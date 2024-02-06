172
172 Comments Post a Comment
  1. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2024/02/06/ffs-mini-leagues-community-competitions-gameweek-23-3/
    Includes the results of the FFS Cup Finals.

    Open Controls
  2. Free Hat
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Weird stats for the Jordan game. Never seen a team with 30 vs 70 posession, outscore the dominant team with so many shots on and off target.

    Open Controls
  3. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Surprised South Korea didn't score two penalties in injury time...

    Open Controls
  4. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Need to bench two of these:
    A) Trent
    B) Porro
    C) Gabs
    D) Gusto
    E) Moreno

    Currently starting A,B,C - any advice?
    Caught Moreno's haul this week, shows his potential for attacking returns, and Chelsea have a Palace side with their main attacking players possibly out. With that in mind...rethink needed?

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      benching D and E seems right to me

      Open Controls
    2. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      ABC looks right to me

      Open Controls
    3. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Gusto is a definite bench.
      Out of Gab and Moreno I benched Gab, just for the higher upside in Moreno(and not because of last haul)

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 21 mins ago

        Thanks all. Yea this was one of my thoughts. He's a very attacking player but then Gabs seems to pop up with a goal when people least expect it. Reckon which ever way I go will be wrong! West ham do seem to have lost some spark recently so can see more chance of a clean sheet in that one. But then Arsenal don't keep many despite being a strong defence on paper. Decisions decisions.

        Open Controls
    4. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Never play Gusto.

      I'd play Moreno over Gabriel but go with your gut.

      Open Controls
    5. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      I'd be tempted to play Gusto over Gabriel. Yes Chelsea are poor defensively but Palace are too, and with Eze and Olise out they're toothless

      Open Controls
    6. CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Gusto is my 3rd sub for GW24. You definitely shouldn't play him this weekend.

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Thanks for the advice all - appreciate it.
        Guess its a toss up between Gab and Moreno. Good luck all.

        Open Controls
  5. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    play
    a. Nacho (Avl)
    b. Solanke (Ful)

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      We have two Nachos now. I-Nacho and G-Nacho.

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 22 mins ago

        G-nacho

        Open Controls
      2. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        I-Nacho doesn't play in the PL

        Open Controls
    2. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Can’t bench the Manchester Messi

      Open Controls
  6. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Three flags, remove one?

    Do we see Bradley getting in Pool squad as they were a shadow with Trent in place?

    Dubravka
    Porro, Saliba, Trent
    Saka, Palmer, Jota, KDB,
    Watkins, Solanke, Haaland

    #Sanchez, #Gordon, Burn, #Konsa,

    1FT

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Reckon Gordon will be fine. But wait for news on him before doing anything. I think all your players play anyway so fine to roll.
      Trent should be starting now, not sure he can lose his place that easily given how good he's been and how much praise Klopp heaps on him.

      Open Controls
  7. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Lookings ahead for 24, 25, 26

    A. Keep Watkins, sell Porro for a 4.8 doubler

    B. Sell Watkins for Darwin, reverse transfer in 26 & keep Porro

    Open Controls
    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      I am leaning A especially if we get City leak that Gvardiol is starting this week

      Open Controls
      1. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        My caveat is that I'm already triple City otherwise that would have been nice

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • 11 Years
          2 hours ago

          Maybe Daughty then, think his attacking threat with two doubles coming up makes him a v good 3rd/4th def option

          Open Controls
          1. Wılly
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            I'm intrigued by Doughty, the double and good chance to not blank. Downside is that I'll only have two Liverpool for the DGW.

            Open Controls
            1. Saka Rice
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              2 is more than enough especially when they blank next game and there's a chance of rotation against Luton

              Open Controls
  8. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Quality over quantity especially since pool and city could rotate. I think for most people the sweet spot is 2/3 city players and 1/2 Pool players due to blank gw 26. Wouldn't even consider Luton or Brentdford not worth it for longterm

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Toney has surprised by getting on my radar. He is just excellent and even though dgw has difficult fixtures it is very likely minimum 4p anyway, likely to get at least 7p. Otherwise fixtures look ok.

      Open Controls
      1. Saka Rice
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        He's OK but a transfer is worth 4 points in itself (even if its free) and rather own Haaland Darwin and Watkins

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Toney and Adebayo are decent shouts.

