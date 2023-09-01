47
  1. JOELIO8701
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    

    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Congratulations! Your hard work and perseverance have paid off.

  2. JOELIO8701
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Will Akanji start do we think or should I play Estupinian instead?

  3. mad_beer ✅
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    But it still shows the bus team.

  4. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    It looks like the Palhinha-Bayern deal is agreed upon and going through. It kind of kills Leno as an option because his clean sheet potential is significantly lower than it was, but he is still going to get a lot of save points.

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Pile in on the MCI assets!

      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        I would really love to captain Alvarez, but the risk of getting it wrong just before the international deadline is holding me back.

        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          There was a post on here yesterday suggesting that some on MCI forums were thinking Alvarez would be benched - but of course it could all be bolx.

      2. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        I meant before the international break. If only we had an eddit button...

        1. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          

    2. drughi
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      alvarez in for pedro it is, triple up on city attack

    3. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Fulham relegation confirmed

    4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      Looks like I can't avoid Haaland captaincy this week then, tis a shame

  5. Willdo
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Ben Chilwell is my Captain. Once more into the breach my friends.

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Brave! I think they'll concede.

      1. Willdo
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Haha probably but his brace will save me!

  6. southernpacific
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    March or diaby > Sterling?

    Have salah Saka Mbumbo

    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      March if you have to.

      1. southernpacific
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Leaning that way too

    2. Hueng-min Son of a
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      March to Diaby

      1. Hueng-min Son of a
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        March to Sterling*

        1. southernpacific
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Fati and Adringa could take mins off March

    3. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d say Diaby based on fixtures, but I’ve been wrong many, many times 😆

  7. FATHERLESS SON
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Would you do this for a hit? Leaves exactly 0ITB:

    Joao Pedro & Foden
    To
    Alvarez & Sterling

    Thanks

    1. Hueng-min Son of a
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      No, I wouldn't sell Foden. But JP can go, any cash or another cash cow you're willing to fund to upgrade?

      1. FATHERLESS SON
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        No unfortunately not, best I can afford in one move is up to 6.3, already own Mbuemo so unsure on double up with Wissa.

        The moves proposed above would leave this:

        Pickford
        Chilwell | Estupinan | Cash
        Salah | Bruno | Saka | Sterling | Mbuemo
        Haaland | Alvarez

        Turner | Baldock | Kabore | Osula

        1. FATHERLESS SON
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Antonio could be a punt, but I really like how it leaves the team long term with the hit so leaning towards it…

  8. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    who would you bench?
    A Andersen (WOL)
    B Udogie (bur)
    C Saka (MUN)

    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Udugie

    2. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  9. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Looking forward to some brave souls tonight happily proclaiming they've made a move with their GW5 FT "to catch the price rise" while ignoring the fact players are on international duty and that they have to wait over 2 weeks for the next PL game

  10. cescpistols111
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts on Robertson -> Ruben Dias?

    2FT, 1.4 ITB.

    Flekken Turner
    Robertson Chilwell Estupiñán Beyer Kabore
    Rashford Saka Maddison Mbeumo Nakamba
    Haaland Watkins N.Jackson

    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      Pep though

    2. Kevin Twine
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah go for it

    3. Hueng-min Son of a
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I would use Robertson as a placeholder for Tripper when his fixtures change. Team looks good so no obvious upgrade, maybe beyer to Botman/Henry/Udogie for a little bench depth

  11. Kevin Twine
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Get rid of Rashford or Odegaard for Stering?

    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rash decision

    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Ode of those 2 is who I’ll ship if any

  12. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Let the crazy rumours begin!

    https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1808202/Liverpool-transfer-news-Saudi-media-Mohamed-Salah-agreement-Al-Ittihad

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hope it’s true

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        I don't lol but whatever happens, happens.

  13. mdm
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Trippier or Estu on WC?

  14. Mayor of Flair
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Think I'm happy with this WC?

    Areola
    Estu Chillwell Tripper
    Saka Bruno Maddison Sterling Diaby
    Haaland Wissa

    Sanchez Isak Baldock Bell

    Any issues I'm not seeing?

    1. FPL Daniel
      • 14 Years
      just now

      I like it mate, good luck. Maybe consider some extra City cover

  15. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Any press conference today?

  16. Yordan Letchkov
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Onana Turner
    Chilwell Estu Gvardiol Kaboré Baldock
    Rashford Bruno Saka Martinelli Bowen
    Haaland Watkins Archer
    1FT; 0.0itb

    A) Roll and get more information from GW3
    B) Rashford or Martinelli to Maddison or Sterling (more leaning towards Maddison)

    I probably prefer to roll and use 2FT next week to reshape the team in case of need. Anyhow the ARS vs MUN game could hurt me, but could go both ways.

    Any recommendations appreciated, thanks.

  17. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Pedro to Jackson or mitoma/martinelli to Maddison/sterling or both for a hit?
    Also thinking of benching saliba

  18. Tigers Time
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Dilemma - I have a midfield of Rashford, Bruno, Saka, Mbeumo & Foden
    With two free transfers I'm tempted by Rashford to Sterling/Maddison but as an Arsenal supporter I can see us conceding and the Man Utd fixtures are tasty after this week.
    Can't burn a transfer so should I make a sideways move of Pickford to Flekken or upgrade the bench which is Udogie, Baldock & Mubama?

