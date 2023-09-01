We move onto our fourth set of Scout Picks of 2023/24, before the first international break of the season is upon us.

Favourable home fixtures for Manchester City and Chelsea see us triple up on those two sides, whilst West Ham United are backed to deliver against Luton Town.

As ever, the Scout Picks are chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam.

And we are once again limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

An away trip to Luton brings Alphonse Areola (£4.1m) into this week’s starting XI.

Given the Hatters have scored just once so far, a penalty at the Amex, the West Ham United ‘keeper could well be in line for his first clean sheet of the season.

A total of 16 stops in the last three fixtures suggests he’ll have save points to fall back on should the Hammers concede.

DEFENDERS

Chelsea’s home clash with Nottingham Forest ushers Ben Chilwell (£5.8m) into this week’s Scout Picks.

He ranks joint-fourth among defenders for shots in the box (four) and his rampaging runs are more than capable of racking up the points, with last week’s display against Luton reminding us of his explosive potential at both ends of the pitch.

Kyle Walker (£5.2m) is our Manchester City defender of choice for the visit of Fulham.

Only Chilwell, Luke Shaw (£5.4m), Kieran Trippier (£6.5m) and Ashley Young (£4.5m) have created more chances (four) than the right-back over the last two Gameweeks, illustrating his assist potential.

Pep Guardiola’s men, meanwhile, will be optimistic of recording their third clean sheet in four matches.

In the wake of Tottenham Hotspur’s two clean sheets on the trot, Destiny Udogie (£4.6m) could be a profitable pick-up for their away trip to Burnley. On the previous occasion that he kept out his opponents, he supplied an assist and earned three bonus points.

With the Clarets failing to pick up a single point so far, Udogie looks a decent shout at just £4.6m.

MIDFIELDERS

