10
10 Comments Post a Comment
  1. anotherhoops
      19 mins ago

      Morning. A or B please;

      A) Morata & Baumgartner

      B) Gakpo & Williams

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Ovidiu Lucian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        17 mins ago

        A.

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        A or B, A or B!

        Open Controls
      3. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 11 Years
        13 mins ago

        I like both options tbf. Slightly prefer A.

        Open Controls
      4. Winston.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
    • Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      It seems that only 100 million used for ScoutPicks?

      A. Gakpo, Pedri, Baumgartner, Carvahal, Maignan (ScoutPicks) or

      B. Morata, Musiala, Bellingham,
      VanDijk, Verbruggen - with 105 ?

      Open Controls
      1. Winston.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        …or where would you put that 5 millions?

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 2 Years
        just now

        My team has 5.5m itb. Don't think you really have to spend it all

        Open Controls
    • Rickie Lambert's Partn…
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good to go?

      Costa | Pickford
      Carvajal | Cucurella | Stones | Cancelo | Dumfries
      Fernandes | Silva | Williams | Gundogan (C) | Sabitizer
      Morata | Kane | Mbappe

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I dreamt of Ricky Lambert the other day. Tis a true story!

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.