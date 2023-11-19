33
  1. 3 A
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Thanks man.
    Hiyaaah !

  2. Hot Fuzz
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Hi everyone, this gw is going to be a massive headache who to captain imo. I am leaning towards Bowen but also after the 4 all Chelsea vs city makes me think of salah or haarland a could be a good option. Just wanted to see what you guys think abiut pool vs city predictions wise. Is it going to be a tight one? Or goals galore?

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      Haaland is a safe option, but ask again in a week

  3. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Can't see the article content but with 12 of 15 having started every fixture and only two players having been benched (once each) in the last six fixtures my squad might be OK.

  4. Price Changes
    Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Price changes 19 November

    No risers

    Faller: Nørgaard (5.4)

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Cheers 🙂

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        He beat you to it. Were you on the toilet?

        1. rainy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Charming

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            :p

          2. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            : p

          3. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            😛

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 2 mins ago

              Got there in the end.

              Gawd this site is soooooo 2023

    2. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      For those who follow my YouTube, the video on how many ups and how many downs I have tonight is cancelled

      1. Jafooli
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Nørgaard owners spewing

      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        I was hoping for a Mongolian throat singing tutorial instead?

        1. NorCal Villan
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7b1egQpIjLs

    3. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Cheers, Sheffield!

  5. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    This is exactly the article I wanted. Cheers Marc.

    So important to get nailed talismans with every transfer you make now going forward.

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Go on, post your preferred squad, only taking the article informative into account, if you get my drift

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        No point. I have spaffed my wildcard in 10. Going to have to bring in the highwaymen/talismen in one at a time.

        1. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          And who might those highwaymen/talismen be?

          1. Jafooli
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            15 names will be fine 😉

            1. Fitzy.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              43 mins ago

              His list will be the ones to avoid if you want a decent rank... 😉

              1. Jafooli
                • 11 Years
                18 mins ago

                Ah, another member, what would your 15 be, based on the article?

                Nudge, wink...

          2. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            It's a point of minor interest but the plural of talisman is talismans.

            1. Jafooli
              • 11 Years
              16 mins ago

              Minor but important in times of gammer distortion...iv u ge me drivt

              1. NorCal Villan
                • 1 Year
                8 mins ago

                That’s easy for you to say

        2. NorCal Villan
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          Only highwaymen that matter

          https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TxNx4UbtNA4

          1. Jafooli
            • 11 Years
            13 mins ago

            Johnny Cash, a favourite of my father...

            1. NorCal Villan
              • 1 Year
              9 mins ago

              I have seen 3 of the 4 live multiple times each, but alas never got to see the Man in Black. Huge fan of each one of them

  6. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    Havertz started as LB last night & scored.

  7. Walter White (WW)
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Most Creative Players in the PL this season according to CIES football observatory.

    1. Moussa Diaby ( Key Passes per 90= 1.50, Expected Assists per 90= 0.31)

    2. Mohamed Salah ( Key Passes per 90 = 1.41, Expected Assists per 90 = 0.35)

    3. Bruno Fernandes ( Key Passes per 90 =1.17, Expected Assists per 90 = 0.42)

    4. Kieran Trippier ( Key Passes per 90 = 1.13, Expected Assists per 90 = 0.44)

    5. Raheem Sterling ( Key Passes per 90 =1.30, Expected Assists per 90 = 0.26)

    Personally, I think Emery’s ball is fantastic from an attacking perspective & Diaby is a long term option for me at that price if he stays fit.

