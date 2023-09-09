366
  1. FootballLover
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    3-4-3 with a light-ish defence, heavy midfield, Haaland + Watkins + cheapie 3rd striker. Think this is the way to go.

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Why play 3-4-3 with a cheap third striker when you can have Darwin?

      1. FootballLover
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        So you can have four 12.5-8.5m mids.

      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        or Ferguson/Alverez

        1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Only two worth getting imo. More value in cheaper mids like Foden, Maddison etc

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Watkins has been as bad as Jackson
      2 reasons Im on my WC

      1. FootballLover
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Yep. Returned every game bar Anfield. So bad. Yuck.

  2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Any FPL related injuries tonight?

    1. Onanawhatsmyname
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Gabriel went off injured for Brazil

  3. Totalfootball
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Would you go with Ben chilwell if on WC?

    1. Vazza
      • 3 Years
      2 hours ago

      Of course

    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Not by his form
      Getting pulled early is giving me pause

      1. Totalfootball
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Same

      2. Powers106
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Agree

  4. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Bottomed

    Done Jackson Jota Saliba to Alvarez Son Udogie -4 as had exact money they both went up so couldn’t have done it if I waited.

    Areola
    Udogie Dias Chilwell
    Odegaard Bruno Son Rashford Saka
    Alvarez Haaland

    Sub: Turner Gusto Kabore Mubama

    Any thoughts?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Too much United for me
      But if you still believe, its lovely

  5. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Get your application in for German NT gaffer

  6. Dogs Of War
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Evening

    Best Pedro replacement up to 7.4m to go with Haaland and Jackson? Mids are:

    Rash Sterling Saka Maddison Mbuemo

    Thanks

    1. Onanawhatsmyname
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      58 mins ago

      Edouard has had excellent stats and should come good like the last GW. The returns on Awoniyi have been good and he looks to be an absolute weapon up front. Antonio once he gets through the next two games has a great run as well (I have him and will hold through until GW10 when I WC).

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      58 mins ago

      Morris!

    3. Toon lurk
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Why not just go archer and pocket the change?

  7. Onanawhatsmyname
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    I’m staying the course and just sticking with my free transfers to fix the obvious weak links in my team (currently ranked 67,000) as there are too many uncertainties after the international break with European football kicking off too. Makes more sense to wait until GW10, even after GW9 (the first post-internationals GW), when there is an established European and league rotation for the teams (eg Foden getting CL but not league starts is TBC). Everyone is in the same boat panicking now and they will again after GW8, therefore if close to the template team now, stick it out!

  8. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    59 mins ago

    Opinions on Darwin?

    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      56 mins ago

      Im between him and Ferguson on WC to teamup with the MC2

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        Not going with Salah then? I'm thinking Darwin could possibly cover Salah, but he's a massive xMins risk.

    2. Toon lurk
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      Don’t see how we could’ve come from monkeys personally

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        39 mins ago

        Annunaki intervention?

      2. AIRMILES
        • 12 Years
        34 mins ago

        If you'd read Origin of the Species, you'd know he doesn't explicitly say that.

      3. Now I'm Panicking
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        I can in some cases