          I agree with the first part of what you say.

          But Haaland, Watkins and Cunha or one of the above is decent too.

          Open Controls
  9. The Senate
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 41 mins ago

    No 3rd place match for Asia cup right?

    Somehow still have Son, may play him next gw

    Open Controls
    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Yep. Should be back for next.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      No

      Did they lose to Bahrain?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        * make that Jordan!

        Open Controls
  10. marcus2704
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Decided to WC, how my team looking?

    The intention is to monitor Toney with a view to bring him back once fixtures turn, into a 3-4-3 again.

    Alison | Dubravka
    Gabriel | VVD | Trippier | Van Hecke | Braithwaite
    Saka | Foden | KDB | Palmer | Richarlson
    Watkins | Haaland | Adebayo

    Open Controls
    1. ritzyd
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      If WC then BB in 25 surely? 3 city, 3 pool, 2 luton 2 brentford and fill (avoiding chels and spurs). Save FT in 25 and have 2 FT to get 11 out in 26. Would need to FH in 29.

      Open Controls
      1. ritzyd
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        On WC i'd go Haaland, Darwin, Toney, Saka, Salah, Barkely, Garnacho, Foden, Gabriel, Doughty, Walker, Mee, Beyer, Dubravka, Alissson or something like that and i'd BB in 25

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      I've also WC, we have 8 of the same players so think it's good.

      Open Controls
    3. Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Would rather Garnacho over Palmer for short term. Also no Liverpool what am I missing?

      Open Controls
      1. marcus2704
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        VVD and Allison are in there, two pool players I feel are pretty much nailed for the double.

        Open Controls
  11. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Thats Trent poll on the home screen. The answers as presented dont work. You get the same 2 words showing for different answers so you cant tell which is which. These polls have been like this for months I cant believe no-one has tried to fix it.

    Open Controls
    1. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Works fine on phone and desktop?

      What to do with Alexander-Arnold?

      Already own, keeping for DGW25

      Already own, selling ahead of DGW25

      Don't own, buying ahead of DGW25

      Don't own, no plans to buy ahead of DGW25

      Open Controls
      1. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Thanks - same for after you've voted too? I'm on a Mac on Chrome - may try another browser.

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Works fine here. Samsung browser on Android. But I know on Chrome there's popups blocking or slowing down this and other sites.

      Try a different browser.

      Open Controls
      1. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Thanks - same for after you've voted too? I'm on a Mac on Chrome - may try another browser as you say.

        Open Controls
  12. Hanz0
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Reckon Gusto starts this week vs Palace?

    Open Controls
  13. balint84
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Hojlund or Cunha?
    Richarlison or Jota?

    Is Rodrigi a good pick, what do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Cunha, Jota.

      No. FPL not reflecting his influence on games.

      Open Controls
  14. NATSTER
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Team for GW24 with 1 FT.

    Dubravka (Areola)
    TAA - Porro - Udogie
    KDB - Foden - Saka - Palmer
    Haaland - Watkins - Solanke
    Bench : Gordon, Gabriel, Lascelles

    DGW25 : I will have 3 MCI + Trent as 4 DGW players. It sounds less than average based on my observation in here.
    BGW26 : I will have 9 playing as Gabriel alone in defence. Gordon will be away to Arsenal and Solanke hosts Man City.

    What should be my priority?
    A : Add more DGW25 player, e.g. Liverpool attacker
    B : Prepare for fielding 11 on BGW26

    I want to add more DGW player, but it will make my life more difficult for BGW26.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  15. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Team GTG?

    Leno
    Trippier Porro Gabriel
    Foden KDB Palmer DLuiz
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Areola Gordon Bell Konsa

    3.1m itb, 1 ft

    Planning to do Solanke to Darwin with my FT. Good idea?

    Open Controls
  16. Tsparkes10
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    0.1m good of being able to do Solanke, Alvarez, Bowen to Haaland, Nunez, Foden (-4)…

    Surely Foden rises and Solanke/Alvarez fall before the deadline? Is it worth making the moves early?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Quite possibly.

      Do you have many or any from Villa or Chelsea?

      Open Controls
      1. Tsparkes10
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Gusto Watkins Moreno and Palmer

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.