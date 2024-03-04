162
162 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    I've taken 5 hits in 6 GW's and risen from 4.4mOR to 1.7mOR having had a disastorous first half of the season.

    So it's tempting to continue and use my FT on a 2nd Luton defender (releases funds from Trippier), which gives me an extra player in 29 too.
    And then take a hit for Haaland > Morris
    Next week FT and another hit for Gross > Bowen and Saka > Maddison
    GW30 Wildcard to repair the damage but having saved FH for a big DGW later and BB for the other DGW.

    1. ViperStripes
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      GW29 team woudl look like:
      Leno
      Doughty, another Luton Player
      Bowen, Luiz, Son, Maddison
      Watkins, Solanke, Morris
      i.e. 10 players
      Luton double up only needs 1 CS in the 3 matches for it to pay off.

    2. Men in green tights
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Taken similar amount and fallen due to unlucky choices /injuries galore , But good on you , like the fact you are playing your own game

  2. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    GTG 28 team TC Solanke?

    FH29 & just 3 doubles this week?

    Dubravka,
    Saliba, #Doughty, Gabriel,
    Saka, #Tavernier, Palmer, Son,
    Watkins, Haaland, #Solanke,

    Flekken, Gordon, Burn, Ake

    7.1

  3. Karan14
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Areola
    Porro Cash Doughty
    Son Maddison Bowen
    Watkins Morris Toney

    Are these 10 players enough for BGW29?

    Cost me a -4 last week, -8 this week and 1FT next week.

    Also allows for Salah(C) in GW30 before I wildcard in GW31.

    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      35 mins ago

      10 is plenty but hits could hurt you (or not)

  4. EffPeeEll
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Anyone else contemplating this approach to GW29 FH?

    Given the absence of any real defender points appeal, my intention is to recreate the 'all out attack' chip by selecting only two playing defenders with eight attackers.

    Slightly risky because I won't have any bench but we will probably get the two 3 oclock saturday kick off leaks in advance.

    In essence, I will have a 2-5-3 formation with no players available from the bench to be able to field just two defenders and no auto-subs.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      No - in essence, you'll have a 2-4-3 or a 2-5-2 formation

      1. EffPeeEll
        • 3 Years
        46 mins ago

        Surely I can select 3 at the back [with one being a non starter] so that my 5th midfielder will be auto-subbed to make up my playing 11?

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          45 mins ago

          Go on the game and try to play 5 midfielders with 3 strikers and you'll get your answer.

          1. EffPeeEll
            • 3 Years
            43 mins ago

            I would select a 3-4-3 line-up but the 3rd defender wouldnt start.
            I'd have no other possible starters on the bench other than my 5th midfielder who would then be auto-subbed on to make up the starting XI

            1. kennethrhcp
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              41 mins ago

              I'm not sure if you're messing or serious

              Next you'll use WC, BB & TC the same gmwk

              1. EffPeeEll
                • 3 Years
                38 mins ago

                Life is partly about trying to circumvent stuff.
                Heyho

                1. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  No. Life is about reading rules and following them so society doesn't collapse.

            2. Matt225
              • 2 Years
              41 mins ago

              You're 5th midfielder would not auto sub - as this would result in an invalid formation. You'd just get 0 for the defender.

            3. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 2 Years
              40 mins ago

              The midfielder can't sub on for the absent defender in this case. Read the formation rules

            4. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              39 mins ago

              It's mad how nobody else has thought of this genius strategy!

              1. EffPeeEll
                • 3 Years
                37 mins ago

                I'm 9 points off top 5K
                I'm dreaming boldness and seemingly planning madness but that's life eh dude.

                1. kennethrhcp
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  why does this make it worse in my head 🙂

                2. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  We'd all be doing well if we could glitch the game into giving us 8 attackers tbf

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      53 mins ago

      You will have a bench because that's not a valid formation

      1. EffPeeEll
        • 3 Years
        48 mins ago

        I wont if i select players that dont play that week?

