Fantasy EFL August 8

Best Fantasy EFL Captains – Gameweek 1

With the new EFL season kicking off imminently, Fantasy managers face the crucial decision of who to captain in Gameweek 1. Here we assess the best Fantasy EFL Gameweek 1 captaincy candidates.

Birmingham City’s new talisman Alfie May is currently leading the race but faces stiff competition with assets from Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United. 

We’ll identify the top Fantasy assets for the opening weekend, considering captain poll results in the process.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

% of votes in the Captain poll
Alfie May (Birmingham City) 16%
Carlton Morris (Luton Town) 10%
Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn Rovers) 9%
Ethan Ampadu
Georginio Rutter (Leeds United) 		6%
Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United)5% 

Alfie May

Claiming 16% of the votes, Alfie May is the runaway leader of our maiden 2024/25 captain poll. 

Owned by over 31% of EFL managers, Birmingham City’s marksman is hoping to set the league alight under Chris Davies this season. 

May, the 23-goal Sky Bet League One Golden Boot winner for Charlton last season, joined Birmingham City this summer. May started slowly last season but scored five goals in three games after a blank opening three.

All eyes will be on St Andrew’s as Birmingham City entertain Reading in a blockbuster opening-day clash. With the Bluenose faithful roaring them on, the squad looks to deliver a memorable performance.

Faith in May’s teammates is fairly limited. Ryan Allsop (G, 11.8%), Ethan Laird (D, 7.6%) and Siriki Dembélé (M, 4.8%) are the only three other Bluenose stars to have notable ownership. Allsop is the second most-owned Birmingham City player, but Davies’ starting goalkeeper is undecided. Competition with Peacock-Farrell for the number one spot is fierce.

Carlton Morris

Best Fantasy EFL Captains Gameweek 1

Luton Town’s Carlton Morris (10%) leads the chasing pack, backed by one in ten of our users. Confidence is high in Edwards’ attacking options after their solid Premier League campaign.

Morris led Luton’s attack last season, scoring 11 Premier League goals and contributing to 15 returns in 38 appearances. The talisman recorded the club’s highest tally in Fantasy last season with 146 points. Morris also hasn’t dropped the pace and scored two goals across pre-season matches. 

Luton Town host fellow promotion candidates Burnley at Kenilworth Road on the opening day. Last season, the Clarets had the upper hand on Luton, picking up four points against them last season. Despite this, Morris did score the opener at Turf Moor in their 1-1 draw. 

Despite leading Luton’s attack, Morris’ strike partner Elijah Adebayo has over 8% ownership. Additionally, goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has been selected by 2.5% of managers for the opening day. 

Sammie Szmodics

Best Fantasy EFL Captains Gameweek 1 1

Interest in Blackburn Rovers key midfielder Sammie Szmodics remains high despite transfer speculation. Just behind Morris, Szmodics has been selected by 9% of Fantasy EFL managers to captain their side. Szmodics, the Championship Golden Boot winner with 27 goals and four assists in 44 games, is the most popular player in the game at 57% ownership. Taking on newly-promoted Derby County at Ewood Park, Rovers will be hoping to secure three points and continue their strong end to the 2023/24 campaign, which included a 0-2 away victory at Leicester City to dampen their promotion celebrations on the final day. 

Ethan Ampadu and Georginio Rutter

Daniel Farke’s Leeds United welcome newly promoted Portsmouth to Elland Road, with Ethan Ampadu (38%) and Georginio Rutter (4.4%) the stand-out options. Both have been backed by 6% of voters to take the armband for the opening day, hoping to bounce back from their heart-breaking playoff final loss against Southampton. Ampadu’s unexpectedly high ownership can likely be attributed to his incorrect defensive classification. Many Fantasy managers have recognised his midfield potential and opted to capitalise on this out-of-position gem. 

Anel Ahmedhodzic

A differential for Gameweek 1, Anel Ahmedhodzic has been backed by 5% of voters to wear the armband and haul this weekend, as Sheffield United travel to Deepdale, taking on Preston North End. The second highest selected Blades player at 20.5%, just behind Callum O’Hare (21.1%), managers will be hoping Wilder can rediscover their strong defensive form – keeping 19 clean sheets in the 2022/23 season. The 25-year-old defender scored twice last season for the Blades, helping them keep just one clean sheet throughout the campaign in 29 appearances. 

Have Your Say

Given the vast pool of over 1,000 players on Fantasy EFL, our “other” captaincy pick proved surprisingly popular, garnering 17% of the votes. Who’s your Fantasy EFL Gameweek 1 captain? Let us know in the comments! 

Sam FPLFamily <p>Fantasy Football Scout's General Manager. Half of the FPLFamily. Pundit on the FPL Pod, Fantasy Show and Sky Sports News&nbsp;</p> Follow them on Twitter

  1. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    Rubbish first post but thoughts on Martinelli as a pick, please?

    Open Controls
    1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      You want to start players you know are going to start. I like to play it relatively safe at the start, stick with the peloton, and then break away later on when I have more information available. I like Martinelli, but I think his minutes may be an issue.

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Rubbish.

      Open Controls
    3. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      One Trossard haul is all it takes.

