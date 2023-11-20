The fortnightly Frisking the Fixtures returns as we take a look at the teams and players with attractive medium-term fixture runs from Gameweek 13.

An overview of those with less appealing matches will follow later.

We’ve already produced a couple of other fixture-based articles over the international break, which you can read via the links below.

Our colour-coded Season Ticker is the primary source for this article. Using this tool as a Premium Member, you can sort by difficulty, rank by attacking and defensive potential or find budget rotation pairings.

You can even set your own difficulty ratings, should you disagree with our own. There is a tutorial on the Season Ticker here.

SEASON TICKER OVERVIEW

BURNLEY

Top of the Season Ticker is a team of very little investment.

With 1.1%-owned Lyle Foster (£5.0m) taking some time away, the only Burnley assets with over 1.0% ownership are cheap defensive enablers Charlie Taylor (£4.0m) and Jordan Beyer (£4.0m).

Even then, the Clarets are yet to keep a clean sheet – although it should be mentioned that they’ve been the unluckiest outfit for expected goals conceded (xGC), as their 22.72 tally is way below the actual 30 goal concessions.

Goalkeeper James Trafford (£4.5m) can only shoulder some of the blame, with an expected goals prevented (xGP) delta of -2.60.

Perhaps Gameweek 14 will bring eventual success, at home to Sheffield United. The Clarets avoid any of the current top seven in the next six Gameweeks, while they’ll be hoping that Brighton and Hove Albion are pooped and rotated from a Thursday-Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday turnaround when they make the trip to the Amex in Gameweek 16.

But no side has a lower top FPL scorer for points – Foster’s 33.

Therefore it’s hard to back one of Burnley’s attacking names. Their nine goals are the league’s fewest and they’re second-worst for attempts (122), big chances (13) and expected goals (xG, 9.99). Main forward Zeki Amdouni‘s (£5.3m) only return came in Gameweek 5.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

It’s four home games in the next six for last season’s worst travellers. Unbeaten at the City Ground this season, the promising fixtures come at a bad time for Matt Turner (£4.1m) owners, considering he’s lost his goalkeeping spot to Odysseas Vlachodimos (£4.5m)

Harry Toffolo (£4.4m) has bagged three assists and two clean sheets from 391 recent minutes but isn’t nailed, with stiff competition in the full-back department.

The fixtures are perhaps more appealing to the attackers anyway, with Brighton, Everton, Wolves and Spurs all capable of grabbling goals but less convincing at the back. The first three have just three clean sheets between them all season, while the Lilywhites will be down at least one first-choice defender in Gameweek 17.

Forward Taiwo Awoniyi (£6.4m) has been restricted by ankle and groin issues but only three of his eight starts have ended in blanks, having scored in seven successive games from last season’s Gameweek 35 all the way through to Gameweek 3.

What could hold back interest in him, Anthony Elanga (£5.0m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£5.7m) is that Forest rank third-worst for efforts (127). The latter is goalless over this campaign.

Awoniyi himself is only averaging a shot every 55 minutes, which is one of the worst rates in the division among regular forwards.

Forest have had a mostly tricky start, in mitigation, ranking second-bottom of our Season Ticker for fixture difficulty in the opening dozen Gameweeks.

What is perhaps more of a concern is that the Tricky Trees have seemingly reserved their best for bigger sides like Chelsea, Aston Villa, Manchester United and Arsenal, turning in unconvincing displays at home to all three newly promoted clubs.

WEST HAM UNITED

Both Awoniyi and Elanga netted at West Ham last week but two James Ward-Prowse (£6.1m) assists turned it into a 3-2 win for the hosts. Joint-fourth overall with 28 chances set up, it ended the summer signing’s run of six blanks.

With Ward-Prowse taking over the team’s creative duties, it’s allowed Jarrod Bowen‘s (£7.7m) to focus on goals. He’s already claimed eight of them – mostly in away games – to currently sit on the third-most midfield points (75). Tried as David Moyes’ centre-forward in Gameweek 12, the upcoming trip to Burnley looks irresistible but it’s worth acknowledging that he is one of the biggest xG overachievers (+3.15) this season.

