  1. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Anyone not captaining Haaland?

    I am very close to giving it to Saka.

    1. adstomko
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Tempted myself.
      Only issue is Haaland could explode in the first half, to wrap up the game before the Super Cup

      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        He also scored a hattie against Burnley on Etihad last season as well. I don't know... I think he will surely score at least 1, but feel Arsenal will destroy Forest and Saka will score more than Haaland.

    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I'm too coward not to captain Haaland or Salah (except for eventual doubles).

      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Too bad, that kills the game

  2. BerryMaze
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    Bottomed. Sorry.

    Martinelli or Odegaard?

    Martinelli had last season a better minutes-points ratio but he will be subbed early more often with Trossard, Havertz, Nketiah. Odegaard on the other hand may play a bit more deep this season perhaps? Most lads here still on Martinelli?

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Replied.

      Odegaard imo

      1. BerryMaze
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Thank you!

    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Replied too. The order for me is Saka, Martinelli, Ode, Trossard.

      1. BerryMaze
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Hmmm so still Martinelli before Odegaard. You have Saka and Martinelli? Of just Saka?

        1. sirmorbach
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Just Saka, but I haven't said no to Martinelli yet. My last spot is between him, Watkins and TAA.

          1. BerryMaze
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Who are your other mids in addition to Saka?

            My mids and forwards:
            Saka Odegaard Rashford Mbeumo Eze
            Watkins Haaland (Mubama)

            1. sirmorbach
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Nice.

              Currently on Salah, Rashford, Saka, Eze; Haaland and Pedro. TAA in defence.

              1. BerryMaze
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Also very nice. Salah is still tempting.

  3. 3 A
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Kane (c) vs bre (a) looks juicy.
    🙂

    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      More than Haaland (c) v. Burnley away? 🙂

      1. 3 A
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Haaland is 'one season wonder' mate hahaha ...

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      But how? What will the rest of the squad look like with both Kane and Haaland? I wouldn’t be happy with anything in midfield with those two heavy hitters.

      1. 3 A
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        We still cant get Rashy, Marti, Mitoma, Mbeumo and Maddy with these two.

        Or anything downgrade Maddy to Eze or Diaby ..

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          10 mins ago

          Did you mean we can get these with those two?

          It’s just too threadbare for me in midfield, it’s relying on second choices rather than the ones you would want just for the sake of Kane alongside Halland. All subjective of course.

          1. 3 A
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes. For me, I just sacrifice Saka but still have Marti. Not fancy with Bruno or Foden.

            My dream mid if play one premium is: Rash, Saka, Marti, Maddy and Mbeumo.

            So still get 4 of them.

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Not if he’s in Germany

  4. FFSbet.com
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Better option?

    A) Martinelli + Alvarez

    B) Watkins + 6.5M mid

    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      b

    2. Pies Have Come
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      B.

    3. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      B by a mile for me

    4. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      B with Eze

  5. DennisTheMenace
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Any 4.5m mids beside Nakamba? Was thinking on Ahamada but looks like a minutes risk, especially with new signings coming in.

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I think I'm willing to bet on Anderson, think he might get some minutes from the bench with potential attacking return this season

  6. Ballzit
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Stones or Shaw?

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Depends. Shaw more nailed, but I'd rather have Onana + a 5.0 defender. If you have Onana already, then Stones (I prefer Chilwell at that price anyway).

      1. Ballzit
        • 1 Year
        26 mins ago

        Allison
        Trent Saliba Stones Estupinan (Kabore)
        Saka Rashford Odegaard Eve (GibbsW)
        Haaland Wissa (Archer)

        Thinking about: Shaw or Chilwell (Stones), Barnes (MGW), Pedro (Wissa)

        1. Ballzit
          • 1 Year
          25 mins ago

          Eze

        2. Bushwhacker
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Double LPool defence is mad

  7. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Best 4.5 defender? Botman's early fixtures are tough and I'm not sure whether Cash is nailed or not, so currently on Pinnock — but that doesn't look too good.

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      If you have Estupinan then Udogie rotates well when Brighton have harder fixtures

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Could be nice. Not sure if he's nailed though, but I'll surely consider. Thanks!

    2. Claudio555
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Tarko?

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Not a bad shout but I've got Pickford already. Thanks.

