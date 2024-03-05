Bournemouth will face both Sheffield United and Luton Town at home in Double Gameweek 28.

Naturally, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will be keen to target Cherries talisman Dominic Solanke (£7.1m), but for those who are yet to play it, should the Triple Captain chip be deployed?

In this Members article, we look at some of the pros and cons.

WHAT’S THE LATEST ON SOLANKE’S FITNESS?

Solanke missed Bournemouth’s FA Cup defeat to Leicester City last week with a knee issue, with initial fears that it could rule him out of Gameweek 27. However, the 26-year-old started and completed 88 minutes at Burnley on Sunday, as Bournemouth claimed a much-needed 2-0 win.

It appears concerns over Solanke’s fitness have now eased, with Andoni Iraola backing him to get back to his best with further training.

“We took the decision [Saturday] after the training. He felt much better. I think he was missing some sharpness, because he hasn’t trained. When you miss three or four days of training during the week, probably you don’t feel so sharp. “For me it is good that we could put Dom, we could put even Enes [in the squad] because after the Leicester game we were thinking probably we don’t have either of them. They made a good effort and I think they both contributed.” – Andoni Iraola on Dominic Solanke

In an interview with Sky Sports’ Ben Ransom, the player himself suggested he’d “be fine” for Double Gameweek 28.

Dominic Solanke talks me through the process of getting himself fit to play at Burnley.



Key takeaway – he felt a “little bit” of pain in his knee during the game but that was weighted against his obvious desire to play.#FPL managers can now scrutinise every word 😅 ⤵️ 1/2 pic.twitter.com/IBlw4qRJcg — Ben Ransom (@BenRansomSky) March 5, 2024

Solanke finished the interview by saying that he’s confident he’ll “be fine” to be involved against Sheffield United and Luton ⤵️ 2/2#FPL #FPLCommunity pic.twitter.com/OrmrqQMGS6 — Ben Ransom (@BenRansomSky) March 5, 2024

SOLANKE TRIPLE CAPTAIN: THE PROS