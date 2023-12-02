122
122 Comments Post a Comment
  1. R.C
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    is Tomiyasu injured?

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      just now

      yes

      Open Controls
  2. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    diabyto gordon ? or wait ? he was limping off after the game

    Open Controls
    1. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Gordon hasn't been as good away from home. It depends how tight money is for you because it looks like he might rise tonight.

      Open Controls
  3. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Palmer to Willian for me if Palmer is out for a longer period.
    0.4% ows
    On pens, good fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Price?

      Open Controls
      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        5.3

        Open Controls
  4. R.C
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    How many weeks is Pope out for?

    Open Controls
    1. Hooky
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Even Pope doesn't know the answer to this question

      Open Controls
  5. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Preferred option here folks going forward from these???

    A- Trippier, Mbeumo and Sterling
    Or
    B- Zinchenko, Mbeumo and Son
    Or
    C- Zinchenko, Sterling and Son

    Thoughts welcomed!!

    Cheers everyone!!

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      A.

      Open Controls
  6. Randaxus
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    I am honestly triggered that I sold Gordon to Palmer last week.

    Open Controls
    1. Eightball
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      did you need to extra money for another move?

      Open Controls
      1. Randaxus
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Nope just did it as a long term move.

        Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I sold him for Bowen last week

      Open Controls
  7. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Best mid up to 6.5m if palmer crocked?

    Just get gordon?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  8. R.C
    • 6 Years
    just now

    is Livramento nailed from now on?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.