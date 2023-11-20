It is fair to say that Aston Villa have had a great 2023 under Unai Emery.

Victory over Fulham in Gameweek 12 was their 13th home league win in a row, while only Manchester City have picked up more points since the start of the year:

It suggests Villa are good enough to challenge for a UEFA Champions League place this season, but they now face three of the current top four teams in the next four Gameweeks, which could persuade many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers to sell Matty Cash (£5.2m), Moussa Diaby (£6.8m) and Ollie Watkins (£8.4m).

The trio are Villa’s most popular players, found in 33.7, 15.1 and 43.4% of squads respectively, but for those owners still umm-ing and ahh-ing over what to do, we’ll delve deeper into Unai Emery’s side in this Premium Members article.

VILLA’S FIXTURES