      Open Controls
    4. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Falls under the Jota scenario though with probably better possibility of a start. Really unsure how Arteta will line them up with a full squad.

      Open Controls
  2. Bill Car
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Is there a thread on the side that shows pre-season results with goal scorers and assists etc, or is it now behind a paywall? I know such info used to be available in the past. Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Linked below!

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/fpl-2024-25-pre-season-guide-tips-best-players-fixtures-more

      Open Controls
    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Keep scrolling down this link

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/fpl-2024-25-pre-season-guide-tips-best-players-fixtures-more

      Open Controls
  3. pundit of punts
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    RMT

    Henderson - Fabianski
    Mykolenko - Robinson - Quansah - Burn - Barco
    Salah - Son - MGW - ESR - Winks
    Haaland - Isak - Jesus

    Really like this team with WC GW 6 pencilled in. Good defensive rotation and all good attacks in the first 5 GWs covered.

    Open Controls
    1. Naby K8a
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      does Jesus even start

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        31 mins ago

        Nope, but does it matter, he will get 20 minutes 🙂

        Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Should start GW1 off the back of a strong preseason and praise from Arteta but beyond that is anyone's guess. I like the punt.

        Open Controls
    2. ManUtdForLife
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      38 mins ago

      This team you actually start with will look nothing like this

      Open Controls
    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Quansah and Jesus both dodgy starters, I don't think Burn or Barco are nailed either.

      Open Controls
  4. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Which do you prefer -

    A) Salah, Nkunku, Mykolenko

    B) Saka, Jota, Porro

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Blue&White85
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      A with Jota instead of Nkunku

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Did you do your math?

        Open Controls
        1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bring me mine jousting sticks!

          Open Controls
    4. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      A ; Jota an unlikely starter.

      Open Controls
  5. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Which one is a better pick, pls:

    A. Bruno Fernandes
    B. Odegaard

    Open Controls
    1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Bruno pens

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A all day.

      Open Controls
  6. Hurnt
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Anyone help me with some feedback on this

    Flekken
    Taa Myko Gvardiol
    Hudson-Odoi Eze Son Gordon
    Havertz Haaland Isak

    Vlad Barco Winks Harwood

    Open Controls
    1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Looks fine. Maybe downgrade TAA and upgrade a mid.

      Open Controls
      1. Hurnt
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Have thought the same tbh maybe vvd and upgrade Hudson to nkuku or even gibbs white

        Open Controls
        1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          I’d look at Munoz the Midfielder and upgrade Hudson even more.

          Open Controls
          1. Hurnt
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Looking at fixtures I would rather downgrade Havertz, but Muniz is possible trap, that I admit.

        Open Controls
  7. FleetwoodMacAllister
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Thought I’d try get a Haaland, Salah and Son team just for fun, thoughts?

    Henderson (4m)
    Gvardiol, Robinson, Mykolenko (Barco, THB)
    Salah, Son, Nkunku, Smith Rowe (Winks)
    Haaland, Isak, Wood

    Open Controls
    1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Looks surprisingly ok.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I agree. But downgrading one premium player would boost the defence.

        Open Controls
    2. sirmorbach
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Obvious concerns like no bench, no Arenal etc., but it is a very good team and could work. Son to Ode and reinvest and it's a team you should actually consider

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Ode isn't going to get close to Son pts if Son fires. IF.

        Open Controls
  8. Roy Rovers
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Thinking of going with this….any changes required?

    Flekken Vald
    Robinson Livramento Konsa Harwood - Bellis Faes
    Salah Son ESR Bobb CHO
    Haaland Isak Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Problem is Livra and Konsa aren't nailed, neither is Bobb.

      Open Controls
      1. Roy Rovers
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Livra has started every pre season friendly, Bobb started and scored v Chelsea and I would be surprised if Konsa doesn't start......Any Villa fans out there??

        Open Controls
  9. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Which combo:

    A. Porro, Odegaard / Bruno, Joao Pedro

    B. Mykolenko, Rashford / Eze, Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Which way are you leaning?

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I am actually J-P, but I don't like that trap with same letters. So B.

      Open Controls
  10. Pub Crawl to the Townsend
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Henderson (4.0)
    Maatsen Munoz Myko/Castagne Barco
    Salah Son Nkunku CHO/Winks
    Haaland Isak Muniz

    Muniz&Son > Solanke&Odegaard of spurs sign Dominic quickly? Or stick and wait and see

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Wait and see imo. Only two nice fixtures to start with, but gw3 and 4 aren't. I wouldn't trust Solanke to start at gw1. Things may change though. I prefer Bruno over Øde.

      Open Controls
    2. I Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Think it's already too late for Solanke to start GW1 for Spurs.

      Open Controls
  11. Bushwhacker
    • 5 Years
    45 mins ago

    We think Osula signing for Newcastle means trying to offload Wilson to Saudi?

    Open Controls
  12. Zenith UK
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Pickford
    Trent, Saliba, Munoz,
    Son, KDB, Ode, Gordon
    Watkins, Isak, Wood

    Virginia, Andreas, Castange/Robinson, Barco

    Who needs Haaland or Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Hall of Shame 7rjngs
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Shows what a nice team you can build, captaincy for first 5-6 gwks?

      Open Controls

