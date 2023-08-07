The start of the 2023/24 Premier League season is almost here – and we’ve got the latest team news and injury updates ahead of Friday’s deadline.

The pre-match press conferences that will take place later in the week will help finalise our predicted line-ups.

We’ll have all the key headlines from those pressers as and when they drop.

But in the meantime, this article takes an early look at the injury situation across the top flight after a busy summer of pre-season football.

Our team news tab and injuries and bans page are the places to go for more information as the week progresses.

BURNLEY v MANCHESTER CITY

Kevin De Bruyne got his first taste of pre-season football in the Community Shield on Sunday, having recovered from a hamstring tear sustained in June.

Nathan Ake (knock) would appear to be the only (minor) concern for Friday.

As for the Clarets, we’ve not seen Manuel Benson all summer or Josh Cullen since July 22 – and there has been no word of explanation as to why.

Michael Obafemi (hamstring) is a medium-term absentee.

ARSENAL V NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Gabriel Jesus (knee) will miss the start of 2022/23 with a knee injury picked up in pre-season.

“Unfortunately, he has had a little procedure this morning, he had some discomfort in his knee that has been causing some issues and they had to go in and resolve it. It’s not something major, but he’s going to be out for a few weeks I think. “It’s a big blow because we had him back to his best, especially with the way he played against Barcelona, and he was in good condition, and we’ve lost him. He’s been feeling some discomfort in the last few weeks, we had to look at it and we had to make a decision and the best one is to protect the player and get him back as quickly as possible, so we decided to do it. “It’s something related to the previous injury that he had and the surgery. He had some irritation in the knee and we had to get it resolved.” – Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus’ injury, speaking on August 2

Two Gunners who picked up foot issues over the summer, Reiss Nelson and Folarin Balogun, aren’t expected to be out for too long – but Balogun’s future may lie away from the Emirates anyway.

Jorginho missed the Community Shield with only a minor muscle problem, while fellow absentee Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) is just back in training after missing the entire pre-season programme. He turned in an 11-minute cameo in a charity match on Saturday.

As for Forest, they will definitely be without £4.0m-rated FPL goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey (knee).

Taiwo Awoniyi hasn’t featured since July 27 after taking a kick to the ankle against Leeds, while centre-backs Felipe (knee) and Moussa Niakhate (arm) are currently sidelined.

Full-back Omar Richards, missing for a year with various issues, is hoping to be fit for the new season.

BOURNEMOUTH V WEST HAM UNITED

Dominic Solanke and Ryan Christie, Bournemouth’s front two for much of pre-season, didn’t kick a ball in the Cherries’ final warm-up game.

Solanke was an unused substitute while Christie – who has been operating in a number 10 role – missed out altogether.

Neither issue sounds serious, however.

“Ryan I think it was a small issue. I think he even could have played today, but seven days from the beginning of the season, it doesn’t make sense to take any risk. “Also we decided not to put Dom on, even if he was on the bench. Because if you feel anything that is not 100 per cent, it was not the moment to take risks.” – Andoni Iraola

It does sound like right-backs Adam Smith (muscle) and Ryan Fredericks (calf) will miss out, however.

James Tavernier and Lloyd Kelly (both knocks) had also previously been described as big doubts for Gameweek 1.

Antoine Semenyo is recovering from shin surgery.

We’re not aware of any issues affecting West Ham United at the time of writing.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION V LUTON TOWN

Moises Caicedo reportedly missed Sunday’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano with “hamstring tightness” – who knows whether that it is true or not, with reports of an exit refusing to go away.

Solly March and Lewis Dunk were back in action in that game after minor issues affected their pre-season availability.

Luton will be without Gabriel Osho (knee) and Reece Burke (knee) for the trip to the Amex.

Boss Rob Edwards was hopeful that Daniel Potts and Jordan Clark would make swift recoveries from injuries picked up against Bochum on Saturday, despite Clark being stretchered off the pitch.

EVERTON V FULHAM

Everton are confident that James Tarkowski (knock) will be fit for Gameweek 1 but Dwight McNeil (ankle) is set for “weeks” out and Arnaut Danjuma (knock) is a doubt.

