Fantasy EFL: Best under-the-radar picks Championship

As with all fantasy football games, it’s not all about selecting the obvious picks. Picking out those under-the-radar players can catapult managers up the overall rankings and mini-league tables.

Fantasy EFL managers have the opportunity to make changes to their teams right up until the final game kicks off. Therefore if under-the-radar picks are spotted in the starting XIs for their teams they could be great options for managers. Here we take a look at some of the best under-the-radar picks from the Championship for Fantasy EFL managers.

Under-the-radar Goalkeepers and Defenders

Dan Bachmann – Watford

The Hornets seemed to have periods last season where they really struggled to keep clean sheets. This was a large factor in why they ended the campaign where they did. However, club captain Dan Bachmann is a great shot-stopper and someone who may be overlooked by Fantasy EFL managers. But if the Hornets can get back to winning ways, leaking fewer unnecessary goals, then there is no reason as to why he cannot return big points. Last season he featured 27 times, facing 106 shots on target, but managed to save 74 of these, providing a save percentage of 70.8%, which is not bad at all for a side who ended the campaign in 15th position.

Ryan Giles – Hull City

Giles had an incredible campaign with Middlesbrough in the 2022/23 season, where he managed to provide 11 assists from his defensive position. Giles then struggled for game time with Luton Town, where he featured in only 11 matches in the Premier League. Having joined Hull City on loan in January, he is back at the Tigers this season. Last time out, one of Giles’ key attributes was his clearances. Although he did not make many appearances, featuring 17 times, he managed 18 clearances, which equates to an average of 3.24 clearances per 90 minutes, which would see Giles pick up an extra point in Fantasy EFL (every 3 clearances is +1 point). He is certainly a talented player and someone who potentially could feature in many Fantasy EFL teams.

Luke Ayling – Middlesborough

Last season, Ayling provided eight assists for the ‘Boro and was a key figure in their play-off chase. It was not only his attacking threat that impressed Middlesborough fans but also his defensive capabilities. Fantasy EFL rewards defenders with an additional point for every two successful tackles and Ayling averaged 2.45 per 90 minutes. With another season under his belt, Ayling could be a great option, especially as he is currently going under many managers’ radars.

Joseph Tanganga – Millwall

Tanganga made an impression several years back with some convincing performances in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur. However, Tanganga spent the second half of last season with Millwall, where he started 18 matches for the club. In this upcoming season, he will be hoping for more game time to demonstrate his abilities and aim to return to the performances of old. In these 18 matches, he did manage to score twice, highlighting that he also poses an attacking threat.

Ryan Andrews – Watford

Andrews poses an attacking threat operating down the right-hand side for the Hornets and is certainly someone who made an impression during last season, despite his young age. Andrews will be looking to build on his breakthrough campaign last time out and will be wanting to build his reputation further in this new season. Last season, Andrews featured 40 times, starting 26 matches for the club. From his right-back position, he managed to find the net three times and provide two assists. If he gets regular starts for Watford he could be a great under-the-radar pick.

Under-the-radar Midfielders

Callum O’Hare – Sheffield United

Callum O’Hare has spent five consecutive seasons with Coventry City but made the switch during this transfer window to promotion favourites Sheffield United. The 25-year-old will be reunited with old teammate Gustavo Hamer. Last season O’Hare managed six goals and three assists with an overall shot accuracy of 68%. There is no doubt he will be eager to contribute to the upcoming season as the Blades hunt promotion.

Alfie Doughty – Luton Town

Alfie Doughty had an excellent season last time out playing in the wide role for Luton Town. He scored two goals and assisted eight times in the Premier League. His key attribute is certainly his crossing, managing 2.72 crosses per 90 minutes, putting him in the top 99 percentile of Premier League players last season. Unlike in the FPL game last season, where he was a defender, Doughty is listed as a midfielder in Fantasy EFL.

Cameron Brannagan – Oxford United

Cameron Brannagan played a hugely important role in the middle of the park for Oxford United last season. He scored 12 goals and assisted nine times. He was one of the biggest threats in the league and will be hoping to continue his outstanding form as he takes the step up to the Championship. Another player who may not be above others at the top end of the division, but an under-the-radar pick that could be added into your Fantasy squads if he can continue last season’s impressive form.

Rocco Vata – Watford

Watford recently secured the signing of Rocco Vata from Scottish giants Celtic on a permanent transfer. He made five appearances for Celtic and averaged 3.83 shots per 90 minutes. He has also made an impression for the Hornets during pre-season. There will be many midfielders more likely to return points, but if this is his breakthrough season in English football he could be an under-the-radar option for managers.

Under-the-radar Forwards

Josh Sargent – Norwich City

Sargent only managed to feature 26 times last season. Despite the lack of game time, the American scored 16 goals and returned two assists. Only five of his goals came on the road, which is a factor to consider when selecting Sargent, as it seems that he performs better in front of his home supporters. With more game time he can certainly pose a threat and may be an under-the-radar choice for your teams.

Kieffer Moore – Sheffield United

Kieffer Moore has only just made the move to Sheffield United but has spent many years amongst the goals in the Championship. His best season came in the 2020/21 campaign where he managed 20 goals and one assist. Since then he has had spells in the Premier League with Bournemouth but he struggled to unlock his full potential. Moore spent last season with Ipswich and played a big factor in their promotion. He contributed seven goals and one assist in just 14 starts for the club. When he is named in the starting XI he could be a great under-the-radar pick.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing – Derby County

Mendez-Laing played a huge role last season and was a key reason for Derby’s return to the Championship. He returned 24 goal contributions, from nine goals and 15 assists. The reason he is included as an under-the-radar pick is because the step up from League One to the Championship is huge. It is yet to be seen if Mendez-Laing will be able to unlock last season’s form in this division. If he does however, he will not stay under the radar for long.

Brandon Thomas-Asante – West Brom

Thomas-Asante offers a different dynamic for Albion with his pace and being able to drift past players. Last season he made 39 appearances, with 31 of them being starts. He scored 11 times and managed one assist, with one goal converted from the penalty spot, another factor to consider if you want to include this man in your team. Furthermore, the Englishman contributed 84 key passes last season, which equated to 2.08 per 90 minutes. This form would have provided Fantasy EFL managers extra points. In Fantasy EFL, additional points are rewarded for two key passes per match.

Josh Murphy – Portsmouth

Murphy contributed six goals and four assists last season for Oxford United. He was also the catalyst in the playoff final; scoring twice at Wembley Stadium, which saw the Us earn promotion to the Championship. However, Murphy moved to Portsmouth, who secured the League One title last season. Playing in a newly promoted team often means that players go under the radar, however Murphy has good potential for both goals and assists.

