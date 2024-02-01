41
  1. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    55 mins ago

    Which one to bench here-

    Foden Bowen Saka Gordon Palmer
    Alvarez (Prob becomes Haaland) Solanke Watkins

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd say Bowen

  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    51 mins ago

    Bench one of these homies

    A: Saka
    B: Bowen
    C: Palmer

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      I'm torn between A and B

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      B

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      35 mins ago

      A

    4. All For One
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

  3. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    50 mins ago

    Can't wait to see more of Nkunku

  4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    "It is just crazy that he creates that many. Imagine for a second he would take them all…"

    Klopp really is an FPL manager at heart, look at him thinking about potential future hauls for Nunez

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Probably looking at FPL content creator as a possible career option after leaving Liverpool.

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        31 mins ago

        We don't need another one.

      2. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        I hear he hates Saturday lunchtime deadlines

  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Bench Saka and play Gross?

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      nah play Saka

  6. Union_Jacks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    If Salah is cleared for GW25 but has played no minutes before then, would you get him?

    1. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      19 mins ago

      No, not even if it ends up being a double GW for Liverpool.

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      No, he'll surely sub on at least once (and looking at how Klopp has managed Robertson and TAA in the last two, it'll probably be two games) and they have the league cup final the next week so that'll be the main focus

    3. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      I doubt he starts both in the double after a recent injury as the 2nd should be before the cup final

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        In what double?

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Probably not. If he's fit for GW24 squad & gets some mins then maybe I pivot to Salah instead of KDB (and Darwin)

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Hey mate.

        Do you mind if I reach out to you via email - got something I wanted to float past you.

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Probably but it will cast a big doubt over a TC ...

      Half an hour and a goal or better against Burnley on 10 Feb and loads will pile back in...

  7. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Any news on rashford?

    Hoping he starts today. Seems unlikely though

  8. Wheato182
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who to bench for Palmer?

    A) Saka (LIV)
    B) Jota (ars)
    C) Toney (MCI)
    D) Nunez (ars)
    E) Bench Palmer

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      C

    2. All For One
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      c

    3. Warby84
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

  9. Vasshin
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Which triple city players might be better for at least until the double gw25
    1. Foden, Haaland, Alvarez
    2. Kdb, Haaland, Alvarez
    3. Foden, kdb, Haaland

    City has too many games and everyone is fit
    They have game on feb 5, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 28, march 3, 6, 9

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Went for #3 myself

    2. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      just now

      My triple City are:
      Haaland, Foden, Bernardo

      1. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I'd go for 3 from your selection.

  10. All For One
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Dubravka
    Taylor. Porro, Konsa
    Jota, Foden, Saka, Bowen, Palmer
    Darwin, Watkins

    Turner, Guehi, Archer, Gabriel

    2FT 12.6 ITB

    Bowen/Foden> Kdb
    Archer> Haaland

    Any other suggestions please?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Those moves look good. Take out Bowen for KDB

      1. All For One
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thank you

  11. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Bench?

    A. Bernardo (bre)
    B. Toney (MCI)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

  12. estheblessed
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    What to do here? 1FT and £3.8m ITB

    Leno
    White, Udogie, TAA
    Saka, Bowen, Foden, Jota
    Watkins, Toney, Solanke

    Palmer, Andersen, Lascelles

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      You better do a few extra shifts to save up some Haaland or Salah funds...

  13. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    If Liverpool were to double in gw25 is triple Liverpool better than triple Man City at the moment?

    1. R.C
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Both

  14. R.C
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Good detective work on the previous article re: DGW25 for Liverpool

    Which Liverpool asset will be your target for the double?

    Jota for me. He could just explode. Highest upside.

