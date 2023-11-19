130
  1. Letsgo!
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Son and anderson to palmer and eze for -4?

    1. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      No

    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Anderson?

      1. Letsgo!
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I need to repeat one more time for you? Yes elliot anderson

  2. GoonerByron
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    So seems like Ferguson punt last GW was an absolute disaster... Who to replace him with?

    A - Solanke
    B - Edouard
    C - Wissa
    D - Awoniyi

    1. Holmes
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Awoniyi, if fit, could do well

      Cunha might also work

    2. Tcheco
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      D

    3. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A

    4. FPLEL
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      A

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Just unfortunate timing with a minor injury & Ferguson was back to start against Netherlands on Friday so he's not exactly a forced sale.

      Quite like a punt on Edoaurd for the next 3 with the improved service he'll get from Eze & Olise although the fixtures turn again pretty quickly. Awoniyi should be a steady option if you're looking longer term

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour ago

        Oops, just spotted Ferguson came off in that game with another injury 🙄

    6. Simon69
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      A

    7. Walter White (WW)
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Dawoniyi

  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    How are the flags looking for everyone?

    At the moment mine are White and Bowen. White likely has had the chance to recover from the issue he had and Bowen's injury does not seem that serious. Have Palmer 1st bench if there is a no show from Bowen.

  4. The Night Trunker.
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Is Ben White alright
      Are his muscles still tight
      On a -12 and funds are light
      Anyone here with more insight.

      1. Now I'm Panicking
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Dunno, but he's shite

        1. ‘Tis the Season
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Dog shite

      2. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        He is my nephew & he is fine

        1. ‘Tis the Season
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Wouldn’t publicly admit to that 😀

      3. Mirror Man
          5 mins ago

          Last seen wandering around the Hall of Shame with his head up his jacksie.

      4. Bavarian
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        How to upgrade Anderson?
        Have 0.0 ITB

        Areola-Taylor
        Cash-Andersen-Gabriel-Lascelles-Taylor
        Salah-Saka-Bowen-Son-Anderson*
        Haaland-Alvarez-Watkins

        1. Bavarian
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Turner second GK

        2. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          38 mins ago

          Cash to Branthwaite and Anderson to Palmer.

          1. Bavarian
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers mate

        3. ryacoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Alvarez to Archer, Andersen to Mbeumo

      5. Eze Really?
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        What chance is there of any clean sheets in GW13?

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          57 mins ago

          Think I'll be lucky to get any. Happy to play Trippier, less so Porro & (very reluctantly) Digne but nowhere obvious to turn (tempted by Digne - Reece but think I should give it another GW or 2).

          From a quick google of CS odds, it's hard to recall GW where they all look so low.

          1. Eze Really?
            • 9 Years
            49 mins ago

            Yeah. doing my score predictions and not 1 cleanie. First time ever for me.

            1. Haa-lala-land
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Chelsea Newcastle feels like a NilNil

        2. Walter White (WW)
          • 2 Years
          36 mins ago

          1 %

      6. Walter White (WW)
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        With 100 minutes of football we need at least 2 Free Transfers! Players getting injured right, left & center

        1. jwnewc45
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Another reason why Sky Sports Fantasy Football is so much better. You get 5 transfers a week and can make transfers/captain choices right up to kick off time each day.

        2. Walter White (WW)
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          All out attack chip hugely needed this season!

          1. Mirror Man
              just now

              All out injured chip more like!

