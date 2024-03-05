149
  1. You've got red on you.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Are people actually doing Haaland to Morris?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not for me unless for free and not FH29

      1. You've got red on you.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Would be for free and not using FH29

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          I would do it yeah

    2. romperstomper
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm on WC and did it

    3. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm not on FH29, so think it makes sense for me. 3 fixtures vs 1

    4. You've got red on you.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I should do it tonight then, before Morris rise. Going to be losing some value in Haaland as it is, I'll be getting him back on WC in 31

  2. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    who will score more points this gw?

    A foden
    B kdb
    C tavernier

    cheers

  3. ryacoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Is a BOU def worth a -4 over playing Porro (avl), Botman (che) or Cash (TOT)?

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would think so if FH29 and play them in GW30

      1. ryacoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Nah I'm not on FH29 and will probably WC30 or 31. So it would be just a one week punt really

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          For fun why not as your SGW players there are not appealing

          1. ryacoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yeah, probably works out similar but more fun like you say. Cheers mate

  4. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    Please pick A) Gordon b) barkley -4

  5. leocarter27
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Would you rather

    A) Buy Bowen (-4) (Bench Gordon)
    B) Play Gordon (Ignore Bowen)

    Plan not to FH 29

    Thanks

  6. The Pep Revolution
    • 12 Years
    42 mins ago

    If you had the following team would you play the FH chip in GW29?

    Areola Dubravka
    Gabriel Alex Moreno Reguilon Senesi Maguire
    KDB Foden Saka Palmer Richarlison
    Haaland Watkins Toney

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Am bias but yeah I would

  7. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Solanke and morris
    Or solanke and tavernier?

    1. AD105
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Morris

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on 29

  8. Letsgo!
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Anyone on -8 to get morris solanke and probably barkley/tavernier?

  9. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Trippier ruled out until after the IB

    https://twitter.com/CraigHope_DM/status/1765133795311677757?t=74XzYIVN6dn23-2uUT7A9g&s=19

  10. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    32 mins ago

    Kaminski,
    Doughty, Gabriel, Taylor,
    KDB, Saka, Gross, Garnacho,
    Alvarez, Haaland, Watkins,

    Areola, Senesi, Trippier, Hwang,
    1FT, 2.9m ITB

    Struggling to word this great but...
    A) WC28, FH29
    B) WC28, save FH
    C) Take a -12 to fix the team, then FH29
    D) C but save FH and play what I've got

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      -4, FH29, look to WC from 31 onwards

  11. AD105
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Who should I prioritise this week, if planning to FH in 29?

    A) Senesi/Taylor > Doughty
    B) KDB > Bowen
    C) Other/take a hit?

    Areola
    Gabriel Saliba Senesi*
    KDB Saka Foden Gordon
    Haaland Watkins Solanke(c)

    Dubravka Porto Taylor Hwang*

  12. sirmorbach
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Current team for 29:

    Leno
    Robinson, Doughty
    Bowen, Son
    Watkins

    Haaland, Foden, Saka, Solanke, Palmer, Gabriel, Aké, Branthwaite

    Would you FH?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      14 mins ago

      So you have 2-3FTs between 28-29 still to use?

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        3 mins ago

        No no, sadly. Only one FT. This team is already considering this week's hit!

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Probably borderline after a hit or 2

    2. luk46
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      nah I‘d get 3 attackers and it’s good

      1. sirmorbach
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        And WC 30 you reckon?

        1. luk46
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          ye I might take 4-5 hits, think saving fh and using wc in 30/31 is the best for most

  13. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Arsenal really clicking with Kiwior in team, do knowledgeable fans reckon he keeps his place ?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      I don't think anyone can say for sure. Previously Kiwior would drop out once Zinchenko/Tomiyasu was available. This time he is playing well and has strengthen them defensively when looking at xGC/ CS data

    2. lugs
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I think he deserves to keep his place, but with Zinchenko, Tomi, and soon to be back Timber lurking I can't see it

    3. Alan Watts
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yeah...hes a major mins risk alright, shame...though situation might clarify next couple of games

      1. Alan Watts
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers lads

  14. adstomko
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    In the Championship, there is just a 6 point gap from 23rd up to 12th, and 9 points up to 10th.
    A pity the PL isn't experiencing the same to make FPL more fun.