        1. Matt225
          • 2 Years
          44 mins ago

          To clarify - regardless of what defenders you select. There's no scenario when you can have 5 playing midfielders and 3 playing attackers. It's would result in an invalid formation. You need a minimum of 3 defenders. If you just pick 2 playing defenders, you'd get a guaranteed zero in the third defender slot. With the 8th attacker staying benched.

        2. Flynniesta
          • 9 Years
          44 mins ago

          You will have 3 in-game defenders whether any of them have a blank gameweek or not

      2. EffPeeEll
        • 3 Years
        41 mins ago

        Seems harsh 😉
        3-5-2 is is then -hangs head and sulks

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 2 Years
          40 mins ago

          If that worked we'd all be doing it every week! 🙂

          1. EffPeeEll
            • 3 Years
            38 mins ago

            Not really,
            You wouldn't want to be down to bare bones squads week in week out.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              29 mins ago

              I think most would gladly just have Gabriel and Saliba or summat, if it meant they could play 8 attackers

    3. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      50 mins ago

      it's a bold strategy cotton... let's see how this plays out

    4. AIRMILES
      • 12 Years
      36 mins ago

      This is a very entertaining thread.

      1. Matt225
        • 2 Years
        28 mins ago

        As goalkeepers are traditionally the lowest scoring players - I might select 2 bench goalkeepers on FH39 strategy - and give myself 12 outfielders.

    5. Pumpkinhead *non-expert*
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      If you had 5 non playing defenders you still wouldn't get your 8th attacker off the bench. You can only play 7 attackers (regardless of what happens in your team)

    6. Toon lurk
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I disagree with the naysayers above, I think you should try it. Everyone sticking to same boring 3 at the back. No reason why it can't work.

  5. Vovhund
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    How do you like this GW28 WC draft (... and yes, I'm going without Salah, but I cannot see myself loosing Saka, Son, Foden or Watkins at this time):

    Areola-Kelleher
    Konsa-Udogie-Doughty-Reguillon-Gusto
    Saka-Douglas Luiz-Bowen-Foden-Son
    Solanke-Haaland-Watkins

    GW29: Solanke -> Toney (10 players)
    GW30: Bowen -> Luis Diaz
    GW31: Doughty -> Gabriel

  6. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Some errors on my last post, what would be my best moves here? KDB > Son and then Senesi out for a different Bournemouth defender?

    £2.8m and 1FT.

    Areola
    Senesi - Doughty - Gabriel
    Saka - Palmer - KDB - Foden
    Solanke (c) - Watkins - Haaland

    Dubravka - Bailey - Botman - Porro

    1. Kodap
      • 6 Years
      53 mins ago

      and yes I'm FH'ing 29

    2. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      49 mins ago

      Don't think KDB to Son is worth a hit, would just do the Senesi swap

      1. kennethrhcp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        40 mins ago

        agree with Jim

        Is Senesi 100% out?

        1. x.jim.x
          • 9 Years
          37 mins ago

          Hamstring so would expect so

          1. kennethrhcp
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            34 mins ago

            cheers

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yeah,

        I'm doing the same...

        Even if I bench KDB to play Foden or Palmer in gw28.

        Switching Senesi to A N Other.

        KDB to Salah in gw30 with some other move like Solanke to Muniz would be my play.

        Especially with a FH29.

  7. Danstoke82
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    No FH in 29 for me, which other West Ham player to bring in this week? Already own Bowen.

    A) JWP
    B) Kudus
    C) Paqueta

    Thanks in advance

    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      38 mins ago

      A

    2. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Kudus imo

    3. dhamphiir
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      B

  8. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    51 mins ago

    Any Luton experts about! With Amari Bell injured, who is guaranteed defensive starter other than Doughty and the Goalkeeper?

    When Bell went off after 5 minutes, they brought on a striker in his place

    Burke has got 2 assists but was his first game in 3 games and prior to that was a sub
    Mengi has missed 2 of the last 6 games but played 90mins when he did play
    Kabore again this last match was his first 90 mins in a long time

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I watched Burke a fair bit when he was onloan from West Ham with us and he is an attacking threat from corners and set plays.

