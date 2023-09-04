101
  1. Freshy
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Too Soon?
    https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uclfantasy/overview

    Get In
    DontMissThatPenMyFriend
    31ZJWME703

    1. Charlie Price
      4 mins ago

      Not too soon for me. Already registered and will be joining your league.

  2. FOO FIGHTER
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Only two clean sheets from Newcastle's last 22 is alarming.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Small sample size but the xGC data is not too bad considering they played City, Liverpool and Brighton.

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Bound to have an upswing with the fixtures turn surely?
      It is how Newcastle react to Europe that worries me more, really tough matches.

    3. WVA
      just now

      Yeah not interested this season

  3. Tonyawesome69
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Looking at Newcastle fixtures after IB until GW10, which Newcastle players are you considering?

    Seems like Pope, Botman (assuming fit) and Schar are the secure picks. Others like Isak/ Wilson, Gordon/ Barnes and Trippier/Livramento could potential have some rotation/ lower xMins.

    Sept IB
    16.09 - Brentford (H)
    19.09 - AC Milan (A)
    24.09 - Sheffield United (A)
    27.09 - Man City (H) EFL Cup
    30.09 - Burnley (H)
    04.10 - Paris Saint-Germain (H)
    08.10 - West Ham (A)
    Oct IB
    21.10 - Crystal Palace (H)
    25.10 - Borussia Dortmund (H)
    28.10 - Wolves (A)

    1. x.jim.x
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Schar is the only real option I think - Trippier isn’t as attacking as last season (and let Schar take the VVD freekick) so doesn’t justify the extra cost, and their attackers are all rotation risks.

      Howe needs to grow a pair and drop some of their poor performers - Burn, Bruno, Pope, Trippier and Almiron have been especially poor.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Agree on the attackers, not sure it's worth going there when there are other options with higher xMins.

        Still not ruled out Trippier even though he is quite expensive. Botman and/or Schar is an easy entry point into the Newcastle defence. Between GW1-3 Schar took the only direct FK.

    2. Lord of Ings
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Not interested in their defence, great data but just seem to concede the odd goal here and there and relying on defenders for attacking returns is asking for trouble unless he’s TAA
      I’m interested in an attacker, so one of Isak/Wilson

    3. NUFC1983
      31 mins ago

      I've transferred in Trippier as think he's now a good option given our improved fixtures. We've had a poor start, but not as bad as some are making out. The end of the Liverpool game and away to Brighton we struggled.

      Trippier is still on set pieces as well as being one of our main attacking outlets down the right.

      Pope, Schar and Botman all assured of starts as well. Further forward, although there will be points, I think there will be a lot of rotation so don't think could really go for anyone with any great confidence.

    4. WVA
      5 mins ago

      None

  4. barton fc
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    which one to sell for son?
    A) rashford
    B) bruno

    1. Lord of Ings
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Flip a coin, think Bruno but it’s 50-50

    2. Stimps
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Bruno

  5. Content creators are for Ki…
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    It's going to be a long few days

    1. The Knights Template
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Start youtubing.

      1. Content creators are for Ki…
        54 mins ago

        Must watch!! Best FPL secrets revealed!!!
        *thumbnail with open mouth shocked expression

  6. FOO FIGHTER
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Even though Gabriel finally started, he is still being shipped out so this is good considering I want to get him in!

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      If you find someone to rotate with - could be great value.
      Everton next. I am looking at Gusto as an issue. If James seems back by gw5 - I would be tempted to take a -4 for Gabriel if I could find a rotation pairing.

  7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Good afternoon all…

    AWB to Udogie(Sheffield Unite)
    March to Mbeumo(Newcastle away)
    Foden to Son(Sheffield United at home)
    Jackson to Awoniyi(Burnley at home!

    All of the above moves could repay a -12 this week alone right???

    Thought welcomed!!

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      *Thoughts

    2. x.jim.x
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Not sure about that my G

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Looks good paper!! Maybe not sensible tho, have already done AWB to Udogie

        1. x.jim.x
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          AWB out is definitely a good move! Just not sure about taking the likes of Foden etc out for hits!

