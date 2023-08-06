243
243 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 13 Years
    6 mins ago

    Pop Quiz for a Sunday night

    Seasons Played
    Best Rank
    Worst Rank
    Top 1k finishes
    Top 10k
    Top 100k finishes

    Open Controls
    1. Quagsire
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Seven
      4393
      512063
      None
      Three
      Four

      Open Controls
    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Seasons Played 14
      Best Rank 232
      Worst Rank 617,608 !!
      Top 1k finishes 1
      Top 10k 3 (and an annoying 10,017)
      Top 100k finishes 12/14

      Open Controls
    3. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 6 Years
      just now

      What's the question?

      Open Controls
  2. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Can AWB keep his place ?

    Open Controls
  3. Alex1995
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best ARS defender?

    And best 4.0 defender?

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Still Gabriel

      Open Controls
  4. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Where to upgrade with 1m itb? Not the bench...

    Onana
    Chily Estu Gabriel
    KdB Rash Saka Eze
    Haaland Watkins Pedro
    Areola Anderson Kabore Baldock

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Eze to a cheeky Trossard punt for a few weeks?
      Not sold on KDB either

      Open Controls
  5. Hits from the Bong
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    How's this? I really wanted to start with Martinelli instead of Eze/Mitoma, but only have £1m in the bank.

    Pickford
    Chilwell Estupinan Gabriel
    Salah Rashford Saka Mitoma Eze
    Haaland Pedro

    (Macey Baldock Beyer Woodrow)

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Downgrade Estupinan?
      Brighton CS potential has diminished imo

      Open Controls
  6. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Do we think trossard starts vs forest?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.