“[Tarkowski] is fine, I think it’s more of a knock. We’ll check, give it a day or so to calm down. We were just being ultra-careful. “It’s not going to be days [for McNeil]. It’s going to be weeks rather than days. We’re waiting on a weekly update if you like. So, yeah, we’ll see how long it takes. He’s just hurt his ankle ligaments. “I doubt [Danjuma will be available]. He will be fit but I doubt he will be ‘fit, fit’ if that makes sense as in getting out there when the whistle blows.” – Sean Dyche

Seamus Coleman (knee) and Dele Alli (hip) are rehabilitating after surgery.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has now put in back-to-back 45-minute showings after his own recovery from injury but Sean Dyche was still sounding cautious about his striker’s fitness.

Fulham could be without Joao Palhinha (shoulder) and Tom Cairney (muscle).

“It’s difficult to be sure on the timeframe. He has already begun his ball work on the training pitch and it’s good to see him back. With more contact in the training sessions, we’ll continue to be assessing day by day to see how he reacts.” – Marco Silva on Joao Palhinha

Aleksandar Mitrovic, provided he stays, is available for selection.

SHEFFIELD UNITED V CRYSTAL PALACE

Michael Olise (hamstring) will miss the start of the season after picking up an injury while away with the England under-21 squad.

Tyrick Mitchell (quad) and Will Hughes (knock) haven’t featured since sustaining problems in the match against Millonarios on July 27.

Cheick Doucoure also appeared to limp from the field of play in Saturday’s win over Lyon.

The Blades have myriad issues ahead of their Premier League return.

Jayden Bogle (knee) and Ismaila Coulibaly (knee) will be out for “weeks” yet, while Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies are being slowly reintegrated into training after long-term hamstring injuries.

John Fleck (leg) and Oliver Norwood (head) were casualties of recent friendlies; reports suggest the former has suffered a fracture.

Strikers Oliver McBurnie (foot) and Daniel Jebbison (groin) could be close to a return, however.

NEWCASTLE UNITED V ASTON VILLA

Eddie Howe is hopeful that Fabian Schar will be fit for Gameweek 1, despite his absence at the weekend.

“Fabian is close to training and returning to the group but not in time for [the Villarreal] game.” – Eddie Howe, speaking on Saturday

Javier Manquillo also missed out on the Sela Cup double-header with a minor groin complaint.

Joe Willock (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) haven’t featured all summer because of issues picked up last season.

Jacob Ramsey (foot) and Alex Moreno (hamstring) will miss the start of the season for Villa. Neither player is expected back before September.

BRENTFORD V TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Brentford will be without the suspended Ivan Toney not just for Gameweek 1 but also for the rest of the calendar year.

There are four Bees flagged with injuries but none of them have serious issues.

Bryan Mbeumo and Frank Onyeka only suffered knocks/dead legs when limping out of the draw with Lille.

“We expect both of them to be available on Sunday. Of course, we need to assess them the next couple of days. “I think it was a knock or a dead leg for Bryan, so that’s why we also subbed him off earlier. We’re not taking any risks. Same with Frank, he felt a bit but we couldn’t see anything. That should be fine.” – Thomas Frank

Missing from the first-team XI were Rico Henry and Josh Dasilva but their omissions were – like the substitutions of Mbeumo and Onyeka – precautionary in nature.

Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Bryan Gil (groin) and Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) will all be absent for Spurs.

Fraser Forster has also played no part in pre-season because of a back problem.

LIVERPOOL V CHELSEA

Christopher Nkunku needed assessment on a knee injury that forced his early withdrawal against Dortmund last week. Mauricio Pochettino hoped the issue wasn’t serious but the forward could be out for “weeks”.

Noni Madueke (hamstring), Armando Broja (foot), Wesley Fofana (foot), Marcus Bettinelli (unknown) and Benoit Badiashile (hamstring) haven’t featured at all in the pre-season friendlies because of injury but Madueke is close to a return.

Alexis Mac Allister has shaken off a knock to feature in Liverpool’s final warm-up game against Darmstadt on Monday.

The Reds have been without Thiago Alcantara (hip) and Stefan Bajcetic (thigh) all summer but the pair have been spotted back in team training this week.

MANCHESTER UNITED V WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

As mentioned in our earlier article, it could be “weeks” before we see new Man Utd signing Rasmus Hojlund in action.

“It may be a few weeks before he is seen in action, due to a small issue he sustained during pre-season training with his former club.” – Manchester United statement on Rasmus Hojlund

Anthony Martial (hamstring) and Tyrell Malacia (unknown) have been absent all summer but the former is at least back in training.

Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) and Amad Diallo (knee) will definitely miss the curtain-raiser against Wolves.

Bruno Lopetegui’s side don’t have any notable first-team concerns that we’re aware of.