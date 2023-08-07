259
  1. royals forever
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Which 4.5-5.5 Midfielders are nailed on for the first few GWs do you think

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    1. Doosra - â˜­DeclanMyGeniusâ…
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Mathias Jensen and Douglas Luiz.

    2. Ron_Swanson
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Harry Wilson

      1. Andy_Social
        44 mins ago

        Enzo

    3. Snooze ya lose
      57 mins ago

      Nakamba

    4. AC/DC AFC
      37 mins ago

      Rodri £5.5m and nailed.

      Is Hojberg?

      There's also D. Luiz but not nailed or Enciso too.

    5. Fatboy_Slim
      33 mins ago

      Justin kluivert

  2. FPL Mentor
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Good to go?

    Pickford
    Shaw Stones Gabriel Estupinan
    Rashford Bruno Saka Martinelli Foden
    Haaland

    Areola / Chilwell / Archer / Mubama

    1. nolard
      16 mins ago

      No fan of 451.
      I would get Onana, drop Shaw for a cheap defender, drop bruno for a 6.5 and get a striker.

      just now

      Not my cup of tea - but who knows? ðŸ™‚

  3. R.C
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Would you pick Jota or Diaz?

    1. nolard
      51 mins ago

      Probably none, but Jota if I had to.

    2. Ron_Swanson
      47 mins ago

      Diaz

    3. Bushwhacker
      46 mins ago

      Diaz. Natural left winger

    4. mattyb09
      36 mins ago

      Jota, more explosive

    5. Camino Aleatorio
      22 mins ago

      Seems they will share minutes.

      So will Gapko and Darwin.

      So only Salah looks nailed in Liverpool.

      I did some Gapko + Darwin exploring. Own both. But I don't know enough about them to make that commitment.

  4. macdmacd
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Pls, RMT
    Kepa / Areola
    Dier Gabriel Schar / Kilman Baldock
    Rashford Salah Saka Son / Diaby
    Alvarez Wilson Watkins

    1. Collins
      just now

      No Haarland will hurt you…

  5. R.C
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    How long is Nkunku out for?

    1. Crunchie
      44 mins ago

      4 weeks or so, why can't you read?

      1. Fintroy
        just now

        Dist?

  6. user.n
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Antony or Kulusevski?

    1. Camino Aleatorio
      22 mins ago

      I think Kulu is going to share work with Rich. But, we'll see.

      1. user.n
        just now

        Thanks

    2. Fintroy
      15 mins ago

      Kulu, even if he plays 50% of games he will outscore Antony.

      1. user.n
        just now

        Thank you

  7. NateDog
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    A few Salah returns here would be pretty funny seeing as how much people are changing drafts for Kane

    1. Firminooooo
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Im in full panicmode. Dont know if I should bring in Salah, Kane or stay away.

    2. AC/DC AFC
      38 mins ago

      That's the risk and perhaps inevitable in gw1 and 2.

      He's more likely to get 1 where Kane can bang 2 or 3 tho!

  8. BobB
    58 mins ago

    Onana, Areola
    Gabriel, Estupian, Botman, Stones, Chilwell
    Saka, Bruno, Mitoma, Maddison, Eze
    Haaland, Watkins, Pedro

  9. Hog Roast Junkie
    56 mins ago

    A) Foden & Jackson
    Or
    B) Mbeuno (or other 6.5 mid) & Watkins

    1. Doosra - â˜­DeclanMyGeniusâ…
      just now

      B).

  10. Weeb Kakashi
    55 mins ago

    First Draft.

    Pickford 4.0
    Chilwell Estu Gabriel Beyer Baldock
    KDB Son Rashford Saka Eze
    Haaland Pedro 4.5

    0.5 ITB

    Best Option

    A KDB Son
    B Kane Madders/Mount
    C Salah Alvarez

    1. AC/DC AFC
      40 mins ago

      B probably

      Or C.

  11. theshazly
    50 mins ago

    How about Gvardiol at 5M ?

    1. Nice to Finally Michu
      16 mins ago

      Unless I missed something he’ll surely be 5.5

      1. theshazly
        11 mins ago

        His price has been revealed
        5 Millions bro

        1. Nice to Finally Michu
          just now

          Wow. That's incredible. Right into my side then

    2. Saka Punch
      just now

      Think he'll be eased in slowly, so a wait and see for me

  12. Zimo
    48 mins ago

    Salah or Kane

    1. Nice to Finally Michu
      48 mins ago

      Salah if only to have a captain differential GW2

    2. AC/DC AFC
      41 mins ago

      I suspect the pick is about longer term points and not simply a standby captain.

      They're both close but Kane will get more goals you'd suspect.

      Issues at both clubs/ teams to work out but they're talisman.

      It's gotta be your call.

  13. Bobby Digital
    just now

    Liverpool persist playing the high line despite lacking the pace in defense to track back

