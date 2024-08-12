395
  1. MetallicaJack93
    • 1 Year
    11 mins ago

    TAA or gvardiol if you could only have one, set and forget

    1. BrockLanders
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah, it's a neverending struggle that one. Think it should be TAA tbf

      1. MetallicaJack93
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I know right....other playing defenders are Porro and Robinson

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Zubimendi signs, no contest TAA for me. right now still TAA tbh, trusted asset that has had massive attacking threat for multiple seasons. not sure if Gvardiol's marauding runs down the left will be a continuous theme this season

    3. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I've considered both but am probably going with Porro and Munoz - similar attacking threat and much cheaper

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Neither are in the same league.

  2. yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Keep coming back to this:

    Pope (4.0)
    Qansah, Gvardiol, Andersen (Robinson, HBellis)
    Salah, Jota, Eze, Bobb (4.5)
    Haaland, Solanke, Isak

    Could downgrade Pope and upgrade Bobb to ESR if he starts getting rotated, but happy for now

  3. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which team is better?

    A)
    Henderson
    Gvardiol / Gabriel / Konsa
    Salah / Gordon / Eze / Nkunku / ESR
    Haaland / Isak

    B)
    Henderson
    TAA / Gvardiol / Gabriel
    Salah / Eze / Son / Nkunku
    Isak / Munoz / Watkins

    1. MetallicaJack93
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Munoz is a good forward

      1. Skalla
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Muniz is an even better FW 🙂

      2. Kane Train
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I meant Muniz*

    2. Jacktastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

  4. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    7 mins ago

    Remember Tonoli is due back very soon, so competition for places on Tyneside.

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      He should replace Longstaff. Willock will start to get minutes in midfield, but probably as an impact player given his injury problems last season.

  5. Meta12345
      5 mins ago

      Henderson
      Saliba Andersen Burn
      Salah MGW Eze ESR
      Haaland Isak Havertz

      Valdimarson Konsa Faes Winks
      0.5 itb to move from isak to watkins gw 3

      Opinions please?

    • BobB
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      With added time reduced this year, clean sheets may not be collectors items like last year.

      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        oh interesting, please expans

    • Dr.Acula
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      just stumbled across cancelo in citys squad?? auto entry into team surely?

    • Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Suarez's price had he stayed at Liverpool in 2014 we reckon? Random question I know

      RVP in 2013 was 14.0 with Bale at 12.0 and then Bale left and RVP didn't feature much beyond that point

    • Maradona
      • 11 Years
      just now

      4.5 GK, Gvardiol and Munoz?

      Or Raya, Porro and 4.5 DEF?

      Also have TAA and two 4.0 DEFs …

