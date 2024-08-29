104
Sleeper August 29

Sleeper Pick'em predictions for Matchday 3

Well done to those who owned Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer or Son Heung-min in Fantasy FC drafts. And especially those with Noni Madueke! Our competitive core team at Scout will soon be starting our own draft league, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, Sleeper’s other new game is Pick’em – a free predictor that takes up only a few minutes of each week but offers monthly and seasonal prizes. This means you’re able to sign up at any point of the season.

The first part of Fantasy weekend preparations always involves looking at the imminent fixtures and predicting how they might go. So let’s go ahead and guess Matchday 3 via Pick’em.

If you see yourself as a bit of a top-flight Nostradamus, it’d be a good idea to download the app – available from the App Store and Play Store – and then join our Scout league.

In Sleeper Pick'em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

MATCHDAY 3 PICK'EM

Last week’s predictions went really well, securing eight points because all were correct except Crystal Palace v West Ham United and Aston Villa v Arsenal. On a weekend with just one draw, we predicted there’d be two more.

This week, we again think there’ll be a trio of them. Although Newcastle United have thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 and 6-1 in their latest St James’ Park meetings, the Magpies have looked very poor in both games so far. Ange Postecoglou’s side will be content with a point.

Let’s also go with Saturday lunchtime bringing a hard-fought Arsenal win against an impressive, confident Brighton and Hove Albion. Then Bournemouth will pile on the misery for Everton, simultaneous to Bryan Mbeumo inspiring Brentford past Southampton.

Elsewhere, we back Villa to bounce back from defeat by sweeping Leicester City aside, before Haaland and co squeeze past West Ham. It won’t be easy though, as the Hammers did well to beat Palace last Saturday. We think Oliver Glasner’s lot will lose at Chelsea too, although without the Blues scoring six goals.

To finish the weekend, it’s Manchester United versus Liverpool. The last three years have brought 7-0, 5-0 and 4-0 wins for the Merseyside outfit and it’s difficult to back against them here.

  1. dr.No88
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 48 mins ago

    Hello,
    Best GK for 4,5

    Open Controls
    1. iFash@FPL
        8 hours, 30 mins ago

        Flekken?

        Open Controls
      • boombaba
        • 11 Years
        8 hours, 17 mins ago

        Sanchez /Kepa

        Open Controls
    2. ZeBestee
      • 10 Years
      8 hours, 45 mins ago

      Those who watched newcastle yesterday, what did you make of Isak and Newcastle as a whole? Still worth keeping him or switch to one of Pedro/Watkins + Palmer/Madueke/Mbeumo etc

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 9 Years
        7 hours, 29 mins ago

        I saw bits and Newcastle are quite lacklustre/lethargic atm, including pre-red card

        the pre season promise etc. has quickly dissipated

        Still, think I'd him for one more week unless you're clear on the replacement

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 25 mins ago

        Forest are more secure & under estimated hence NewC struggled

        Open Controls
    3. Chilli Heatwave
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 43 mins ago

      Do you not get access to premium tool area with the ‘premium annual’ membership anymore? Can see it says no access to premier fantasy tools access or is this something different to the member area?

      Open Controls
    4. Orion
      • 13 Years
      8 hours, 42 mins ago

      On a wildcard, better to have:
      A) Palmer + Havertz
      B) Saka + Watkins (will have Madueke also)

      Open Controls
      1. CRAZY TRAIN
        • 13 Years
        8 hours, 22 mins ago

        Having Palmer & Saka on a WC would be the priority for me. Havertz at a push if choosing between the 2 striker options (Watkins is a watch and wait).

        Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        7 hours, 54 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. WVA
        • 8 Years
        7 hours, 41 mins ago

        Yeah if on WC you should be getting both Palmer and Saka

        Open Controls
      4. Orion
        • 13 Years
        7 hours, 33 mins ago

        Can’t have them all, as I have Salah and Haaland 🙂

        Open Controls
      5. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 32 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    5. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 42 mins ago

      Bench Muniz, Eze or Rogers?

      Open Controls
      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 hours, 30 mins ago

        If I bench Eze or Rogers the other one will score better. It's between them for me. I think Eze will blank again but will probably play over Rogers

        Open Controls
      2. The Iceman
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 41 mins ago

        Rogers, just.

        Open Controls
    6. AidanKiely-1
        8 hours, 38 mins ago

        Wildcarded after game week 1. I now only have one free transfer going into gameweek 3 so had to take a -4 to use two transfers? Shouldn’t I have 2 free transfers this week? Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 hours, 32 mins ago

          WC is a transfer. If you saved 2FT and used WC this week you'd have 2FT next week

          Open Controls
          1. AidanKiely-1
              8 hours, 18 mins ago

              Ahhh ok thank you so much

              Open Controls
        2. Barnaby Wilde
          • 1 Year
          8 hours, 35 mins ago

          Is Pedro a genuine 7th attacker option?
          He only started 19 games last season, so I’m a bit unsure.

          Open Controls
          1. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            7 hours, 31 mins ago

            Definitely - De Zerbi's rotation policy last year was abysmal, I expect the new manager to be much more stable.

            Open Controls
        3. Barnaby Wilde
          • 1 Year
          8 hours, 33 mins ago

          Which is better from GW4 onwards?

