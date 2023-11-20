163
  1. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Will be interesting to see if this snake-oil salesman can help United. Somehow I think their fans are looking for more than 'marginal gains plus'.

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67474385

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Anyone who’s expecting things to drastically change overnight is a moron tbf

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        45 mins ago

        Agreed, the club is rotten to the core, it will take decades to turn things around.

  2. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Kanes on fire

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      OG panic

  3. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Not watching but oh wow. Watkins started, Kane comes on for him and scores. No surprises.

    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Was OG player marking Kane 🙂

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        yea sorry. Kanes first touch. Watkins only had 13 touches

  4. Jet5605
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    1 FT and 2.5 ITB.

    Mitoma > Mbuemo no brainer? Or something else?

    Areola
    Trippier - Tsimi - Ruben
    Salah - Eze - Bowen - JWP - Mitoma
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Turner - Cash - Archer - Baldock

    1. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Martinelli

      1. Wobbles
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Odegaard most likely back, Jesus in full training with Brazil, all bodes well for Martinelli and Saka owners.

  5. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    12 points will be good in GW13.

  6. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    Palmer, Rash, Philips on

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Like watching paint dry

  7. Wetdream
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Got to say the user experience on this site now on android is terrible especially trying to use the fixture ticker.I've just tried to look at it and had to give up.Ive tried both phone view and PC view.

    1. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Hi, if you don’t see a reply here tomorrow, could you share your experience to support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

  8. No Professionals
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Areola
    Cash Gabriel Guehi
    Salah Son Saka Mitoma Palmer
    Haaland(c) Watkins

    Flekken Archer Udogie Tsimikas
    0ft 0.0m

    Plan had been to roll and then son & Mitoma to Bowen and Mbeumo next gw

    With the Mitoma situation, do I

    A) Mitoma to eze
    B) roll and reassess in 14

    1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Son, Bowen and Mitoma, all have gotten niggles over the break,, Son and Bowen were said to not be of the serious nature, while Mitoma is expected to miss out on GW13.. Maybe just do Mitoma to Eze or Mbeumo etc.. If you don't have the money for Mbeumo but want him the most, Probably roll and get 2FT next week to get the funds necessary to go to Mbeumo.

        1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Archer off the bench at home to BOU would be your Mitoma sub off the bench this week.. Thats not all that bad an option really, Not the most reliable option, I know, but could be a good play anyways this week.

      • goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Mbeumo on 93%. Going up tonight or a few nights yet?

        1. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Does he have another game to play before the weekend?

          1. goriuanx
            • 13 Years
            just now

            No clue but have other flags so rather wait if possible

      • Norco
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Just realised I have the exact funds to make these moves for a -4; pull the trigger?

        Schar > Gabriel
        Diaby > Bowen
        Alvarez > Solanke

        Will give the likes of:

        Areola
        Gabriel Andersen Pau (Tsim Kabore)
        Salah Son Saka Bowen Mbeumo
        Haaland Solanke (Archer)

        1. Kay317
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Isn't Bowen potentially injured for next game? Or is there news that's he's defo ok?

        2. FPLEL
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Decent moves. Alvarez is trending a worse asset, and his gw are strictly numbered by KDB's return.

          And in terms of xMins, the 2 incoming attackers are much more secure than the former 2 - especially important over the next 4 gw.

          However, I'd hold off as late as possible for more Bowen news.

      • Vincenzo
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Areola
        Trippier-Porro-Cash
        Son-Salah-Bowen-Saka
        (Højlund)-Alvarez-Watkins
        Turner-Gordon-Taylor-Tsimikas
        1.9 in bank
        1 transfer
        A- Gordon to Palmer
        B- Hojlund to Solanke
        C-Skip gw

        1. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          B sounds good

      • sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Apart from the most obvious ones e.g. Salah, Haaland, which players have caught your eye so far?

        To me it's Szoboszlai. God, he's amazing.

        Open Controls
        1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
            46 mins ago

            Jeremy Doku, Moussa Diaby, Simon Andringa, have all looked like nice additions to the league as well.. It was nice to see Pedro Neto finally coming into potential and running amuck , creating for Wolves, until his injury.. I am glad to see Cole Palmer leave City for Chelsea and show the league all his talents.. Same with Riyad Mahrez leaving City.. Its a shame how he got used during his time at City.. I truly believe he could have been one of the best.. Taiwo Awoniyi looks the part to me.. Cant wait for my boy Ivan Toney to get back to action.

          • panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            35 mins ago

            I knew that Szoboszlai was talented on the ball but I didn't know he could do it off the ball too. A complete number 8.

            1. Get up ya bum
              • 14 Years
              just now

              He's sensational ay. Sometimes a player comes along and you just know he'll be special. Watching dom settle into his first season reminds me of when Xabi Alonso joined Liverpool. Special

          • goriuanx
            • 13 Years
            8 mins ago

            FPL wise Bowen.

            In real life, van Dijk. He's looking close to his best again. Going under the radar how good he has been.

            1. Get up ya bum
              • 14 Years
              6 mins ago

              Yeah for sure. Him and Alisson have been awesome.

              1. goriuanx
                • 13 Years
                4 mins ago

                They'll be a big reason why we probably will have a title race this season. VVD being absolutely imperious is the difference maker.

                1. Get up ya bum
                  • 14 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Peak vvd is one of the best defenders I've ever seen. Has it all and does it with style

          • Get up ya bum
            • 14 Years
            5 mins ago

            James Maddison. Most talented player England has produced since Paul Gazza. What a perfe t signing he is for spurs

