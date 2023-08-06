802
  1. mad_beer ✅
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    So. Foden yes or no?

    1. Woy_is_back
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Nope

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I think he'll start but no.

    3. Moneymar
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Not yet

    4. shorey143
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Just taken him out

  2. Bluetiger1
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    has anyone finalised their FPL leagues after today CS?

    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Quite the opposite

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Ripped up 4 key spots and have to wait till Wednesday now!

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Similar

  3. Woy_is_back
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    So will Areola start or still Fabianski. Need a 4.0 gk

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      Not sure. Turner to Bournemouth could solve the 4m keeper issue

    2. Kun Tozser
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Turner at Forest will start

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        32 mins ago

        fpl harry thinks they will also sign henderson and turner wont start.

  4. Pariße
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Malibu Guardiola actually had a genius game with those substitutions. Unlucky in the end.

  5. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Odegaard worth the 0.5m over Martinelli?

    1. shorey143
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Think I’m going to do that now. Was more advanced than expected and will get more mins

  6. Saka_Potatoes
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Best prospects we should probably include?
    1) ONana or 4 5gk
    2) Gabriel
    3) Estupiñan
    4) Chilwell/Colwill
    5) Saka
    6) Rashford
    7) Haaland
    8) Watkins

    In my opinion all these are the best and safest picks when it comes to playing lots of minutes which this year is more important than ever. Thoughts?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Well you've missed out Bruno for one and Salah too.

      Plus Kane.

      1. Saka_Potatoes
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        Well you wouldn't have Salah and Kane and Haaland so have left them both out as they're not "essential"

  7. Rigid Digit
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Tinkering done (I think?) and going with this:
    Pickford / Areola
    Stones / Gabriel / Botman / Mings / Baldock
    De Bruyne / Rashford / Saka / Diaby / Enzo
    Haaland / Gakpo / Jackson

    343 (mostly)

    One quandary: Gabriel, Saliba, or Timber ...

    1. Moneymar
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Saliba

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      No worried about gakpo minutes?

      1. Rigid Digit
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yes - Darwin, Jota, Diaz, and Gakpo fighting for 2 spots. Best guess ... Gakpo gets the nod to start (I hope)

        1. Bushwhacker
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Nunez to start with Diaz and Salah.

  8. a2002
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Newcastle fans / other experts or mind readers…..think Anderson starts? Sounds like he’s been good pre-season?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Gw1 or most weeks?

      1. a2002
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        48 mins ago

        Most weeks

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Local journos are saying he's done enough to get in the starting lineup. The problem is that Howe probably played his first choice midfield 3 today against Villarreal. He's most likely competing with Longstaff and Tonali for one space, given that Joelinton and Bruno are more or less nailed. Willock will come back into contention soon as well.

      He could maybe play on the wing, but is competing with Gordon, Miggy, Murphy and Barnes for 2 spots, and that assumes that Howe will only play 1 of Isak and Wilson.

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        He should be a regular sub off the bench most weeks.

        I don't envy Neale doing the predicted lineup for Newcastle this week. Probably a good thing that most are avoiding Newcastle because of fixtures.

        1. a2002
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Great insight, thanks! I’ll scratch draft no. 62 then 🙁

          1. Hairy Potter
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            He 'could' be decent as a 5th midfielder bench player as should regularly get 1 pointers and maybe the occasional attacking return. You never know an early attacking return could get him a price rise - unlikely though.

            I'm not adverse to having him myself as I'm thinking of going either 4-4-2 or 3-4-3, but I wouldn't recommend him to anyone else.

            1. a2002
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              Yeah, I quite like a 3-4-3 Salah draft, just need to decide on;

              a) 4.5 def + Watkins (0.5m itb)
              b) Chilwell + 7.5m fwd

              Thanks again

  9. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    I made a Kane/Pedro draft today instead of my Salah one, what do you think? I think its ok, but I don't love it.

