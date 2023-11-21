88
  3 A
    8 Years
    9 hours, 14 mins ago

    Thanks.

  Philosopher's Stones
    3 Years
    9 hours, 3 mins ago

    Welcome.

  Get up ya bum
    14 Years
    8 hours, 9 mins ago

    It's sinisterra time. All systems go. Goals immenent. Ownership 0.0%i think he's gonna start and unleash against Sheffield. I'm in

  The Big Fella
    7 Years
    7 hours, 58 mins ago

    Turner Areola
    Kabore Tsim Cash Taylor Livramento

    I want to set my defence up for the swing in fixtures taking place over the next 2-3 GWs. My plan is not well formed but is Kabore to Guehi this week and then Turner ideally but if not Areola to Sanchez in 3 weeks. What should I do with the other players? Cash to who and when? If I do Kabore to Guehi this week I’ll have 0.1 left in the bank. Any advice much appreciated!

    Get up ya bum
      14 Years
      7 hours, 41 mins ago

      How much is guehi? Look at arsenal instead. I don't like palace defence for the upcoming fixture run. Decent chance for a shut out vs Luton but after that whu, BOU are very tricky games in current form. I'd bet on both to score then it's the two best attacking teams in the league followed by very tricky games v brighton and Chelsea.

      Get up ya bum
        14 Years
        7 hours, 25 mins ago

        Ideally you'd want to replace turner, cash, Taylor asap. I don't know how much you have to spend. For value options look at Raya/Sanchez/odysseas, James/Gabriel/Colwill//Pinnock/ajer/Dalot/Aitnouri/Van hecke

  Letsgo!
    6 Years
    7 hours, 43 mins ago

    Sell or keep son?

    Get up ya bum
      14 Years
      7 hours, 14 mins ago

      Sell for sinisterra

      Fulchester's New Centr…
        6 Years
        6 hours, 58 mins ago

        The arch-nemesis of Green Lantern?

        Get up ya bum
          14 Years
          6 hours, 54 mins ago

          Yup Bournemouths own supervillain about to unleash a reign of terror

          Fulchester's New Centr…
            6 Years
            6 hours, 47 mins ago

            Was more than decent at Leeds though inured a fair bit if I remember correctly. Didn't realize he was at Bournemouth, assumed he had returned to space sector 1417.

            Get up ya bum
              14 Years
              6 hours, 37 mins ago

              Yeah seems to have a lot of injury issues. When he's fit though he's a baller. Direct and greedy goalscoring winger fpl gold. They did a loan swap sending jaidon Anthony the other way. Sinisterra is a different breed to Bournemouths other 732 talented wingers. He's just been slowly building fitness. Last two appearances suggest he's ready to explode now.

              Fulchester's New Centr…
                6 Years
                5 hours, 26 mins ago

                Hmmm, interesting.

  Doug McCasual
    3 Years
    7 hours, 7 mins ago

    Hey guys,

    seeing as things are abit quite on the fpl front, ive got a draft question.

    Who would u want up front out of Jackson, Isak, Jesus or Nkunku? Need to pick 2.

    Cheers.

    Get up ya bum
      14 Years
      6 hours, 36 mins ago

      Isak and Nkunku

      Doug McCasual
        3 Years
        6 hours, 27 mins ago

        No love for Jesus?

        Open Controls
        Get up ya bum
          14 Years
          6 hours, 26 mins ago

          Na not with all the Toney noise

          x.jim.x
            9 Years
            2 mins ago

            There are like 8 games between now and the window opening

        NorCal Villan
          1 Year
          6 hours, 3 mins ago

          Jesus is just alright

          Nanook
            2 Years
            5 hours, 59 mins ago

            With meeeeeee

            NorCal Villan
              1 Year
              5 hours, 41 mins ago

              Oh yeahhhh!!!

              Fulchester's New Centr…
                6 Years
                5 hours, 23 mins ago

                Hey, hey, hey, hey!

    Prinzhorn
      2 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Isak and Jesus.

