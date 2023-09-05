90
  1. Charlie Price
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 2 mins ago

    UCL fantasy anyone? Maintaing my habit of creating mini leagues at every opportunity please use the code below to join the Not Charlie Price Again! League.

    Many thanks to those who join.
    61G8XQJV01

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      sure i'll join, just made my team, god that website is awful to use, they somehow made it worse than last year, i still made a cracking looking team though i think 🙂

  2. Ze_Austin
    • 4 Years
    5 hours ago

    I'll take the chance of asking this again:

    If you watched the last Chelsea game in full, can you please tell me why Disasi's xGI was so high (0.15 xG, 0.74 xA)? Was it a fluke like two quick-fire big chances in one set-piece routine, or was he involved in the box/attack many times in the Forest game?

    Didn't see much in the last 30 minutes I could catch on a replay

    [Reposted from last article]

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      The Forest game? Where are you getting that xA number from as that doesn't look correct?

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Not sure where you are getting those stats from.

      According to Sofascore, it states 0.13xG (0.10 xG from 54 mins) and 0.06xA. Fbref has Disasi at 0.1xG and 0.1xAG

    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      Not sure where you got those figures from - FBRef has him on 0.1 for both goals and assists.

    4. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Thanks all. That's from FPL's data. Didn't imagine they'd have it so wrong 😀

      I'll ignore 'em from now on, then. Glad I asked

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Still selling him in GW6 as planned, then. Appreciate the responses

  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    These two weeks is going to be an extremely long 'wait for pressers' unless you are on WC.

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      Do u sleep

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 17 mins ago

        Yup, do you?

  4. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Then I saw his face, now I'm a Baleba

    1. Robin31redbreast
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Benda me, shape me anyway you want me.

    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Speedy Gonzalez

  5. Skragnarok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Onana Areola
    Colwell Gusto Estu Saliba Beyer
    Saka Salah Rashford Mitoma Nakamba
    Hartland Jackson Alverez

    2ft 0 itb.
    I've not chased points/rises and happy with most of team. Onana is first priority but to who?

    1. Wobbles
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Not a lot of standput options. Leno has a decent run of games starting.

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      I like the Leno Areola rotation for now

      1. GoonerSteve
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        I've gone with this also.

    3. Skragnarok
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Thanks, some how ruled Leno out before looking at fixtures.

  6. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Undicided about Spurs.

    Richarlison, Son, Kuluvseski, Solomon and Johnson.

    I am going to skip the SHU fixture and wait till the end of GW7 until more data is available of who plays where. Maddison is the safest pick and if I do decide to bring in Spurs attack, he would be the only one right now.

    For all we know Richarlson is back up top vs SHU...

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      If Ange puts Richarlison back up top after Son's performance, he wants sacking - simple as that.

      1. Wobbles
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        I'd be amazed if he Son doesn't start up front again. Hopefully stays there for a few weeks but think he'll eventually end up back on the wing again.

    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Richarlison blanked three games in a row and played terribly. Son scored a hattrick. I can't imagine that Postecoglu would start Rich upfront in the next game.

    3. Lord of Ings
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      It seems like You’re just hoping Son doesn’t start up top because you can’t get him lol
      They have Liverpool and Arsenal back to back after SHU, what makes you think Ange is gonna experiment and put Richa back top where he failed miserably first 3 games?

  7. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Play one:

    A. Chilwell(bou)
    B. White(eve)

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      A

      1. I Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Would really want to play both though.

        Open Controls
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Look at Arsenal’s record at Goodison

          1. Bobby Digital
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Is it bad?

            Open Controls
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Maybe I should take that sort of thing into account but different managers and players over the years, I'm not sure how much weight it should really hold.

  8. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 28 mins ago

    What to do here with mids + Forwards?

    Saka Rashy Foden Mbuemo Maddison
    Jacksok Haaland Semenyo

    1.5m ITB 1FT

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      I'd get rid of Jackson

    2. I Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Save.

    3. Pedersen
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Jackson to Alvarez but that is luxury transfer

  9. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Have exact cash for Bruno -> Son. Reckon that’s the play here and Son(c)?

    Turner
    Chilwell, Gabriel, Gvardiol
    Saka, Ode, Sterling, Foden, Bruno
    Haaland, Jackson

    Onana, Estupinan, Baldock, Usola
    Bank 0.7m. 1FT

    1. Saka Rice
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I wouldn't get rid of Bruno he's got a high xGI. I'd do Odegaard to Maddison or save

    2. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I know people are flocking to Son but I’d like to see him start CF for another game.

      Haaland cap for me

    3. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Good move, wouldn't captain him.

    4. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Very interesting captain call...

      Nit 100% that Son stays up front, but do we really see Post changing things aftrr last game ?

      Wham could fustrate City...

      If ever a time to do it, its this gw

  10. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    So what do we think of Gabriel now? He's down to 4.8m, but Arteta might revert back to playing Partey as inverted RB again. Or is that out of the window with the return of Zinchenko?

    1. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Get rid. Useless to ponder about him every week.

    2. GoonerSteve
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      He'll probably play now if Partey our for a while.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Yeah 4.8m is a bargain

    3. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Partey is out for a while, which means Gabriel is at least safer to start again.