    3. EugeMurts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Tarkowski / a Brentford defender

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

  8. Dimdim
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Pedro or mitoma?
    Odegaard or martinelli?

    Also anyone have maddison in their team?

    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Depends on what you do with the extra million. Currently on Pedro myself.
      Still Martinelli for me.

      Not atm, but I like Madders as a pick.

    2. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      I’m really trying to get Maddy to go with Ode in my team.

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ødegaard Maddison ideally but Ødegaard Mitoma from your options

  9. theshazly
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    RMT draft please:

    Onana Areola

    Stones Estu Cash ( Baldock, Bell )
    Mitoma Rash Salah Saka ( Anderson )
    Jackson Haaland Wissa

    0.0 ITB

    Cheers

    Open Controls
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Not bad, but not sure whether Cash is nailed. I'd downgrade one of Stones/Onana/Wissa and upgrade Cash or Bell.

      Jackson could be gold, I like it.

  10. Dimdim
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    I got mitoma and pedro in my team
    But seems hard to double up them as my midfield are

    Saka odegaard eze rash, meaning if i start mitoma i need bench pedro

    1. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Tricky one. Seems a waste to bench Pedro if you have him. It’ll be frustrating too when Mitoma blanks and Pedro scores. Personally would just go Pedro seeing as he seems to be on pens.

      1. Dimdim
        • 6 Years
        just now

        But the thing is mitoma looks very good ytd

  11. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Unpopular opinion: I think Salah is almost as essential as Haaland. Surprised to see so many drafts without him.

    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      What makes you think that?

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        In a season he had a slow start, he still managed to get 19 goals and 13 assists. 12.5 is doable, and you can still get a fairly balanced team with both.

    2. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      He is not a bad pick, he just isn't worth it from the start until the first wc. You can have much more balanced team without him and cover his points with that team.

    3. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      I have both but I’m getting slammed for it.

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        I feel ya. And I got TAA as well 😀

    4. EugeMurts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      2 question marks are 1/ will Pool have another off season and 2/ will Salah be less of a goal threat

  12. DennisTheMenace
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    RMT please:

    Onana
    Estu | Gabriel | Stones | Botman
    Ødegaard | Saka | Rashford | Mitoma
    Watkins | Håland

    Turner | Jackson | Ahamada | Colwill

    Thinks to think:
    - Bruno vs Ødegaard?
    - Ahamada best 4.5 mid?
    - Colwill nailed?

    Thoughts?

    1. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Prefer Ode to Bruno if you have Rashy. (Would double on Utd MIDs)

      Ahamada seems to be

      Not sure. Maybe for first few, but for long I’d say.

      1. Boberella
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        *wouldn’t double on Utd MIDs

  13. Dimdim
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Everyone still gonna capt haaland?

    1. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yeah, stung too many times last season

  14. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Is Steele nailed?

  15. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Thoughts on this Kane team?

    In my honest opinion, this is the best team I've made so far.

    Ederson 4m
    Gabriel Estupinian Andersen (Pau Baldock)
    Saka Odegaard Rashford Brooks (Nakamba)
    Haaland Kane Pedro

    1. RoyaleBlue
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      brooks... otherwise sick haha

    2. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      You simply can’t have a 5.5 gk in a Kane+Haaland team. Downgrade Ederson to 4.5 and upgrade brooks. Surely.

    3. Our Tiny Windows
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Ederson Brooks to Johnstone/Pickford Mitoma/Eze

      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Would be 0.5 short, but I'd like to find some space for Diaby. Thanks for suggestion.

    4. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Guys, guys, Brooks is Bournemouth's top scorer in pre-season. Iraola seems to like him. It's not like his competition is some world-class player. And fixtures are tougher on the paper than they really are - West Ham, Liv, Spurs all have awful defences.

  16. tom66
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Full circle back to Kane / Haaland
    (until his Bayern transfer is confirmed on Friday....)

    Pickford
    Estupinan - Porro - Gabriel
    Saka - Mitoma - Rash - Eze - Doucore
    Haaland - Kane
    Subs: Areola - Morris - Bald

    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Morris to 4.5 and Doucoure to Diaby

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Good suggestion

  17. Boberella
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Any news on why Mbeumo is flagged?

    If he’s out, then it’s:
    A) Rashy, Mitoma, Chilwell
    B) BrunoF, Maddy, Estu

    Which one?

