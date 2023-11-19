With seven Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweeks taking place in December, managers may want to rely on nailed-on talismans who usually play the full 90 minutes.

Therefore we’ve looked into which outfield players meet the following criteria:

At least eight starts from 12 Gameweeks (taking into account injuries or suspensions that briefly ruled out a regular)

At least 80 minutes per start (in case such an injury or red card happened early on)

No more than one ‘subbed-on’ cameo at their current club

Those with already-known long injuries like James Maddison (£7.9m), Andrew Robertson (£6.4m) and Dan Burn (£4.6m) have been excluded.

With some observations and notable absentees discussed later, here is a club-by-club listing of regular starters so far, alongside their minutes per start.

FPL OUTFIELDERS: REGULAR STARTERS