      Jackson is just a YC-magnet.

      Nkunku needs to prove first.

  Get up ya bum
    14 Years
    6 hours, 55 mins ago

    Maddi, son, Watkins out
    Sinisterra, palmer, Haaland in
    -4 point hit

    Leaves me with this

    Areola
    Trippier Colwill Tsimikas
    Salah (C) Bowen Martinelli sinisterra Palmer
    Haaland Darwin

    Martinez Alvarez Pinnock Tavares

    giddy up mofos

    Going forward looking at Martinez to Raya, Colwill to James, or Tavares to Gabriel

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      It only takes a minute.

  Lukakus Unit
    4 Years
    5 hours, 21 mins ago

    Who’s the best replacement for Mitoma under 6.8?

    -Mbuemo’s next fixture is tough
    - Adingra?/Fati?
    - Diaby’s fixture run about to stiffen and already have Watkins
    - risk Pep roulette with Doku?
    - Eze?
    - JWP?

    bassline1234
      14 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yeah Mbuemo is difficult fixture but colud get something at home to Arsenal and then Luton and Sheffield United over the next three games looks nice!

      JWP maybe woth a punt too....

      I'm looking at them myself but probably gonna roll a transfer and get Mbuemo and maybe and Arsenal defender in GW14....

    House Frey Wedding Planner
      5 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      If you were planning on bringing in Mbeumo for GW14 anyway then you may as well make the move now. He's capable of returning against Arsenal anyway

    Snooze ya lose
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Same quandary. Eze or adingra tempting. But jay just play it safe with mbuemo so I don’t have to make another transfer next week

    Get up ya bum
      14 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Sinisterra
      Brennan Johnson

    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      With some of these I think it depends on whether you have transfers to spare on this spot for a fairly short-term hop on/off on Eze (13-15) and Mbeumo (14-17; unless you have good cover for the BGW). I really like Fati but mins are still a concern & think he's best in the 10 role - the injuries to Ferguson/Welbeck may shunt him into the 9 role for now, or Mitoma's absence may see him play LW

  URSUCHAKAREN
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    101 endless hours to go...

    Sheffield Wednesday
      3 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      I wanna be sedated

    Mirror Man
        4 hours, 38 mins ago

        https://youtu.be/eTykY2B0kEY?si=sSLeEtqQmQ5N-8eU

      Bggz
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        13 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        I’m rolling my transfer so it’s like a 3 week IB zzzzzzzz

    gellinmagellan
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Hi all, this is my team

      Areola Turner
      Taylor Gabriel Cash Kabore Udogie
      Bowen Martinelli Diaby Son Salah
      Darwin Haaland Archer

      1 FT 0 ITB. Any changes I should make here...or roll transfer?

      Fulchester's New Centr…
        6 Years
        3 hours ago

        Kick back till Friday. Your team could all be out / or all fit.

    Botman and Robben
      7 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      2FT, 0.4M ITB

      Wondering what to do here. Mitoma -> Mbuemo?

      Areola
      Tsimi Cash Saliba
      Salah Mitoma Son Bowen
      Haaland Alvarez Watkins

      Turner Taylor Kabore Anderson*

      House Frey Wedding Planner
        5 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Wait for pressers at end of the week to confirm injuries/absences but the move to Mbeumo looks good.

        Would also start the Luton or Burnley defender over Tsimikas this week

    Fulchester's New Centr…
      6 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      A train leaves station A at 5 AM and reaches station B at 9 AM on the same day. Another train leaves station B at 7 AM and reaches station A at 10 : 30 AM on the same day. The time at which the two train cross each other is?

      saplingg
        10 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        Fun problem but train 2 should arrive at a more reasonable time like 10 to avoid the unnecessary difficult arithmetic conversions

        Call the distance between the two stations x
        Train 1 completes the journey in 4 hrs and Train 2 completes in 3.5.
        Speed is x/4 and x/3.5
        At 7 am, train 1 is halfway and train 2 sets off. They approach each other at the combined speed of x/4 + x/3.5 = 0.536x to close the remaining distance of 0.5x. This takes 0.5/0.536 = 0.932 hrs, or 56 minutes.