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Yeah think you’re probably right mate!!! Think il do March to Mbeumo and the wait until the following week and do Jackson to Alvarez and just forget Son for the time being, have Maddison in my team

            1. x.jim.x
              51 mins ago

              Might as well keep March, our defence is absolutely shot to pieces. Can see them tearing us apart at OT like Wolves did tbh

              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                just now

                Maybe mate, but United are a different beast at Old Trafford, March I presume would be up against Dalot who I personally thought did fairly well against Saka yesterday, I need Mbeumo in he’s definitely better long term any way so will be quite happy with that move

    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      They could, but March and Foden capable of decent points - I found -8's and -12's rarely work unless there are injuries.
      But invariably find that the bench player you would have had coming on if you made no transfers does well.

      I would say you would be lucky to break even.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Very true mate!! Good points on Foden and March, i think March might go to Mbeumo tho, happy to keep Foden, Jackson can alway go to Alvarez next week!! Yeah i had some bad experiences over the years with -8 haha, some have worked tho!! Most have failed haha

    4. The Mentaculus
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Hmm Udogie might break even but the others could go either way. Don't mind a hit for Son though

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        just now

        Cheers mate!! Still thinking about it but may remain cautious and just do AWB and March to Odogie and Mbeumo, these seem sensible moves

  8. Ask Yourself
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Which one of these do you drop from a WC midfield?

    A) Maddison
    B) Bruno
    C) Son
    D) Rashford

    1. Alan The Llama
      29 mins ago

      B

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      27 mins ago

      I would say Bruno dropped.

      1. Ask Yourself
        25 mins ago

        Interesting thanks both I had Bruno pretty set in there as he was so influential in the first three games but I suppose I can always trade one of son/Rashford down to Bruno if I start with them

        1. mwa1t
          11 mins ago

          Bruno is more consistent but Rashford is always more likely to haul/go on a great streak. I personally prefer Bruno as I feel I can set and forget him, whereas Rashford you have to keep an eye on, and he can easily go 4/5 games without a return,

    3. The Mentaculus
      16 mins ago

      B & D. So many great options in midfield & Man Utd still look poor, give them time.

  9. Wılly
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Looking at DRAFT replacements,

    Who do you prefer?

    A. Joao Pedro
    B. Beto

    1. Ask Yourself
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B for draft

    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Beto looked decent for Everton, plus a definite starter when fit.

  10. FantasyClub
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Is this midfield a hold?

    Udogie Saliba Chilly Estu Baldock
    Sterling Martinelli Diaby Foden Bruno F
    Haaland Jackson Pedro

    1FT 3.0 itb

    1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      35 mins ago

      For this gameweek yes, but if any injuries just get Son in.

      1. FantasyClub
        32 mins ago

        WC definitely not needed then eh?

    2. Camzy
      30 mins ago

      No from me. At least 1 Spurs attacker for this game is needed imo.

      1. FantasyClub
        27 mins ago

        Who makes way?
        Foden with the toughest fixture…?
        No WC needed tho eh?

        1. Camzy
          24 mins ago

          Definitely don't WC.

          I'd consider losing Diaby or Martinelli. Foden is a keep.

          1. FantasyClub
            22 mins ago

            Martinelli out of the 2 you suggested. I think Diaby is a definite hold. He’s been Villas best and their fixtures are about to get good

  11. Letsgo!
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Will u do pedro to ferguson?

    1. Content creators are for Ki…
      53 mins ago

      Who are you asking?

      1. Letsgo!
        51 mins ago

        Not you of course.

        1. Content creators are for Ki…
          37 mins ago

          But I own Pedro

  12. Saka Rice
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Anyone else kind of hoping for an injury so that they can use a transfer? I feel as if I'm happy with my team I don't need to make any changes. I've got Pickford/Turner and Gabriel but I think there aren't many better options for that gameweek. I want Gabriel against Everton and Pickford from GW6 has some good fixtures

    1. The Mentaculus
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      😆 No. You have Pickford & Gabriel & are begging for injuries? GL with that!

      1. Saka Rice
        53 mins ago

        I'm playing Pickford GW6 easy fixture and no other 4.5gks I like that much. Gabriel will play against Everton so why remove him?

        1. MissouriMarten
          1 min ago

          Everton don't do "easy fixture"!

  13. Camzy
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Odd question. Are people happy with transfer made being the tiebreaker in FPL when players are equal in points?

    I really don't like it. I don't understand why a manager that makes more transfers is considered worse. Why aren't the tiebreakers things like highest single GW score or highest rank achieved throughout the season? Or highest TC score/BB?

