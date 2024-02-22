5
FPL February 22

Which teams do goalkeepers in FPL perform best against?

5 Comments
Over his two matches against Manchester City this season, Mark Flekken (£4.5m) made 21 saves, earning seven save points. With goalkeepers getting a significant save-points boost in FPL, which teams are the best and worst for our custodians to face?

Saves made by opposing goalkeeper

OpponentSaves VersusSave PointsShots on Target
Liverpool11529168
Man City11430171
Brighton10823150
Spurs9624144
Aston Villa8723136
Man United8523116
Arsenal8418140
Newcastle8018129
Chelsea7815117
Everton7719104
Fulham7717109
Wolves7616111
Crystal Palace7517102
Bournemouth7418106
Brentford7015102
West Ham611395
Burnley601182
Nottingham Forest571189
Luton551186
Sheffield United50969

As you might expect, facing the Premier League’s top two sees the opposition goalkeeper rack up those save points.

Both sides get a high volume of shots on target, giving the men between the sticks plenty of chances to make saves. And pick the ball out of their net!

Best and worst teams for goalkeepers to face in FPL

  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Darwin to Watkins for -4 or start Maguire?

  2. The Mighty Whites
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you bench Solanke or Gordon?

    1. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Gordon. City usually concede and Solanke could be the beneficiary.

  3. Evil Greg
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    I was looking at Pickford and Flekken on WC31.

  4. Kane not win a trophy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Worst finishers Darwin and Haaland are leading the table. Haha.

