.

We’ll have all the key updates from the 13 pressers being held on Friday, including the latest on Diogo Jota and Kevin De Bruyne.

We’ve also got the Wolverhampton Wanderers team news after Julen Lopetegui’s Thursday media gathering, while there should also be embargoed quotes from the head coaches of Everton, Newcastle United, Southampton and Manchester United released after they faced reporters in the aftermath of their Gameweek 33 fixtures last night.

Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard are the only two managers we definitely won’t hear from ahead of Saturday’s deadline, with Arsenal v Chelsea not taking place until next Tuesday.

This is a ‘live’ article, so you’ll have to hit refresh to get the latest updates when the press conferences are being held.

KEY UPDATES

ARSENAL + CHELSEA: WHAT WE KNOW

FRIDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

LIVERPOOL

Diogo Jota “should” recover from a knock to the back he picked up in Wednesday’s win over West Ham United, although Jurgen Klopp did leave a little bit of doubt about the striker’s involvement on Sunday when saying that the Reds would have to see how the problem “developed”.

Ibrahima Konate is available after being rested in midweek, while Naby Keita (muscle) returns to full training today.

Calvin Ramsay (knee) and Stefan Bajcetic (thigh) remain on the longer-term injury list, while Roberto Firmino (muscle) hasn’t recovered yet.

“Ibou will be back. I guess Naby will train today – didn’t get the medical report yet, but probably. Ox is in training. No-one else [is back]. “We have a couple of players out, everybody knows about them, but on top of that from the last game… Diogo got a bad knock in his back but should be alright, we will see that, how that developed. Apart from that, we should be OK.” – Jurgen Klopp

Klopp was grilled about his settled side, with only one line-up change being made – Joel Matip for a rested Konate – across the last four Gameweeks.

“So, a couple of things. We didn’t change not because we won the game before, we didn’t change because we set the team obviously slightly differently up and want to give the boys the chance to find some rhythm in that, to get used to it, to get used to different things. That’s reason number one. Number two is I said the ticket into this team will always be the readiness, or from now on again the readiness, to defend and to counter-press, and I liked a lot of that what I saw, and if you say that, then you have to give the credit for it as well, so you can buy the ticket again, if you want. “But, I have to say, what it created as well is a situation in training where the boys who didn’t start showed properly up, so we could have changed quite a lot because they really knock on the door, which is good. The main difference is we have time to train and if you have time to train, all of a sudden everybody can show up. Because usually if you say training is as important as the games that’s true, but in a normal week with three games you have recovery where only the guys train who didn’t play the day before, the next day is second-day recovery for the guys who played and the other boys do a little bit more, and then you have one training day in a long week and that’s not a session that should be that intense. “So, a couple of reasons. I liked big parts of the games, not all of it of, course. Nottingham [Forest], I think around the set-pieces that looked really not cool but that’s something, how I said after the game, it’s difficult to prepare for that because nobody can throw in like Niakhate and nobody in our training session will fight for the ball like Nottingham Forest did; I would want to avoid that otherwise you have injuries after a set-piece in training. So, that’s it, that’s the reason pretty much why we didn’t change.” – Jurgen Klopp

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Emil Krafth (knee) and Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring) will remain sidelined for the visit of Southampton, with the French winger only a “maybe” for Gameweek 35.

“No, Maxi won’t be fit. “He won’t be available for Sunday. Maybe the game after but no guarantee at this moment. “I certainly hope he’ll be fit before the end of the season but with hamstring injuries, there’s always that element of doubt. He’s not had a setback, he just needs to build his fitness levels up and make sure he’s fully fit before he comes back.” – Eddie Howe

Howe rested the likes of Alexander Isak, Jacob Murphy and Dan Burn in the win over Everton and talked of rotation in his pre-Gameweek 34 presser.

“I’ll probably assess the squad, see how everyone is physically. “The big thing for me, in this period of games we’ve had, is trying to pick players that I feel are 100 per cent fit and not take chances with players. “If I have a… choice between two [players], I’ll always pick the more fit player, or who I consider to be fresher or fitter. So, trying to get those decisions right because, certainly physically, we’re going to need to be good. This is going to be a tough game.” – Eddie Howe

As for the conundrum up top, Howe was asked whether he’ll start Isak or Callum Wilson against the Saints.

“I don’t know at this moment in time, it’s too early to say. I need to watch more of Southampton and then I’ll make my decision.” – Eddie Howe

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Neco Williams (jaw) has been ruled out for the season and joins Scott McKenna (collarbone), Chris Wood (thigh), Dean Henderson (thigh), Willy Boly (hamstring), Giulian Biancone (ACL) and Omar Richards (leg) on the sidelines, while Moussa Niakhate will have to be assessed after complaining of hamstring discomfort in the win over Brighton.

Taiwo Awoniyi also took a “bang” on his shoulder in that game, according to boss Steve Cooper.

Ryan Yates (shoulder), Jack Colback (concussion) and Gustavo Scarpa (calf) were again absent for the midweek victory, with no updates provided on that trio.

“It’s still a bit inconclusive with that one [Niakhate’s injury]. We’ll have to see with regards to tomorrow. I think he definitely did the right thing [coming off] because he felt something in the game and we were able to make the change, but with regards to the extent of his availability, we’ll have to wait and see on that one. “Taiwo obviously had a real bad bang to his shoulder, so we’ll see where he’s at. “Just normal fatigue [elsewhere], really, with the three-game week and we’re not only two days after the last game, going into a game tomorrow. We’ve got to consider all these things, going into the team selection.” – Steve Cooper

BOURNEMOUTH

Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) is the fresh concern from Thursday’s win over Southampton, while fatigue and cramp were also cited by boss Gary O’Neil as potential problems for the visit of Leeds United.

Ryan Fredericks (calf), Junior Stanislas (knock) and Hamed Traore (foot) were on the sidelines in midweek and are presumed to remain out.

Loanee Jack Stephens is available, however, having not been able to face his parent club in Gameweek 33.

“The boys are going to be extremely tired this morning, going through a recovery session as we speak. “Tav obviously we need to see how he is this morning. That was obviously the real disappointing aspect to yesterday’s game, losing Tav to a hamstring. “A couple of boys cramped up. Mati Vina ideally wouldn’t have done 90, but then Tav having to come off made that tricky. So Mati maybe did longer than he was meant to. We will have to see how he is. “Marcos (Senesi) suffered some cramp as well, obviously hasn’t played as much recently. “So there will be a few that we need to check. We’ll have a look whether we need to freshen it up a little bit, because some of the distances covered and the intensity of the game last night was very, very high. “We need to have a look and make sure we get things right and give ourselves the best chance of being fresh enough to cause Leeds some problems. The boys are going to be extremely tired this morning, going through a recovery session as we speak.” – Gary O’Neil

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Chiquinho (knee) and Sasa Kalajdzic (knee) remain on the long-term absentee list but Wolverhampton Wanderers have no other fitness concerns ahead of the trip to Brighton.

ARSENAL

Mohamed Elneny (knee), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) and William Saliba (back) remain out but there were no obvious fresh concerns from Wednesday’s loss at the Etihad.

CHELSEA

Marc Cucurella (quad), Reece James (hamstring), Mason Mount (pelvic) and Armando Broja (ACL) will miss out, while the latest on Kalidou Koulibaly’s (hamstring) recovery is awaited.

James, Mount and Broja are likely out for the season, while Cucurella is sidelined for a “few weeks”.

Kai Havertz (knee) is expected to return to training ahead of the Arsenal game, however.