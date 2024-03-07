219
  1. Chipmunk
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    For those like me
    What ur chip strategy without a WC left?

    I’m Currently FHing in 29?
    Then Building for DGW 37 to BB

  2. Little Frank
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    9 mins ago

    If Porro is going to be out this GW, then Regulion will be my 3rd defender.
    Should I:
    a. Play Regulion at ARS
    b. Bring in BOU defender (-4)
    c. Bring in Emerson (-4) - won't be FH-ing in GW29 so he will play then
    d. Bring in Gusto (-4) - will blank in GW9 but good fixture v BUR in GW30

    1. mdm
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

  3. abaalan
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    What do people make of estu now he only came on as sub....worth holding/playing Vs forest? Or still just sell?
    Fh29 if matters

    1. Steve McCroskey
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Id be selling personally

    2. mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I’d have rage sold him a couple of gameweeks ago

  4. Steve McCroskey
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    What move would you make here with my FT? I'm free hitting in 29.

    A. Dalot > Zabarnyi
    B. Dalot > Doughty
    C. KDB > Bowen

    1. mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      C, without a shadow of a doubt. It could get ugly for Burnley

  5. reo19uk
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Use my TC this week on Solanke or save for a later DGW?

    1. mrelpea
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Depends on what chips you have left. Everyone will be captaining Solanke this week, so could be gold in GW 37

