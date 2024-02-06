31
31 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Is Darwin a good choice for DGW25?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      I am considering him.

      Open Controls
    2. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      Yes, tons of goal threat. Was unlucky not to score about 5 the last time he started.

      Open Controls
    3. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      xL through the roof!*

      * xL - expected lollygaggling

      Open Controls
  2. LSP
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Start Raya or Neto (I have Gabriel)

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Raya I think.

      Open Controls
  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Bench:

    A) Darwin
    B) Gross

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  4. Bleh
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Not sure if Saka, Bowen > KDB, Rodri (-4) was stupidity or genius. Looks bad on paper but leaves me with 3 City & 3 Liverpool.

    Dubravka
       TAA, Porro, Estu
     KDB, Jota, Rodri, Palmer
     Haaland, Watkins, Darwin

      (Areola, Saliba, Gordon*, Lascelles*)

      Plan is to save FT next week for 2 FTs in GW26.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Plan for the blank?

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        Darwin and Porro out I think.

        Open Controls
  5. Ruinenlust
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Saka -> Jota

    Yes or no?

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Yep.

      Open Controls
    2. putana
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      saka has burnley in 25 and a fixture in 26 so im keeping

      Open Controls
      1. Bleh
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I got rid. Arsenal have so many attacking outlets and none are firing, worth the risk in my opinion. May bring him back on WC though, depends on Salah/Son/KDB plans.

        Open Controls
  6. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Will wait till after the midweek game and for team news, but best move(s) here?

    A) Alvarez -> Haaland
    B) Gordon -> Jota
    C) Archer -> Darwin
    D) 2 of the above (-4)

    Areola
    Porro, Gabriel, Burn
    KDB, Saka, Foden, Palmer, Gordon
    Watkins, Alvarez

    Turner, Estupinan, Archer, Taylor
    Bank 10.6m, 1FT

    Open Controls
    1. Phil's Stamps
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      A and C.

      Open Controls
      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Who to bench if Gordon is fit to start?

        Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      AB

      Open Controls
    3. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      A for sure, and it’s a toss up between B and C as either could explode.

      Out of curiosity, which midweek game are you referring to?

      Open Controls
      1. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        AVL vs CHE in FA Cup tomorrow. Waiting in case Palmer/Watkins get injured/banned.

        Open Controls
        1. Bleh
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Ah fairs. I’ll be hiding behind the sofa personally.

          Open Controls
  7. SpaceCadet
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    Estu bowen > doughty jota -4? Earlier plan was to sell Guehi but got priced out.

    dubravka
    porro gabriel estu
    kdb saka foden bowen palmer
    haaland watkins

    areola solanke guehi baldock

    Open Controls
    1. Bleh
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Good moves but neither have a game in GW26, unless you are planning to FH then?

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        Would sell porro and Gabriel

        Open Controls
      2. SpaceCadet
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sorry would sell porro and Jota

        Open Controls
        1. Bleh
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          That could work actually, didn’t realise you don’t have any Liverpool.

          Open Controls
          1. SpaceCadet
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Cheers

            Open Controls
  8. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    45 mins ago

    Hmm, can do Gross to Jota and Solanke to Cunha with my two frees.

    Cunha home to SHU in 26.

    Open Controls
  9. FPL price manipulators are …
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Repost from previous article to get your opinions

    In order, who are the most important players to bring in this week. Assuming you have no one.

    Haaland, KDB, Foden, Jota, Toney, Alvarez, Darwin, TAA,

    Open Controls
  10. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Will taa start for gw24?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.