    It could even be highest/lowest team value or just something other than transfers made which should have no bearing on rank imo.

    1. mwa1t
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I agree, more transfer/hits throughout a season is a legit strategy, no reason it should be punished.

    2. x.jim.x
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Should be the one with the best team name.

      1. Camzy
        1 min ago

        I'd honestly be happier with that than the current system. I'm a transfer happy manager. I've taken two -4s already this season and I'm at 200K.

    3. Shark Team
      1 hour ago

      It would be more fair if auto subs pts were considered first, the one with less pts from auto subs is a better manager

      1. Traction Engine Foot
        8 mins ago

        I agree with this as I never ever get bench jam.

      2. Camzy
        just now

        I don't mind this.

        I'm even okay with most bench points as the tiebreaker. Proves you built a more well rounded squad.

    4. Better off with a pin and a…
      just now

      It does feel odd. You've already been punished 4 points for each extra transfer, so if anything you should be rewarded for making decisions that pulled that back!

  14. mwa1t
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Onana > Turner + Pedro > Alvarez

    OR

    Onana > Leno + Pedro > Edouard

    OR any alternatives? Wissa/Ferguson over Edouard?

    Thinking behind Leno instead of Turner is that Turner might lose his spot, and I want to rotate GKs. But going with Leno leaves me with less cash ofc.

    1. Tonyawesome69
      4 mins ago

      Just stick with Onana until WC. Feels like a waste of a FT

      1. mwa1t
        1 min ago

        The reason for getting Onana out is to facilitate upgrading Pedro. Alternatively, I downgrade a midfielder (Salah, Bruno, Maddi, Diaby, Saka) or a defender, probably Saliba.

  15. Gudjohnsen
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Are Udogie, Son and Maddison too much Spurs on a WC?

    1. mwa1t
      10 mins ago

      Maybe tbh. They're not going to get clean sheet points even against worse teams and have Arsenal and Liverpool coming up. Son has only had one good game too, so I still wouldn't be certain that he's set for a great season.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      5 mins ago

      Udogie is a fine pick if you can rotate when they have tougher fixtures on paper for CS. Both Son and Maddison are good picks in isolation

      1. Wılly
        1 min ago

        Udogie & Estu are a nice formula

    3. Wılly
      5 mins ago

      I haven't WC'd but those are the three I own. Some people have Vicario and Romero, personally I wouldn't go there because a) CS are in limited supply so a GK isn't great, b) Romero has terrible discipline.
      Udogie and Porro offer a lot of attacking intent in an already attacking team. They are also a very good price.
      In isolation, they're all great picks. have scored as many as City this season and they play 3 of the worst teams in the league over the next 5.

  16. mwa1t
    57 mins ago

    Is Spurs having only one available forward in the game a good indicator that they need to rethink how players are categorised? Forward options seem limited this year compared to midfielders where you have choices such as Son/Richarlison/Diaby who are actually playing as strikers.

    1. x.jim.x
      52 mins ago

      Stick all the wingers and IFs as “forwards” and you’d have nobody left to pick in midfield.

      1. mwa1t
        49 mins ago

        Yeah I agree. It's tough. I think there are maybe some players that are in the grey area that could be recategorised for a bit better variety

        1. x.jim.x
          12 mins ago

          I know what you mean, but you're basically moving the problem up the (virtual) field. Assuming the likes of Rashford, Salah, Son, etc get recategorised, everyone's midfield starts to look identical. Of the top-scoring midfielders, there aren't many that don't play as wingers in a 433/4231 - you're basically only left with Maddison, Rodri, Ward-Prowse and Odegaard from the top 15.

    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      44 mins ago

      A lot of teams have two. Just like Spurs, when the game opened.

  17. Ask Yourself
    49 mins ago

    I still think Jackson is pick of the strikers when all of the reasonable alternatives have european football.

    Jesus - would be my favourite but always gets reduced minutes when returning from injury and with champions league on top of that it’ll be hit and miss given that arteta likes Nketiah

    Watkins - nice fixtures coming up but is off penalties and not scoring in the PL. Will Duran get integrated in to the team more with Conference league in the schedule?

