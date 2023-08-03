22
  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Good morning one and all!!!

  2. FPL MAN 123
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Good to go? Getting close now!

    Pickford | (Areloa)

    Saliba | Stones | Shaw | (Bell | Estupinan)

    Rashford | Bruno | Saka | Mitoma | Mbuemo

    Haaland | Watkins | (J Pedro)

    Cheers!!!

    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Wouldn't bench Estupinan home to Luton... Or Pedro. Good team tho

  3. Nice to Finally Michu
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Luton were joint top of the championship for clean sheets last season (20). Not sure they're going to be a complete walk over

    1. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Does make a £4.0m defender an obvious pick. Everyone will have one. I guess the differentiator will be if you ever play them

      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Can imagine a FA cup kind of atmosphere at their home games. Might be tough to break down.

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yeah I reckon, batterings aplenty away, but resilient enough at home to warrant a 4.0.

  4. Eze Really?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Early doors 3 5 2. Then 3 4 3 Now 3 5 2.

  5. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    "This fixture brought an end to Chelsea’s unbeaten pre-season, with three wins and two draws from five matches"

    CHELSEA 1-1 DORTMUND?

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Oh I get it now - misunderstood. Where's that edit / delete button then?

      1. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
        • 8 Years
        just now

        No - you deserved to be shamed for that one 😉 :-p

    2. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I probably could have worded that better, tbf!

  6. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Anybody got an opinion on who starts between Vinicious and Jiminez?

    Vinicious has always seemed decent when he has played and he does seem to have quite a big physical threat, so is kind of similar to Mitro in many ways.

    Bridges with Mitro seem to have been burned and I expect him to be sold.

    1. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah Mitro looks a goner. Not entirely sure if the manager even knows who will start in his place - he might want a longer look at Jiménez first before throwing him in, but I wouldn't be very confident.

      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Vini is the sort of player who could rise by £1m in price in the first 10GW or so. May be a calculated gamble to include as an option which you don't need to rely on to start.

  7. FCSB
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Best combo:

    1. Onana Chilwell Dias Foden

    2. Flekken (or 4.5) TAA Baldock Mbeumo

    Thanks

  8. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone going with Jackson, seems to me like he will be starting.

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Definitely not a ‘Bad’ opinion mate!! Hehe

      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        just now

        If he doesn't start GW1 he can always just Beat It out of our squads

      2. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        You know it

    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah probably. Liverpool defence suck.

  9. Woodzie
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Good day all. Expect to be berated for lack of Haaland but I quite like the feel of this team, bit of fun anyway. Benching Chelsea as I'm a Liverpool fan! Any feedback on this is greatly appreciated:

    Areola
    TAA - Stones - Shaw
    Saka - Son - Foden - Rashford - Martinelli
    Darwin - Joao Pedro
    (Flekken - Nkunku / Jackson - James - Gusto)

