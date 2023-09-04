43
  1. Malinwa
    • 7 Years
    59 mins ago

    Best option?:
    2FT

    A) Eze+Fode > Rodrigo+Son
    B) Eze+Mubama > Diaby+Foster
    C) Eze+Mubama > Rodrigo+Ferguson
    D) ?

    Areola
    Estu - Chilwell - Colwill
    Mbeumo - Saka - Foden - Salah - Eze
    Haaland - Wissa

    Onana - Gabriel - Mubama - Kabore

    1. mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      D) Wissa and Foden to Son and Archer

    2. mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I think Mbeumo is enough from Brentford (I’ll be getting rid of Wissa for this coming GW)

  2. FPL Pillars
    • 7 Years
    54 mins ago

    Accessing Everton assets is an oxymoron

  3. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    Running out of ideas I see lol

    International break does that to u

  4. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    What to do with this? 1.5m ITB 1FT

    Ederson Areola
    Chilly Gusto Estu Saliba Pinnock
    Rashy Foden Saka Mbuemo Madderz
    Jackson Haaland Semenyo

    Considering Udogie, Cash, Jesus, Son, all decent fixtures coming up

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Foden do Son would have been good mate!! Unfortunately he went up 0.1 last night i think

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        *foden to son

      2. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Would you do Foden + Jackson > Alvarez + Son ?

        1. Scalper
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          For -4

        2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          6 mins ago

          Seems a popular move mate!! I’ve got Jackson too and will probably move him to Alvarez next week, go for it!!

        3. mrelpea
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          I would, in a heartbeat

          1. mrelpea
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Replay fail to Scalper’s question (I would also do it for a -4)

  5. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    39 mins ago

    Areola
    Udogie Dias Chilwell
    Odegaard Bruno Son Rashford Saka
    Alvarez Haaland

    Sub: Turner Gusto Kabore Mubama

    0.00 ITB, 0 FT

    What to do with this lot?

    1. No Professionals
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Early transfer made?

    2. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      just now

      0 FT? Gtg

  6. Ricky - it doesn\'t ta…
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Regarding son where are we expecting Brennan Johnson to play ? LW or ST?

    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Striker or RW

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      This is the problem. He can be deployed anywhere in attack.

    3. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      just now

      And I can't see Kulu being being sent to the bench and the new singing Solomon did well down the left so too many variables here.

      I think best case scenario would be to have Maddison and wait and see what happens with Son?

      I am definitely doubling up on Spurs attack from GW8 but the unknown is Johnson.

  7. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Flekken
    Chilwell Cash Udogie
    Saka Maddison Foden Sterling Mbeumo
    Haaland(c) Jackson

    Areola Gvardiol Archer Estupinan
    3.6m 1ft

    A) roll ft
    B) foden to son
    C) jackson to Jesus

    Jackson must be on the chopping block for fpl teams and Chelsea. Rolling feels sensible though.

    1. mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      B

    2. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I have same exact mid and forward (but Rashy instead of Sterling).

      Similar situation. Jesus is probably the next bandwagon and I’m looking to jump on before others. Son looks quite tempting too.

      I’m leaning JUST towards C.

      I’ve seen enough of Jackson to not expect 1 goal at most, if in good form lol. Jesus will be reliable with good fixtures coming up. I’m hoping he’s taken sometime for shooting practice lol.

  8. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Has anyone started looking at 3-4-3's yet?

    Its viable now imo, with for example:

    Haaland - Alvarez - Jesus

    That's probably my pick for a front line, but there are many other options, like Awoniyi you can choose from. If I was wildcarding, I think I would go 3-4-3.

    1. Derbz87
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Too many teams where I'd rather own the midfielder than the striker. Diaby over Watkins, Sterling over Jackson, Saka over Jesus etc I'm genuinely struggling to find 2 strikers I want to own never mind 3. But it is viable for sure.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Not doing it, but this would be my wc team with that front 3 (the defence and keepers would be subject to change though):

        Ederson
        Trippier - Chilwell - Udogie
        Saka - Son - Maddison - Mbeumo
        Haaland - Alavarez - Jesus

        I'd pick Alvarez over most 6.5 mids like Diaby, mainly because he plays for City and more chances.

    2. PogChamp
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m thinking about it as I can do it without wildcard.

      Johnstone
      Chilwell - AKanji - Udogie
      Bruno - Maddison - Saka - Rashford
      Haaland - Alvarez - Awoniyi

      Turner - Saliba - Danjuma - Cash

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yea that's pretty nice without wc. I think 3 up front will be popular soon, Jesus is a nice diff.

    3. DandyDon
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I have Haaland, Alvarez and Jackson and will move Jackson to Jesus or Watkins when the fixtures change, if not Wilson presuming he gets back in the Newcastle team for their good run.

  9. Salarrivederci
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Obviously not gonna make early transfers, but just feel I'll bring in Archer and Eze for Bowen & Osula, and then have 1.3 to shop for later on to improve other areas.

    Would this look alright for next GW?

    Turner
    Chilwell - Estupinan - Udogie
    Salah - Saka - Maddison - Mbeumo - Eze
    Haaland - Jackson

    (Sanchez, Archer, Henry, Al-Dakhil)

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'm going to give Bowen City. If he blanks I will sell, if he returns, then I will keep giving him another week tbh. He is so in form, seems mad to be taking him out.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        just now

        not mad* but possibly a bad judgment call

  10. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    What is the safest bet, get Maddison and hope Son does not go wild again in GW5 or get Son and pray he is not flogged too far out wide again?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Maddison

  11. Lucky Z
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Flekken Areola
    Chilwell Saliba Estupinan Digne Udogie
    Son Maddison Saka Sterling Mbeumo
    Haaland Jackson Awoniyi

    Too much Chelsea on WC? Any advices?

    1. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes, they don't play Luton every week.

      1. Lucky Z
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Whom to release out from 3?

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      You will need to get rid by GW8.

  12. Deer-in-headlights
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which makes most sense? Presently lacking any Spurs mids.

    A. Foden+Wissa >Maddison+Alvarez (-4)
    B. Rashford + Wissa > Son+Alvarez (-4)
    C. Rashford or Bruno > Maddison (FT)
    D. Hold

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      C, but maybe A. I am considering A myself based on my team. But for you, C seems better.

    2. mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

  13. DandyDon
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    I was going to bring in Salah this week for Mitoma, now considering Foden out as I have Haaland and Alvarez anyway and I'm disappointed with his stats last match. Should I instead be considering Maddison or Son?
    Mitoma or Foden out?

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Mitoma imo.