    Alvarez - been great for me this season but told myself he’d be gone by the time UCL comes around because city have so many options. I don’t think he is too important for pep to rotate out

    Darwin - not nailed unless he’s in form, risky with europa league around too.

    That leaves Jackson as my favourite what do you guys think about the impact of European football on the best forward for FPL x

    1. Traction Engine Foot
      46 mins ago

      I think Awoniyi might be better than Jackson

    2. mwa1t
      44 mins ago

      I like the thinking but can't shake that Jackson can't finish. Better to go for a cheaper forward option and upgrade the midfield imo. Put Wissa upfront and put Salah in, for example

    3. Camzy
      39 mins ago

      I think you just hop on the form option with strikers.

      Very happy with Alvarez for now but happy to pivot to Darwin or Watkins as the fixtures and form dictates. It's gonna be a spot I use a lot of transfers on this season I think.

    4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      24 mins ago

      Amazed you have not mentioned Awoniyi what does he have to do to be included in the ones to get list? Even Wissa seems to be ahead of him in the community picks

      1. Ask Yourself
        just now

        I mean he could be an option but when we have the choice of all those listed above it’s difficult to choose a forest striker when budget isn’t as much of an issue this year

    5. MarkyMarkL
      21 mins ago

      If Ferguson is going to be the starting striker for Brighton now then he is the go to. That kid is special.

      1. Ask Yourself
        10 mins ago

        I’m glad he’s being protected at this age tbf means he’ll hopefully have a long career

        1. x.jim.x
          4 mins ago

          By comparison, Rooney had nearly 5,000 minutes of football under his belt before he turned 18 - just madness.

    6. AC/DC AFC
      17 mins ago

      Awoniyi, Alvarez and Ferguson have all proven themselves to be more clinical than Jackson.

      xG's is one thing until it becomes a pattern of big chances missed.

      tbf, he's still finding his feet in a new league, club, city, country etc

  18. Content creators are for Ki…
    46 mins ago

    Would a "super sub" chip be possible in FPL? You get to bring on a sub(s) after the match

    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      42 mins ago

      What would really make the game interesting is a VC selection with 1.5 X the points. Will open up the permutations.

    2. Ha.
      42 mins ago

      I think this would be a good addition

      1. notlob legin
        6 mins ago

        My wife came up with a suggestion last week that made me laugh - 2 penalty chips:-

        1. Your bench points are deducted from your team total once per season
        2. One week you have to have 3 Man Utd players

        1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
          5 mins ago

          2 will really hurt

        2. Ha.
          4 mins ago

          1 would be really easy to avoid
          2 not that bad unless it includes Maguire

        3. notlob legin
          just now

          I have to add she is a Man City supporter and is 2nd in the "Hall of Shame" - she knows her stuff when she can be bothered and this year she's well into it, and it's her Birthday today!!!

    3. Robwooly
      16 mins ago

      Like the Vice Captain chip, more chips mean more template busting strategy options.

      Park the bus - All defenders score double.

      Money bags - For one gameweek have unlimited funds

    4. x.jim.x
      9 mins ago

      I wouldn't mind a version of the game that allows you to make subs / change captaincy between match-days, much like the Champions League game does. Adds that element of 'stick or twist' which is quite interesting - I (like a few others on here I think) find the game quite stale these days, so could do with sprucing it up a bit.

  19. SomeoneKnows
    33 mins ago

    1FT + 0.7 itb which would you do?

    A) Pickford > ???
    B) Mubama > Archer
    C) Salah > Maddison
    D) Mitoma > Bowen / Sterling
    E) Bell > Andersen / Cash

    Pickford
    Udogie, Estupiñan, Chilwell
    Salah, Saka, Bruno, Mbuemo, Mitoma
    Haaland, Alvarez

    (Turner, Mubama, Baldock, Bell)

    1. mwa1t
      4 mins ago

      B and E look good. None that pressing, though.

  20. Lord of Ings
    18 mins ago

    Who would you lose out of the 3 for Son?
    A)Rashford
    B)Foden
    C)Saka
    Leaning towards B, want to make this transfer more so because I’ll likely captain him.

    1. MissouriMarten
      4 mins ago

      Definitely Foden, he's such a frustrating player to own. Then again, he can be very frustrating to not to own!

    2. Camzy
      1 min ago

      None of those.

      I really wouldn't sell Foden he's looked really good even while his returns haven't quite come in yet.