      With Zinchenko back Arteta has his box system of 4 in the middle again, the fullback inversion role is apparently trusted most to either Partey, Zinchenko or Tomiyasu (and perhaps Timber once he returns). The absence of Partey could then mean that Zinchenko does inversion from the left, and Gabriel is the preferred left sided defender.

    4. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Wait to see him starting consistently before buying, regardless of price.

    5. Fintroy
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Can't cope with the stress of the new pep (atreta) and the chances of rotation - ditch asap

  11. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Any changes?

    Leno
    Tripp Chil Udogie
    Maddy Sterling Mbuemo Diaby
    Haaland Alvarez Jackson

    Bench: Areola, Bowen, Cash, Henry

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Looks good. Considering buying Trippier myself.

  12. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    0.4 ITB. 1 FT. Save it?

    Turner
    Chilwell Estupinan Udogie Pinnock
    Salah Saka Rashford Foden Eze
    Haaland

    Areola Pedro Kabore Mubama

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      At least for two weeks

    2. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Salah to Son when Salah goes to Saudi

  13. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Where could I see how many set piece goals v goals from play per team?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Not sure this will help but this is a handy site.

      https://understat.com/

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      16 mins ago

      https://theanalyst.com/eu/2023/08/premier-league-stats-2023-24/?_gl=1*pv2p4o*_ga*MTkwOTgwMjUxMS4xNjkzNTE4MTcw*_ga_BGFPTYQE1X*MTY5MzkzNzEwNi4xMC4xLjE2OTM5MzcxMTguNDguMC4w

      This has a table for open play and set play stats

  14. Lightbody
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Seeing a fair bit of chat about fixtures swinging for a lot of the teams in GW8, but I see GW10 as maybe more of a turning point (Villa, Brighton and West Ham start a favourable run, Arsenal will have got City and Chelsea out the way, Brentford and Spurs begin a stretch of tough games, Eze could be benched in GW10 vs Spurs but then has a v.decent streak of games...) Am I missing something obvious about preferring to, say, wildcard in GW8?

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      i haven't even looked that far ahead, when i WC is totally dependent on whether Salah goes to Saudi this week i think, if he goes the urge to sell him and spread the cash will be too strong to resist

  15. MHG
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Bench?
    A) Gusto (have Chilwell) Bou(a)
    B) Eze Avl(a)

    Thanks!

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      A

      1. MHG
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        yes, I think so!

    2. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Are you serious?

      1. krawiecus
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Don't bench Eze for a defender vs Bournemouth

        1. MHG
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          thanks

      2. MHG
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Yes - is it obviously A ?

        Open Controls
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Eze choice

    4. Fintroy
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Eze is the new Zaha, weeks doing nothing and then pops up with two games weeks of 10+ points....avoid...

    5. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  16. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Does anyone on here ever post team leaks for Spurs?

  17. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Broja in for Jackson for Bournemouth.

    Surely there will be consequences for Jackson for missing so many big chances.

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Has he even been on the bench yet this season?

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        Been building up his fitness. Should be ready for Bournemouth.

    2. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Mate broja is so bad he’s no threat

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        No one can be worse than Jackson.

        1. Ask Yourself
          • 7 Years
          just now

          His importance is underrated for me, he’s integral to build up and can do things broja absolutely can’t. Broja was Southampton’s third choice striker behind che adams and Shane long ffs

    3. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Jackson would be a Bournemouth player now if it wasn't for a failed medical in January.

  18. Touré De Force
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Two transfers made yesterday before price changes, can't explain how much freer my mind is now for the IB. For a -4 I might add. Sure it's rash, but boy it felt good.

    1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      59 mins ago

      Hope neither were Ferguson or Udogie!

      1. Touré De Force
        • 13 Years
        52 mins ago

        Nope

      2. Dammit_182
        • 2 Years
        40 mins ago

        There an issue with them?? Udogie is on radar but will likely just stick out my current defence next week

      3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        What’s up with Udogie mate??

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Ah just seen he withdrew from Italy Under 21s yesterday

    2. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      That compulsive gambling fix...

  19. Emiliano Sala
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Breaking
    United may fire antony

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Meanwhile they’re paying for greenwood’s luxury villa in Spain and providing Spanish lessons

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sure

    3. Eugene Starlington of FPL T…
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm sure they will if he's found guilty.

    4. alsybach
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      They wouldn’t if he was any good…..

  20. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    I’m eyeing up both Bruno & Son.
    If I’m going with Son then it feels like I must make the move for this GW.
    Bruno I also keen on, tough fixtures but he loves a goal vs Brighton.

    What to do?

    Midfield is:
    Saka Martinelli Maddison Mbuemo Foden

    1. Pedersen
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Arsenal against Everton next. I will keep arsenal against them

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        just now

        That’s the dilemma.
        I think if Son now stays playing through the middle he is the far superior asset vs Martinelli

  21. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    What would you do here with 1.9m? No idea when I'll Wildcard. Thanks

    Turner (pickford)
    Dias chilwelll udogie (estu kabore)
    Saka bruno rash maddison mbeumo
    Haaland jackson (archer)

    A.....pickford to pope
    B... dias to trippier
    C....maddison to Son
    D....save ft