        So, 7.56 am...?

        Fulchester's New Centr…
          6 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Bingo.

          panda07
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            11 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            14/15 hours after b leaves

      panda07
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        10:04 + 8/13 of a minute

        panda07
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          11 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          actually that's wrong

    Assisting the assister
      7 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      Gordon owners what’s the plan?

      The Knights Template
        10 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Hop off train B, hop off train B!

      Prinzhorn
        2 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        he's fit right?

      FOO FIGHTER
        4 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Isak and Wilson both injured, keeping.

      Pumpkinhead
        14 Years
        23 mins ago

        I'm getting rid this week for Mbuemo because I don't like his face

        The Polymath
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          1 min ago

          Says the guy with a head that looks like a pumpkin 😉

    Arn De Gothia
      13 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Is Trossard an option? I like him when he plays but minute’s seems to be limited?

      The Knights Template
        10 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Fast forward one GW - ‘why oh why did I get Trossard, I can’t believe how poor I’m playing’! Huzzah!

        The FPL Units
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          13 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          High on WC success

        Arn De Gothia
          13 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Lmao, but then I truly deserve my place in your league

    Barnaby Wilde
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        I have an injury crisis. I own:

        Ederson
        Mitoma
        Bowen
        Haaland

        What should I do?

        Fulchester's New Centr…
          6 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          Soak in a warm bath while listening to soothing music. Take slow, deep breaths.

        The Polymath
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 Years
          just now

          Find a job where you get paid for worrying about these injuries

      dansmith1985
        1 Year
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Roll transfer?

        1FT 0 bank

        Areola
        Cash Gabriel Tsimikas
        Son Luiz Saka Salah
        Haaland Watkins Alvarez

        Turner Taylor Lamptey Anderson

        Tcheco
          6 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          If Bowen wasn't flagged he'd be an obvious move but I'd roll here

        Fulchester's New Centr…
          6 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Lie on your back, arms overhead, feet hip-width apart. Completely relax the body from the waist down through the legs.

          Reach your arm in a diagonal direction over the opposite shoulder while the opposite arm remains in overhead position. While reaching across the body, follow your hand with your eyes and head as you roll from your back to your stomach. The lower body remains relaxed in the start position until the upper body pulls it over about halfway through the roll until your entire body is facing down.

          To return to the starting position extend the arm out to the side, lift the hand and arm, reaching up and over your back following the hand with the eyes and head while rolling back to the starting position. Again, the lower extremity remains relaxed on the floor until the upper body simply pulls it over as you return to start position on your back.

      Tcheco
        6 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Play 1:

        A. Archer (BOU)

        B. Martinelli (bre)

      You S-Núñez Y…
          2 hours ago

          Helpful article. Thank you. Think I’ll be using WC.

          notlob legin
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 Years
            57 mins ago

            Wild Card or Toilet?

        Prinzhorn
          2 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Finally the IB is over! Time to start tinkering!

          Areola
          Cash - Gabriel - Guehi
          Diaby - Gordon - Salah - Saka - Son
          Haaland - Watkins

          Turner - Archer - Livramento - Taylor

          2FT 0.5 ITB

          A) Cash + Diaby out -> Saliba + Palmer
          B) Watkins + Cash out -> Darwin + Saliba
          C) Watkins + Taylor out -> Alvarez + Saliba
          D) else

          much appreciated

          The FPL Units
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            13 Years
            1 hour ago

            I like A. Do love the Darwizzy pick but would have him as 3rd striker.

        FootballRookie
          1 Year
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          Areola
          Schar, Cash, Gabriel
          Salah, Son, Bowen, Hwang
          Alvarez, Watkins, Haaland
          Bench: Turner, Tsmikias, Tark, Nakamba

          Any immediate fires?