Word will also be awaited on the minor injury that forced him out of the England squad on Sunday.

There’s also high interest in cheap goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (£4.3m) but he’s frustrating over four million owners by avoiding successful shut-outs. The Hammers have conceded the third-most shots (200), which at least enables him to be second for save points (12).

Four of the seven lowest-scoring sides meet the Hammers in Gameweeks 13-18, so there’ll be hope that more clean sheets could belatedly arrive.

Vladimir Coufal‘s (£4.6m) four assists are beaten only by Kieran Trippier (£7.0m) among defenders. He’s sixth among his positional peers for chances created (14) in 2023/24, too.

BOURNEMOUTH

A brace against Newcastle United means Dominic Solanke (£6.4m) and his six goals finally have our attention.

Nailed-on at a time when many aren’t, he’s also the forward with the second-most penalty areas touches (79) and shots (30).

The sole striker to reach 10 assists in 2022/23 is yet to create any big chances this time but few existing and prospective owners will be bemoaning goal threat increasing and assist potential diminishing.

Solanke’s underlying numbers for shots, big chances and xG are all up on last season.

The 2-0 win versus the Magpies adds to a clean sheet against Chelsea but the Cherries have conceded the third-most goals (27) and shots on target (74).

Murara Neto (£4.5m) is, however, joint-third for saves (46) when those above in the list have played a couple more times, playing behind an unpopular FPL defence – none of them exceeds 0.2% ownership. That has allowed him to average a very respectable 3.9 points per game, which is level with Nick Pope (£5.5m) and Gugliemo Vicario (£5.2m).

NEWCASTLE UNITED

The Cherries’ surprise win showcased how decimated Newcastle’s squad is right now. An ever-increasing gallery of injuries joined two suspensions on that night, eventually taking its toll via a severely under-par performance.

Eddie Howe often finds the right formula to bounce back from disappointments and, with an international break bringing much-needed rest to his remaining players, they’ll be confident about the Chelsea and Manchester United home games. Both brought wins and clean sheets last season. Gameweek 15’s trip to Everton was a 4-1 and a double was done over Spurs.

Obviously Trippier is the star defensive asset, with a position-leading six assists and three double-digit hauls. He’s also the best player overall for bonuses (15) and chances created (33), although has only taken two shots himself.

Cheaper partial coverage could be risked through Jamaal Lascelles (£4.1m) – depending on the severity of Sven Botman‘s (£4.6m) knee injury – or Tino Livramento (£4.3m), which quickly backfired on new owners. He is almost certain to start in Gameweek 13, at least, with Lewis Hall (£4.3m) ineligible.

Not just joint-top for clean sheets (five), Newcastle are the best for big chances for (42) and against (10). Like Bowen, there’s out-of-position potential for Anthony Gordon (£5.8m) until Alexander Isak (£7.4m) and Callum Wilson (£7.9m) return. His four goals and four assists make him a bargain midfielder.

ALSO CONSIDER

Elsewhere, Wolverhampton Wanderers look particularly good over the next four outings. Hwang Hee-chan‘s (£5.5m) five-game streak of attacking returns is over but Pedro Neto (£5.6m) is almost back and can continue his own ongoing eight-game run. At the back, only one attacking contribution has arrived from their backline.

Both Sheffield United and Brighton and Hove Albion are still without any clean sheets at all but the former has FPL’s cheapest player, George Baldock (£3.8m), back in action and there’ll be a temptation to start forward Cameron Archer (£4.6m) in the next two Gameweeks.

The Seagulls are about to welcome back Pervis Estupinan (£5.0m) and his extremely attacking tendencies. Simon Adingra (£5.0m) netted in Gameweek 12 but Kaoru Mitoma (£6.6m) still seems prone to rotation, while reports suggest he’ll miss out in Gameweek 13.

Finally, Fulham stopper Bernd Leno (£4.7m) has four strong home games coming up. A save machine himself, there’s every chance he’ll have improved on his already good 4.0 point-per-match-average by the time Christmas arrives.