    Onana
    Saliba - Estupinan - Chilwell
    Saka - Rashford - Mbeumo - Eze
    Kane Haaland - Pedro

    0.5 itb, Areola, Baldock, Kabore, Anderson

    1. Lucky Number Ones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Looking at Kane too. If he stays it is almost impossible to not have him. But messes up the midfield too much in a 3 man defense, so considering 4-4-2. You can add Shaw and improve your mid

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        29 mins ago

        Yea its down to Pedro. I either go Pedro or 4 at the back. I did have 0.5 so I do have some flexibility to move off Pedro. Stones was in my back 4 with Salah drafts, but idk if Stones is worth the risk regarding minutes.

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        26 mins ago

        With Kane a 3-4-3 looks good because of Pedro and a 5th midfielder to cover.

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Kane normal season yes this season I don't think he will be at Spurs for GW1 certainly not after the transfer window

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      I've got something v similar

      Besides 3 or 4... most of the front 7.

      And i think it's hot ... jerk sizzling!

  10. Art Vandelay
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    How does this look for a Salah draft? Too risky relying on Pedro given wafter thin bench? Cheers

    Pickford (Areola)
    Gabriel Chilwell Estu (Kabore Baldock)
    Saka Salah Bruno Eze (Nakamba)
    Watkins Pedro Haaland

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      41 mins ago

      pretty good, those 4 mil defenders play don't they, so they offer some cover.

      1. Art Vandelay
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Yep, they all should play.

    2. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      Look sok - biggest issue for me would be no Rashford

      1. Art Vandelay
        • 12 Years
        18 mins ago

        Yep, but you can't have them all...

        The plan is to roll the dice with Salah (c) in GW2 and re-assess with 2FTs in GW3

        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yes, true. I've squeezed him in but rolling the dice on one of MF options

    3. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      g2g

    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Same as y Salah draft (Martinelli/Johnstone to Pickford/Watkins), but yes.

      It is either Bruno to Rashford or Estupianian to 4.5m.

      Sometimes i like my Salah draft but I like the flexibility of playing the fixtures when I don't. If Jota is (almost) nailed or Darwin it is a no brainer

  11. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    rethink,this extra 12 to 15m per game is very adverse for defenders,prime example today
    onana
    estupinan/patterson/gabriel
    saka/kdb/mbuemo/eze
    pedro/kane/haaland

    6 on pennos

    heaton/chucky/baldock/gusto

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      will kane play?

      Open Controls
      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        dont know atm ,but watkins/son for kane/mbuemo is the option

  12. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    More important to have a City defender (Stones/Dias) or Chelsea defender (Chilly) for the first 4-6 GW’s?

    [Don’t be naughty and say “both”)

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Just like Chillys upside.

      1. a2002
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Same. Chasing attacking returns with these 100+ min games

  13. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Maddison or Martinelli?

    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Martinelli.

      Better fixtures and easier to drop down to £7.5m than try to get up to £8m once the season has started

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Good points. Cheers.

  14. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Hey guys,
    Think this is too far from the template?
    Johnstone 4.0
    Chilwell White Estu Henry Baldock
    Rashford Bruno Martinelli Bowen Eze
    Haaland Watkins Pedro
    0.5itb

    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      29 mins ago

      no

    2. BUZZBOMB
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Absolutely not. To be honest, before GW1 there is no template. Not an evidenced one anyway. Different a few GWs in.

    3. a2002
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      You playing 3-5-2 or 3-4-3?

      Saka more assured of mins so could upgrade Martinelli….Saka was quiet today so assume you like the explosive potential of Martinelli?

      Did you add White after his performance? Template seems to be Gabriel as route into Ars defence which is another 0.5m.

      If 3-4-3 then could downgrade Bowen/Eve which allows a move to someone else once fixtures turn for Pedro?

      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 12 Years
        just now

        I'll switch between the two I think.
        I know Saka is, and he is probably the sensible option. I just really like Martinelli!
        I had white last season and was always impressed with how advanced he gets. I know he is probably worse value than Gabriel but I'm not keen.
        I think I'd probably try to save the ft until gw 3 then maybe make a double move to whoever pops up as a good option.
        Cheers for feedback

  15. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Would you rather have Timber/Gabriel + Maddison (Own Saliba already) or James + Trossard (Own Chilwell already)?

