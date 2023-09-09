53
  1. mdm
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Play Cash (CRY) or Trippier (BRE)?

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        We went over this already

  2. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    So the chaos will begin soon.

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Ten Haag

  3. CONNERS
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Morning

    Who'd you play out of Bowen (MCI - H) or Estu (MUN - A)?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Bowen I think.

      He'll be fresher too.

    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      yeah, good point, thanks.

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I would play both.

    4. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Could do, but currently playing Chilwell, Udogie and Trippier in defence.

      Would mean playing 4-4-2 or removing one of these 3.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Guess you cannot bench Trippier when you own him.

    5. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Got him in on WC. He's well overdue a haul you'd think.

  4. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Is anyone considering Villa double defence from GW8?

    Cash and by then we will know whether Moreno has taken Digne's spot. Possibilities of clean sheets and attacking returns.

    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I'll get probably one in for Chilwell from GW9 when Chelsea's fixtures turn nasty.

      Doubt I'll double up unless they show signs of improvement given that they've already conceded 9 goals.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        Yes, Chilwell is a hold till GW8.

        Going to decide on double Villa defence by then as better data will be available.

    2. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      *probably get

    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Possibly, but probably just one and with Diaby too.

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Moreno will take Digne's spot when fit but he's only just back on grass after surgery & several months out. Both are great picks, but tbh I think Cash is a bit of a trap. Yes he picked up some flashy returns & stats while covering for Bailey, but his attacking threat at RB in Emery's system is virtually nil. I already own Diaby & Digne; will be looking at the currently unfashionable Watkins for a potential triple up around GW8

  5. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Most of these teams play every 3 or 4 days and most of their squad will be involved in international matches too.

    Will be rotation inevitably.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Indubitably.

    2. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      And from experience, rotation is unpredictable

      At least if you are not at the training grounds all day plus having breakfast with Pep and the other masters of rotation roulette.

      Therefore avoid any players such as Foden, Diaz, Isak, etc.

    3. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Supposedly

  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Brazil won 5-1 yesterday against Bolivia.

    Richarlison led the line for 71 mins but didn't score.

    Martenelli remained benched and Jesus got the last 8 mins. All of the EPL players featured except for Allison.

    Only Ederson and Casemiro played the whole game from a FPL perspective.

    1. Chazz Reinhold
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      23 mins ago

      Darwin Nunez played for Uruguay and got an assist. Subbed after 73min

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, I saw that too and a few shots on target.

        I've not seen any of the highlights yet.

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      + Gabriel might have picked up a knock (watch this space)

      https://twitter.com/3cbPerformance/status/1700354498416476322

  7. JoeJitzu +42
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Anyway me know why Gvardiol taken off at half time yesterday? I’m hoping it’s because Croatia were coasting??

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      As we can see here, a man that was enticed by the city defence, but did not take into account/underestimated pep roulette. Ederson is the most reliable starter if you want a piece of city defence.

  8. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    It's kind of crazy that the South American teams play 18 world cup qualifiers. The whole group home and away.

    But that's up to 2025 with 6 games in total by November this year.

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2026_FIFA_World_Cup_qualification_(CONMEBOL)

    November has some of the tastier fixtures this year.

    The cycle is 2 games in Sept, Oct and November over 2 years then in March, June and Sept. in 2025.

    1. No Kane No Gain
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      South American teams don’t have a nations league and play less friendlies so they don’t play more games than other nations really

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      There's no qualification for the Copa America, is there? So don't have an equivalent of Euro qualifiers that the European nations have.

      1. ameisin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Beat me to it!

    3. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      It is a bit mad, but then they don't have to do qualifiers for the Copa America so need to spread out the competitive fixtures.

      It's a shame the likes of Paraguay & Venezuela have regressed in recent years, but there's still 7 good teams in there.

  9. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    City will likely struggle this season. No squad depth in attack. If they win the league then the PL is a farmer’s league imo

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      ROFLMAO LOL

  10. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour ago

    They’ll win the league in gw37 instead of gw33 this time around

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      Fail

  11. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    56 mins ago

    Not good for players to get injured but I kinda need to sell someone in midfield so I need injuries

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      So why don’t you sell them if they’re healthy? Are they good picks? Why get rid of good picks?

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      You need an injury because you can't make a decision?

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      So you don't have to decide by yourself who you should drop

  12. P-P-A-P
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    If you can't decide, look up the fixture rating for the next 6 games , add the the inverted value (ie 5 for good fixture, 1 for worst) together and times the total by the players xGI. Get rid of the lowest value.
    Not ideal, but it will give you something to decide by.
    🙂

  13. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Early thoughts....

    Brighton boys on the bench doesn't feel right, but it's based on fixtures.

    Turner (Johnstone)
    Saliba Udogie Gusto (Estupinan Henry)
    Salah Saka Sterling Maddison Mbeumo
    Haaland Alvarez (Ferguson)

    WDYT?

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Play Ferguson (if healthy) over Mbeumo

      1. ameisin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        This. Brighton will terrorise that ramshackle Man U defence.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Hmm Fergie is going to be tricky to own my friend. Keep an eye on mins for Ireland & any clues in RDZ presser. Fortunately he can be very forthright about his team news/selection but I do expect he'll be continue to be very careful with Fergie / try to protect his development

  14. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Anyone else on this site having trouble with unintentionally getting logged out,
    and by doing F5 getting logged in again?

    Been like this for months now for me

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      Oh a technical problem that I haven't experienced - wow!

    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I stay logged in. Tis a good site.

  15. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Alex Moreno sleeper pick when he’s healthy

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Hell yeah

  16. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    So sell all your City, Arsenal, Newcastle and United players immediately. Got it. Cheers.

    I mean, seriously, what can you realistically do about rotation during European games? Sell all your players from the best teams?

    1. Mambino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      yes you could, but it wouldn't work out for the best

