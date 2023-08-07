189
189 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    If Kane isn't sold by Friday early evening...

    How does this look?

    Martínez (or Raya)
    Gabriel, Estu, Young
    Saka, Rashford, Eze, Diaby
    Haaland, Kane, Pedro

    Turner. Rodri (or 5.5), Pinnock (or Henry), Gusto.

    If Pedro doesn't feature Rodri is pretty nailed and shooting more.

    Open Controls
    1. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ashley Young is too Old.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        38 but age defying.

        Open Controls
  2. _Freddo
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    Salah goal

    Open Controls
    1. _Freddo
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Salah assist, Jota goal

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Jota going un noticed, hardly in any drafts I’ve seen

        Open Controls
        1. _Freddo
          • 14 Years
          just now

          And they concede

          Open Controls
          1. Gizzachance
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Yep!

            Open Controls
      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Does that help your dilemma?

        Open Controls
  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Mo Predator Goal

    Open Controls
  4. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Salah scores. Imagine not having him for GW2 at home to Bournemouth.

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      How many points did he get in that fixture last season again?

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 3 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yes yes, we all know he didn't do anything last season in that game. Do you really think he will do the same thing again? Highly unlikely IMO.

        Open Controls
      2. Quagsire
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        God, don't remind me of that

        Open Controls
    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Shhhh... He is my differential (crazy, eh?) gw2 captain. I wanted him to blank today.

      Open Controls
  5. madhatter_129
    7 mins ago

    Considering going without Haaland, if it means I can get both Kane and Salah and still have a strong team around them. Thoughts on this, aside from the obvious?

    Pickford
    Estupinan-Gabriel-Botman
    Salah-Rashford-Saka-Maddison
    Kane-Jackson-Pedro

    Bench = Areola-Diaby-Baldock-Kabore

    Could also switch Botman/Maddison for Chilwell/another 6.5 midfielder?

    Open Controls
  6. Offside Trapattoni
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Salah scored but who took the corner for Liverpool just now?

    Open Controls
    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Szoboszlai

      Open Controls
  7. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Goal Salah

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Seems I’m 20 minutes behind ….

      Open Controls
  8. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Pickford
    Estu Gabriel stones botman
    Salah saka rashford mitoma
    Haaland watkins
    Bench

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  9. mattyb09
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    GOAL: JOTA
    ASSIST: SALAH

    Open Controls
  10. FISSH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    What are peoples opinions on Rashford or Bruno? Currently on Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. Yome
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Rashford, plays as striker and will score more goals, explosive

      Open Controls
    2. _Freddo
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gone off the idea of two United attackers so am going with Rashford, just prefer him as an asset,

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Rashford is the better option, but Bruno could easily haul in those first 3 fixtures.

      Open Controls
    4. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Rashford for me … not sure on Bruno’s positioning game to game and intra game

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        In terms of fannying about with mount

        Open Controls
  11. Yome
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Done tinkering, my team for Friday:
    Onana
    Chilwell, Gabriel, Estu
    Salah, Saka, Rashford, Eze, Diaby
    Haaland, Wissa

    Areola, Baldock, Beyer, Mubama

    All the best!

    Open Controls
    1. Woy_is_back
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Downgrade Rashford to fit Kane

      Open Controls
      1. Yome
        • 11 Years
        just now

        No way, Man U will tear Wolves apart.

        Open Controls
  12. Woy_is_back
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Salah, Haaland and Kane all in my squad

    Open Controls
    1. FISSH
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      enjoy 5m finish

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 5 Years
        just now

        We will see

        Open Controls
    2. Yome
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Crazy, 2 of them and spread the funds

      Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Quality at 6.5 makes it doable.

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yup, Diaby Mitoma
        I can afford Saka too

        Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I thought a premium pair was too much, earlier, Woy?

      Open Controls
  13. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    TAA owners in the mud

    Open Controls
  14. Sure You Did
    3 mins ago

    TAA really is a terrible pick.

    Open Controls
  15. Mumfie
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    ……and Pool concede again

    Open Controls
  16. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 mins ago

    Liverpool solid at the back ….

    Open Controls
  17. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    If you like goals you'll love Liverpool v Darmstadt

    Open Controls
  18. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    All 3 goals have been pure gifts

    Open Controls
  19. GE
    • 6 Years
    just now

    1) Martinelli/Ødegaard and Maddison
    2) Son and Eze

    Open Controls
    1. Apollo Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.