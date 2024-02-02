FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 22

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions roundup after midweek gameweek 22.

As well as mini-leagues, we report on the latest news about FFS Cups, community Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered in a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Michael Han-McEvoy leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n) and is now 11th overall.

Prizes will be awarded to the top ten FFS-registered teams at the end of the season. See this article for full details.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Mark Ogier leads for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 59th overall.

This mini-league is open to anyone who has an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS OPEN CUP

Gameweek 22 was the semi-final of the FFS Open Cup, with TFO winning 62-51 against dankoottatep and fizchelsea 54-40 against iamtanmay.

So the final will be TFO (now 13,194th overall) against fizchelsea (70,351st) and the third place play-off dankoottatep (2,810th) against iamtanmay (116,168th).

FFS MEMBERS CUP

It was also the semi-final of the FFS Members Cup, with Mayanyi winning 60-58 against Swagat_superstar and Pmedia 58-47 against TD Jakes.

So the final will be Mayanyi (16,863rd) against Pmedia (148,730th) and the third-place play-off Swagat_superstar (77,852nd) against TD Jakes (126,155th).

These are both old-school cups run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Elsewhere, Cak Juris leads for a third straight week and 11th time this season in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues and now has a two-point lead with 42 points out of a possible 66.

The joint top scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 60 points each are Roger Butler from League 7 Division 38 and three managers (Andrew Calverley, Mohammad Matin Sororian and Fernando Ayerdi) from League 9. Roger, Andrew and Mohammad are all now in the overall top 10k.

LAST MAN STANDING

TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS) is now closed. The safety score for Gameweek 22 was 46 after hits, with 49 teams to be removed.

It means that 376 are going through to Gameweek 23. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated.

J S was the top scorer of the Gameweek after captaining Julián Álvarez, with additional double-digit hauls from Olise, Saka and Toney, having played a late First Wildcard in Gameweek 20. He has had six top 10k finishes and was 384th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 20 update.

MODS & CONS

Kiran P (FPL Brains) has regained the lead from Jack Penn (ZoumasBloomers) in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 7, 9 and 12 to 19.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

And Callum Bushell has regained the lead from Jack in the FFScout Family mini-league. He previously led after Gameweeks 16 and 18.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Kevin Prendergast leads for a seventh straight week and 16th time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d) and is now 55th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) leads for a second week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 4y0ws3). He is now 554th overall and also leads the Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league and Opening Day League.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

J Fish leads for a second straight week and sixth time this season in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code oymggk) and sits 9,510th overall.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Nigel Chubb leads for a 13th straight week and 15th time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code xz4wet) and is now 8,534th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Cameron Wong has regained the lead from Lee Byron in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy), having previously led after Gameweeks 5 to 18 and again after Gameweek 20. He was 821st in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 20 update.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2019/20 FPL Champion Joshua Bull leads for a fourth straight week and 14th time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

FPL VETS

Joakim Viheriä leads for an 11th week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league and ranks 3,982nd overall.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Christian Larisch (Alchim1sT) leads for a seventh week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7).

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

He also leads for a seventh week in my Opening Day League.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Paul Nichols leads for a third week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (code 65xmu5) and is 2,912th overall. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) has risen another five places to ninth in the league, having had 12 green arrows in 13 weeks since playing its first Wildcard.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

William Fortescue leads for a seventh straight week and 11th time this season in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh). He is now 256th overall.

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Roman Reigns is the new leader of my January to May League (league code 5v12bh). He has risen from 935k to 261k overall in the two Gameweeks since the start of January.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, simply enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

If you’d like to receive email notifications whenever future community articles are published, you can do so by editing your FFS Profile. Simply tick ‘Community’ in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.