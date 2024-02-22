Which teams do goalkeepers in FPL perform best against?

Over his two matches against Manchester City this season, Mark Flekken (£4.5m) made 21 saves, earning seven save points. With goalkeepers getting a significant save-points boost in FPL, which teams are the best and worst for our custodians to face?
Saves made by opposing goalkeeper
|Opponent
|Saves Versus
|Save Points
|Shots on Target
|Liverpool
|115
|29
|168
|Man City
|114
|30
|171
|Brighton
|108
|23
|150
|Spurs
|96
|24
|144
|Aston Villa
|87
|23
|136
|Man United
|85
|23
|116
|Arsenal
|84
|18
|140
|Newcastle
|80
|18
|129
|Chelsea
|78
|15
|117
|Everton
|77
|19
|104
|Fulham
|77
|17
|109
|Wolves
|76
|16
|111
|Crystal Palace
|75
|17
|102
|Bournemouth
|74
|18
|106
|Brentford
|70
|15
|102
|West Ham
|61
|13
|95
|Burnley
|60
|11
|82
|Nottingham Forest
|57
|11
|89
|Luton
|55
|11
|86
|Sheffield United
|50
|9
|69
As you might expect, facing the Premier League’s top two sees the opposition goalkeeper rack up those save points.
Both sides get a high volume of shots on target, giving the men between the sticks plenty of chances to make saves. And pick the ball out of their net!