  15. grooveymatt65
    • 10 Years
    22 mins ago

    Hey guys, what do you think of the below team, Just hit the WC button and this is my first draft:

    Areola

    Gabriel Doughty Zabarnyi

    Foden Saka Bowen Son

    Morris Watkins Solanke (c)

    Kelleher Douglas Luiz Reguilon Van De Ven

    £10.6 itb

    What do people think? Also Van De Ven is kinda a placeholder atm

    Thanks guys!!!!!!!!!

    1. Kingy109
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Why Foden? He's great but for Pool - Blank - Arsenal??

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        just now

        When a player is in his kind of form you simply keep him, could easily score in bott Pool and Ars games

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          just now

          both*

  16. luk46
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    only me who thinks a -20 might be worth over the next two gws to save fh?
    transfers would give me 3 extra fixtures in 28 and 9 players in 29 with core of watkins, morris, toney, son, maddison, bowen
    wc in 31 with fh + bb in 34/37

    1. lugs
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Seems a bit mad to me, I mean what are you expecting to gain in a future FH compared to your normal team using ft's

      1. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        4 mins ago

        This^

      2. Baps hunter
        • 6 Years
        just now

        That is the question. I have once taken -20 and gotten big green arrow when my dgw players hauled (Lanzini etc.) On my WC transfer cost would have been 28 pts.

    2. Baps hunter
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I have taken -12 this week and wondering if I should activate WC. My current bench is Foden, Porro and Bradley. Perhaps I should get rid of them for dgw players.

      Bowen for Garnacho
      Neto for Dubravka
      Morris for Haaland
      Doughty for Trippier

  17. FDMS All Starz
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Good non FH29 plan or just FH29?

    Gw28:
    (Darwin & Haaland —> Morris & Solanke -4)

    Gw29:
    (Foden & Solanke —> Richarlison & Toney -4)

    Gw29 team:

    Dougherty
    Son Richarlison Bowen Elanga
    Watkins Morris Toney

    (Raya, Dubravka, Walker, Braithwaite, Gusto, Saka)

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      No FH assuming Rich is fine or pick an alternative 29 option. Awful spelling of Doughty...

  18. AD105
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Suggestions?

    Planning to FH in 29, have 1FT and 1.1 ITB

    Areola
    Gabriel Saliba Senesi*
    KDB Foden Saka Gordon
    Haaland Watkins Solanke

    Dubravka Taylor Porro* Hwang*

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Senesi & KDB are stand outs to be given the boot.
      I have Estu & KDB as priority transfers out, but may just have to do Estu > Zabarnyi this GW, if I do get rid of KDB for a hit it’ll either be for Bowen or A DGW’er

  19. Alan Watts
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    For those with no chips left, the edge over chippers in the next few could be just to keep city/ars, Haaland and co capable of hauling in any game vs Morris etc lol

    1. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      I’m FH’ing in 29 and Haaland is going nowhere, neither are my Ars players, scares me if I got rid haha!

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Good luck against folks with the same players and on FH29

      1. Alan Watts
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Plenty of wilcards this gw moving out these players though....

  20. Wılly
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    A. Barkley + Solanke (c) (-4)
    B. Foden + Morris (c)

  21. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which one? Note I'm not doing FH29 and will WC in 30/31.
    A) Trippier to Doughty and bench Porro
    B) Haaland to Morris and start Porro

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I would do both for a hit

  22. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Good evening all!! Best option here??

    Senesi to….

    A- Zabarnyi
    Or
    B- Smith
    Or
    C- Kerkov

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Vjm6891
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I'm not sure Bournemouth keep clean sheets..........I'm guessing its for free? I'd go Smith

  23. Vjm6891
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    I want to put Solanke in, but I've only got 1 striker space really (Alvarez) and I need players for wk29 as I really don't fancy using my FH.

    Therefore do I opt for Morris instead.

    I have 5 players for GW29, i'm willing to do a -4 this week foir 2 more, then a transfer next week to make it 8 bar any suspensions/injuries

    I'm almost tempted to do Haaland and Alvarez to Solanke and Morris? Or is that too much?