      A committed player but couldn't tell you if he's in the frame for gw28. I suspect he is.

  9. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    49 mins ago

    Guys, Would you remove either Haaland or Nunez for Solanke this week ?? I am considering doing neither as I am not convinced Solanke outscores either Nunez or Haaland.

    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      I would do Nunez to Solanke for free
      too much fear Haaland to Solanke

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      37 mins ago

      Darwin to Solanke is an easy move

    3. x.jim.x
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Must be joking about Nunez?

    4. TheBiffas
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      I have the same dilemma, Darwin could quite easily haul against City but on paper it is still a good move to swap him for Solanke, wouldn't sell Haaland though

  10. YoungPretender
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    Which of these?

    A) Barkley
    B) Tavanier

    1) Doughty
    2) Zabarnyi

    1. kennethrhcp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      33 mins ago

      FH in 29 or not?

      FHing in 29 I'd go b2

      not FHing A1

      1. YoungPretender
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah I’m free hitting

      2. YoungPretender
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thank you!

  11. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    FH29 and WC31 as it stands, which one would you bring in this week?
    A. Zabarnyi/Kerkez
    B. Doughty

    1. sirmorbach
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Doughty

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

  12. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Hey guys, what do you think of the below team, Just hit the WC button and this is my first draft:

    Leno

    Gabriel Doughty Zabarniyi

    Foden Saka Bowen Son

    Morris Watkins Solanke

    Kelleher Douglas Luiz Reguilon Van De Ven

    £10.0 itb

    What do people think?

    Thanks guys!!!

  13. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Current team for 29:

    Leno
    Robinson
    Bowen, Son
    Watkins

    Haaland, Foden, Saka, Palmer, Gabriel, Aké, Branthwaite, Estupiñán, Adebayo

    Plan was to get Solanke and Doughty this week for a hit. This would get me 6 players for 29.

    Would you FH? Take a hit and field 8?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      FH

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Many thanks!

    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      just now

      FH ...

  14. Podorsky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    Any insights as to whether Zinchenko starts today?

  15. drughi
    • 14 Years
    24 mins ago

    Bench who next week ?

    A. Foden
    B. Palmer

  16. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    FPL showing Raya red flagged v Sheff Utd as ineligible to play parent club (which is Brentford next GW) Totally heart stopping as it shows Areola (13) coming on for my opponent tonight. Crap FPL software that shouldn't have flagged Raya until after ko tonight in the 'pick team' section :-/

  17. Mozumbus
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    Got 6 for BGW29
    Doughty
    Son Bowen Soucek
    Watkins Muniz

    Which one to bring in on FT?
    Elaboration: who are must haves for BGW29 expect for above 6

  18. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Leno
    Gabriel, Aké, Branthwaite
    Son, Saka, Bowen, Foden, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins

    Areola, Adebayo*, Robinson, Estupiñán

    £3.0 in the bank, FH next week.

    Estu to Doughty, Adebayo to Solanke (- 4) a no brainer?

    If yes, who to bench? Palmer? Can't bench Foden, and Bowen plays Burnley at home...

  19. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Folks on FH29/WC35 and considering Bournemouth players this GW, worth noting their fixtures GW30-32 and currently predicted 59% to double in 34 over 37.

    Of course long term planning may go out the window with injuries...

  20. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    With a -4 I can get this team for gw29, would you still FH?

    Doherty
    Elanga Son Maddison Bowen
    Watkins Toney Morris

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      No

    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No

  21. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Worth a hit to get a BOU defender by selling Trippier?

    FH BGW 29

  22. dhamphiir
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Currently, I got 6 player right now for BGW29 and I will transfer Bowen in after West Ham play on Thursday.

    Areola
    Porro, Reguilon, Doughty
    Son, Bowen*
    Watkins

    I will probably make 2 more transfer (-4) next week for BGW29 if I don’t use FH chip.
    Does this team need FH or save it later for DGW?