    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Dead leg - he will be fine for next week

      Open Controls
      1. Boberella
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thanks for that! Think I’d still like to get him up to maddy somehow though

        1. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Prefer B in that case

      2. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        We hope but you can’t know …. Lol

        1. FATHER AND SON
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Surely a dead leg won’t keep him out

          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            We don’t know

  18. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Thoughts on the tweaked draft?

    Onana
    Chilwell Gabriel estu
    Salah rashford saka trossard Eze
    Haaland pedro

    4.0 bell Beyer mubamba

    1. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      That looks really solid for a Haaland + Salah team.

      Small thing, but would prefer Kaboré and Baldock over bell and beyer.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Cheers mate

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Agree Kabore and Baldock better op but do like Trossard as will get limited time off bench

      1. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        * not like!

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          Can do trossard and rash > martinelli and Bruno. With it?

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Trossard is a real risk

  19. Bruno Commando
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Pretty template and have 1.0 to spare. What changes should I make? Foden not starting in the Shield is making me second guess myself.

    1) Foden -> Madders/Grealish
    2) Cash -> Chilwell

    Onana // Areola
    Stones Gabriel Estu // Cash Kabore
    Martinelli Saka Rashy Mitoma Foden
    Haaland Watkins // Mubama

  20. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Tonight was the deadline wasn’t it from Bayern re Kane?

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      This Friday apparently

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Hmm ok

      2. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Hope that’s before the deadline!

  21. FATHER AND SON
    • 6 Years
    52 mins ago

    The ultimate differential this season - Cancelo!
    Only 5.1% owned

    1. FATHER AND SON
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      And despite only playing 1,273 minutes last season, he was only 20 points off City highest scoring defender Stones

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      He’ll be off to Barcelona by the end of the week. Pep will never reconcile

      1. FATHER AND SON
        • 6 Years
        8 mins ago

        Strange right

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yes but seems to be player that is disruptive to team environment

    3. Camino Aleatorio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      He made Pep mad. he's finished for MC

  22. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    Thoughts on this lot?

    Onana
    Chillwell - Gabriel - Estu
    Salah - Saka - Rashford - Mbuemo - Eze
    Pedro - Haaland

    Areola - Botman - Beyer - Muniz

  23. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    37 mins ago

    No-Haaland team:

    Onana
    Chilwell, Gabriel, Estupinan
    Salah, Rashford, Saka, Bruno, Eze
    Kane, J Pedro

  24. Scratch
    • 14 Years
    26 mins ago

    It's amusing checking back here every so often in preseason and seeing how certain players work their way into so many shifting RMTs on a given week.
    The latest one seems to be Brighton's Pedro. 2 penalties scored in preseason with Ferguson among others competing for his place... doesn't seem a great option to me. RDZ changes his team far too much for my liking.

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      Ferguson only competes with Welbeck though. Pedro more versatile so at least there is more chance he can play by virtue of that versatility.

      Also Pedro was very lively in preseason. He was arguably Brighton's best player. So all that considered he should at least start gw1.

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Ferguson has been featured much at all has he? Pedro looked excellent today, seems like its him and Welbeck.

  25. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    In Draft,

    A. Udogie
    B. Disasi
    C. Wan-Bissaka

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I would go for a cheeky C. Because united have that nice Wolves fixture - then Spurs - then Arsenal.
      So the fixtures are mixed. No united defender seems a long term starter in successive games (FPL wise) unless you have someone to rotate with.
      I think the best rotation by far is Palace and Villa.

  26. billnats
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    GK: Steele | Turner
    DEF: Gabriel | Stones | Chilwell | Udogie | Kabore
    MID: XX | Bruno | Saka | Mitoma | XX
    FWD: Haaland | XX | XX

    A) Salah, Anderson, Jackson & Pedro
    B) Foden, Anderson, Kane & Mubama
    C) KDB, Madison, Jackson & Mubama

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      just now

      A looks the safest
      B looks like the most fun
      C looks the most untested

      --
      I would probably pick A)
      B) If drunk

  27. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thoughts on KDB?
    He only played 30 minutes but looked like the best player on the pitch. Too risky to start with him?

  28. Heskey Time
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Been tinkering but came on something I am really liking. Any major negatives?

    Flekken
    Gabriel Estu Chillwell
    Salah Saka Bruno Martinelli Eze
    Haaland J.Pedro

    4.0 gk 4.0, 4.0, 4.5

