  1. Manani
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    would you FH this for 29?

    Areola
    Taylor Reguilion
    Son
    Watkins
    (+ 2FT)

    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      I would personally. I’d want at least 8 starters for that gw and wouldn’t want to take a hit to get that given the fixtures.

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I will have the same + Doughty, Bowen & Muniz/Morris for a -4 to make it 8 starters. Can always get another attacker for another -4, but I think those will cover most points.

  2. chaser123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    **GW28** wildcard (6 doublers)
    Neto
    Zabarnyi Doughty Gabriel
    Saka Barkley Palmer Bowen
    Watkins Solanke Morris
    (Vicario Son Udogie Reguilon)

    **GW29** (10 players)
    Solanke > Muniz

    **GW30**
    Barkley > Salah

    **GW31**
    Watkins > Haaland

    Thoughts/suggestions please!!

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      v nice 🙂

      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thank you

    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Seems like a great plan on paper. From my experience these things never quite pan out how you want though and you may end up taking hits to put out fires that haven’t made themselves known yet.

      Looks great in principle though so good luck to you if you decide to go for it!

      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        For sure! I have my fingers crossed anyway.

    3. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      27 mins ago

      Sounds ok but losing Watkins?!

    4. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Likey likey..i am tempted to go with vicario as well as he covers 29 and spurs will double later

      1. chaser123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Yeh that’s my thought exactly. Triple spurs is key on wildcard imo. And I want them to be season keepers. Udogie is a bit of a concern for me on that basis

        1. lilmessipran
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          Yea i am thinking udogie to van de ven even ..which should leave enough itb for Morris to Darwin/Isak in 30-31 for a -4.

  3. Buck The Trent
    • 12 Years
    33 mins ago

    Would you play?

    A VVD (MCI)
    B Gusto (NEW)

    1. Manani
      • 12 Years
      just now

      b

  4. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    28 mins ago

    I can only start one of my 3 city players, may as well flip a coin right?

    A haaland
    b kdb
    c foden

    cheers

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Or BB?

    2. UNCLE TONEY
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Tbf chances are one of them won’t play so other will sub on anyway so yes flip a coin

  5. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who would you prefer for GW30 onwards?
    A. Zinchenko (mci, LUT, bha, AVL, wol)
    B. Aké (ARS, AVL, cry, LUT, tot)

    Ditching one of them now, and just deciding on which one.

    1. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Ditch Zinch imo, kiwior playing well and Timber back in training already..his mins should be limited going forward

