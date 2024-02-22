Which teams do goalkeepers in FPL perform best against?

Over his two matches against Manchester City this season, Mark Flekken (£4.5m) made 21 saves, earning seven save points. With goalkeepers getting a significant save-points boost in FPL, which teams are the best and worst for our custodians to face?

Saves made by opposing goalkeeper

Opponent Saves Versus Save Points Shots on Target Liverpool 115 29 168 Man City 114 30 171 Brighton 108 23 150 Spurs 96 24 144 Aston Villa 87 23 136 Man United 85 23 116 Arsenal 84 18 140 Newcastle 80 18 129 Chelsea 78 15 117 Everton 77 19 104 Fulham 77 17 109 Wolves 76 16 111 Crystal Palace 75 17 102 Bournemouth 74 18 106 Brentford 70 15 102 West Ham 61 13 95 Burnley 60 11 82 Nottingham Forest 57 11 89 Luton 55 11 86 Sheffield United 50 9 69

As you might expect, facing the Premier League’s top two sees the opposition goalkeeper rack up those save points.

Both sides get a high volume of shots on target, giving the men between the sticks plenty of chances to make saves. And pick the ball out of their net!

Best and worst teams for goalkeepers to face in FPL