          I'm tempted to transfer out Alvarez and take cheeky punt on Solanke

          This would help me bring in Saka

          Thoughts?

          The FPL Units
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            13 Years
            1 hour ago

            Wait for Bowen injury news

        • Bumbaclot
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 44 mins ago

          Hi all

          How does Alvarez and Diaby to solanke and martinelli for free sound? Worth it??

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            No thankee.

          2. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Yeah nah

        • boc610
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          i reckon the craziest southgate gets is when he orders a medium hot curry on a saturday night instead of his usual korma. not going to win a thing with that fella. yes he he has been one of the most successful england managers of all time but when they have met real quality in those tournaments they are found wanting. to play like that against north macedonia and malta with that crop of players (including the second string guys) is a sin and its been going on for a while now. they are always going to walk the qualifiers, that should be a time to really experiment but most of the time its just dour and ponderous and thats down to southgate. its just by the numbers, thats how he sees football and he wont change now.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Shows what a thankless job it is when you've got people having meltdowns over a mid-season dead rubber against Macedonia with a second-string team, whilst simultaneously calling him "one of the most successful England managers of all time"

            1. boc610
              • 11 Years
              just now

              the usual' its a thankless job' guff when it comes to being england manager, the media want them to fail etc..what about having a once in a life time pool of talent at your disposal and not getting the best out of them...name one decent side they have manged to beat in these tournaments t ? name a premier league in the top 6 side that would even consider southgate for a managers job? and you say second string like they've all been plucked from the vauxhaul conference.

          2. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Hire Pep

        • Now I'm Panicking
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Mods obviously don't want the secret to perfect personal hygiene getting out.

          1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            30 mins ago

            I'm sitting here with every limb and orifice of my body profusely oozing sweat PLEASE MODS I NEED THIS

          2. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            I noticed that. Perhaps they thought it was something rather different to what it is.

        • The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Save ft ot take a hit for something.

          Areola
          Cash Trippier Gabriel
          Salah Saka Mbuemo Gordon
          (H)aaland Watkins Darwin

          Turner Kabore Tsmi Anderson

          1ft & 0itb

        • shirtless
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          44 mins ago

          What's my best route to Salah(c) next week if I roll this week? Happy to take my first -4 of the season. Not having him has killed me gone from 1.6m to 5.5m. Time to sort this mess out and try and at least get a top 500k this year.

          Areola
          Schar Gabriel Guehi
          Son Saka Odegaard Bruno
          Haaland Watkins Alvarez

          Turner Longstaff Estupinan Branthwaite

          Can't make it work selling Ode and Bruno, need the extra funds of Son but I'm reluctant to lose him having had him from first draft! I can do Ode>Salah and Son >Nakamba, leaving me 0.4 to upgrade Longstaff to Palmer and stay in 3-4-3..?

        • The Left Duke #3
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          2 FT 1.0m ITB

          Areola Turner
          Trent Cash Gabriel Livramento Taylor
          Salah Son Saka Bowen Gordon
          Watkins Alvarez Nunez.

          6th GW without Haaland and I think it'll be my last. Trent and Son seem to be logical cash cows to upgrade Nunez or Watkins next week.

          What 1 FT would you do this week and roll the other?

          A) Trent -->> Tsimikis
          B) Trent -->> Guehi/Mitchell
          C) Son -->> Mbeumo
          D) Son -->> Eze
          E) Seomthing else

        • Von Lipwig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          20 mins ago

          Best Mitoma replacecement?

          A) Palmer
          B) Sterling

        • It’s gonna Ben Mee
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          Mitoma >

          A) Eze (short term punt)
          B) Palmer (not a great fixture this week)
          C) Trossard
          D) Gordon

          6.6m ITB
          Other mids are Mbeumo, Mo, Son and Bowen. Leaning towards A.

        • Kun Tozser
          • 8 Years
          14 mins ago

          A. Salah + Gorden/Eze

          B. Son + Saka + 2FT

