58
  1. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Haaland to Morris, no Solanke. Who is with me?

    
    1. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Might work. I'm going with haaland and solanke though.

      
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm very tempted! Solanke is just everywhere though

      
    3. Sloopy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Solanke and Morris here. But Morris captain!

      
    4. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Who else do you have up top?

      
    5. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Just yourself

      
  2. mojoindojo
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    Play up!

    
  3. cescpistols111
    • 8 Years
    29 mins ago

    Any other change you’d make to this team for a -4? Planning GW29 FH, GW30 WC.

    Areola Dubravka
    Saliba Gabriel Zabarnyi Kabore Taylor
    Son Saka Foden Neto Chukwuemeka
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    
    1. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Nah I wouldn’t personally

      
    2. Forza Napoli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      If you're double-chipping, save the 4pts!

      
  4. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Thoughts on below?

    Estupinan/KdB/Archer-> Zabarnyi/Palmer/Solanke (-8)

    I'm on FH29

    Current team

    Areola/Dubravka

    Estupinan/Gabriel/Saliba/Branthwaite/Taylor

    Son/Saka/KdB/Richarlison/Foden

    Watkins/Haaland/Archer

    1 FT 0.1 ITB

    
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Richarlison benched I presume?

      Big hit, but guess it is a fair few games to pay off...

      
      1. The Red Devil
        • 8 Years
        just now

        yeah hoping richarlison is back for 30 or might sell him to fund salah in 30

        
    2. cescpistols111
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      I like these moves.

      
      1. The Red Devil
        • 8 Years
        just now

        cheers mate

        
    3. odbs1515
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Do you need the defense move to make the money work? Because Zabarnyi for a hit doesn't seem worth it vs. starting Branthwaite (or, gulp Estu).

      
      1. The Red Devil
        • 8 Years
        just now

        i would need the money to fund salah in 30/31, also in 30 i would have o start double arsenal defence & branthwaite again, this gives me another option till 32 coz estu & taylor are non-options essentially, i know its a big hit, but have to take one of these to set up for 30 onwards

        
    4. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      This looks good and I don’t think -8 is the end of the world to avoid WC

      
      1. The Red Devil
        • 8 Years
        just now

        yes, have to take a few hits to reach a decent team by GW30/31 & use remaining chips from thereon, want to get back to the WC+BB strategy which has worked well for many years

        
  5. Old Gregg
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Bench

    Palmer

    Or

    Foden

    
    1. Jebiga
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm benching Palmer because foden is these days best player in the league...

      
  6. ebb2sparky
    • 13 Years
    24 mins ago

    Who would you sell first out of Zinchenko and Trippier? I'll FH29 so maybe keep Trippier in the hope he's back for GW30?

    
  7. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    23 mins ago

    Play udog or porro

    
    1. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Think I'd play porro

      
  8. TheBiffas
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    WC Draft

    Neto / Areola

    Gabriel / VDV / Zabarnyi / Doughty / Richards

    Salah / Son / Bowen / Elanga / Luiz

    Solanke / Watkins / Muniz

    Money left over to bring in Haaland and Saka

    Thoughts appreciated

    
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Why now and not GW30? Doesn't seem ideal time to me.

      
      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        just now

        My current team is a mess. No Bournemouth, no Luton, no Foden, no Son.

        
    2. ebb2sparky
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      Saka at home to Brentford could be the highest point scorer this week so that's definitely a risk.
      Otherwise no city is a bit of a worry in terms of locking in future transfers but could pay off given they have Liverpool, blank then arsenal.
      Are you sure now is the right time to wildcard?

      
    3. Magical
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Better play Saka this GW and bring Salah in GW 30… Saka against Brentford looks better than Salah against Man City this week..

      
    4. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Binning off the likes of City and Saka for Bournemouth, Luton, Fulham and Forest players - what could go wrong?

      
      1. Magical
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I guess.. Bournmouth and Luton players due to double GW.. Fulham and Nottingham Forest us to prepare for GW 29..

        
  9. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    Anyone know Saka is likely to start?

    
    1. boombaba
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Obv
      When does he not

      
    2. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Arteta ssid he should be ok in his presser yesterday.

      
    3. TitusShambles
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Feels that way. Was brought off due to an illness

      
  10. boombaba
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Play three
    Doughty Porro Udogie Ake Estu

    
    1. aleksios
      • 8 Years
      just now

      First 3.

      
  11. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Kaminski
    Gabriel Aït-Nouri Doughty
    Saka Son Foden Adingra
    Watkins Solanke Haaland
    (Dubrvaka) (Garnacho Regulion Tripper)
    What to do here
    A- Adingra > Bowen or Palmer
    B- Tripper > Kerkez & Bench Adingra

    
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      A Palmer

      
    2. aleksios
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      A - Bowen

      
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Cheers Guys

      
  12. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    12 mins ago

    With the news about Solanke not training who is your vice captain on just in case he doesn't feature at all?

    
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Saka

      
    2. TRIPOS TOPPER
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’ve switched to OW

      
  13. waltzingmatildas
    • 13 Years
    12 mins ago

    I know I should be decided but torn between:

    1)
    28 Estu, KDB, Toney to Kerkez, Kluivert, Morris
    29 FH
    30 Kluivert to Salah

    2)
    28 KDB, Haaland to Bowen, Morris
    29 Saka to Son
    30 ?
    31 WC

    
  14. aleksios
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which move?

    1. Hwang to Bowen/Tavernier.
    2. Darwin to Solanke.
    3. Both for a hit.

    Thanks.

    
  15. JY84
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Current front 8 is
    Gordon Saka Foden Bailey (KDB)
    Solanke Haaland Watkins

    (A) Would you take a -4 to remove KDB for Bowen?
    (B) Assuming no -4 is needed, would you start Bailey or KDB?

    
    1. aleksios
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A.

      
    2. Steve McCroskey
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Id personally just start Bailey

      
  16. EffPeeEll
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    The Solanke train could be derailed this week.

    
  17. mcsteely
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Is Martinez to Neto worth a hit, or just play Martinez v Spurs

    
  18. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who do I bench.
    A, Saka.
    B, Palmer,
    C, Son.
    D, Ramsey.
    E, Foden.

    
  19. Smackness76
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Hey all,
    Who to bench, one of:

    KDB, Gordon, Gross, Palmer

    
    1. Now I'm Panicking
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I'd bench Gordon

      
  20. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    3 mins ago

    So, what's the consensus? Do we think Salah will start?

    Debating KDB to Salah, so I can bring him in before I freehit.

    
  21. Il Capitano
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    1FT 0.2m ITB

    Areola
    Gabriel Saliba Konsa
    KDB Son Saka(vc) Foden
    Haaland Watkins Solanke(C)

    Dubravka - Maguire* Lascelles Hwang*

    Mags > Zabarnyi and bench Konsa? FH29 WC30

    
  22. BoroPhil
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Are triple captainers sticking with Solanke then? The news is putting me off tbh.

    
  23. TochanMama
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Bench one from each

    A) Estupinan
    B) Gusto

    1) Saka
    2) KDB
    3) Bowen
    4) Maddison
    5) Palmer

    