          A) Watkins & TAA
          B) Solanke & Foden

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 8 Years
            8 hours, 20 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            7 hours, 41 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
        4. FPLMACKEM
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          8 hours, 27 mins ago

          Bench one?
          A Porro (new a)
          B Robinson (Ips a)
          C Konsa (lei a)

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 8 Years
            8 hours, 19 mins ago

            C - lowest ceiling

            Open Controls
          2. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            7 hours, 40 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
        5. Miguel Sanchez
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 24 mins ago

          With Salah and TAA who is third best Liverpool asset?

          A) Robbo
          B) Jota

          Comes down to Lewis and Jota or Robbo and Mitoma/Madueke

          Open Controls
          1. Chilli Heatwave
            • 6 Years
            8 hours, 15 mins ago

            Close - depends when you’re planning to WC. Long term Robbo and Mitoma stronger short term Jota and Lewis.

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 8 Years
              8 hours, 14 mins ago

              This is on a WC. Like having the 6.5 mid slot with options like Madueke/Mitoma/Savio

              Jota feels like an inevitable injury sooner or later.

              But double ARS and LIV defence is all my eggs in their defensive baskets each week.

              Open Controls
              1. Chilli Heatwave
                • 6 Years
                8 hours ago

                I think on that note I would go Jota Lewis just because of price points. I think Raya, TAA, Ars defender then 4.5s if the best price points if I was on WC

                Open Controls
          2. The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            7 hours, 40 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
        6. GoonerSteve
          • 14 Years
          8 hours, 21 mins ago

          Spanked my wildcard last night at 12:30am, mainly to avoid the Eze price drop that never happened!

          I'm pretty happy with the team, though. Any changes needed? Pedro over Welbeck?

          Raya (Fodder)
          Konza, Lewis, Robinson, (Faes, Harwood-Bellis)
          Salah, Saka, Palmer, ESR, Rogers
          Haaland, Welbeck (Jebbison)

          Faes one to monitor also as may leave.

          Open Controls
          1. jtreble
            • 7 Years
            8 hours, 19 mins ago

            Pedro is on penalties.

            Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 5 Years
            8 hours, 17 mins ago

            Defence is pretty weak.

            Open Controls
          3. Miguel Sanchez
            • 8 Years
            8 hours, 17 mins ago

            That defence shops at Aldi

            The rest looks good and I prefer Pedro over Wellbeck long term

            Open Controls
            1. boombaba
              • 11 Years
              8 hours, 14 mins ago

              Well Aldi were supermarket of the year 😉

              Open Controls
            2. GoonerSteve
              • 14 Years
              8 hours, 13 mins ago

              Konza has the fixtures, Robinson is quality, Lewis is currently starting for Man City, Raya is the best keeper choice in the game, in my opinion. I thought the same initially, but I'm pretty convinced now.

              Switched Welbeck for Pedro.

              Open Controls
              1. GreennRed
                • 12 Years
                8 hours, 2 mins ago

                Raya is a good keeper.

                Open Controls
          4. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 hours, 15 mins ago

            Jebbison on loan to Watford probably happening.

            Open Controls
          5. boombaba
            • 11 Years
            8 hours, 14 mins ago

            Looks good to me, expected to have no more than 4.5m playing defenders when got a fourium and Raya in goal

            Open Controls
          6. Kiwivillan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            8 hours, 11 mins ago

            Salah Saka Palmer Haaland is going to be a mud long term team. You can only C one premium player a week. Palmer only got 17pts with goal and 3 assists right? That's 7pts more than ESR with 1 goal. Do WCers think they're getting 100pts every week from now?

            Open Controls
            1. boombaba
              • 11 Years
              8 hours, 9 mins ago

              I think folk are thinking those will return more than not where as you could of had Eze and Bruno and got zip. With enablers like ESR Rogers and JP who can all get points in their own right then its an approach they are willing to attack

              Open Controls
              1. Kiwivillan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                7 hours, 55 mins ago

                On 2 weeks of data. I started with Eze and Rogers. Is Chelsea going to score 6 goals every week. Are several of the premiums going to blank in a GW? Of course like every season. If there's a new mid priced shiney must buy next week which premium player are the WC teams going to sell because rest of their teams are too cheap to swap

                Open Controls
                1. GoonerSteve
                  • 14 Years
                  7 hours, 38 mins ago

                  I see Palmer, Saka, Salah, and Haaland scoring consistent double figure points.

                  I'd consider dropping Salah on the basis he's not worth 12.6 if not captaining, regularly. But the others seem like value and Haaland will likely be captain most weeks.

                  Open Controls
            2. GreennRed
              • 12 Years
              8 hours, 8 mins ago

              2 data points seems enough for some to make conclusions before transfer window closes and lineups settle down.

              Open Controls
              1. GoonerSteve
                • 14 Years
                7 hours, 36 mins ago

                I suspect it's the 5 transfers actually. I'm unlikely to need more than 5 in a wildcard later in the season. Early doors often involves more changes and more of a price impact.

                Open Controls
          7. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            8 hours, 3 mins ago

            TAA first name on the team sheet for me.

            I think you have to pick a maximum of 3 of the premiums. You just can't have everyone and have a team that's sturdy enough long term.

            I'd sacrifice Saka for a cheaper mid and then use the money to upgrade one of the 4.0s to TAA.

            Could also give you a handy differential like Madueke, Bailey, Gibbs White etc.

            Open Controls
            1. GoonerSteve
              • 14 Years
              7 hours, 34 mins ago

              Fair shout. Not convinced myself.

              Open Controls
          8. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            7 hours, 53 mins ago

            Welbz though not the darling on here has the points advantage & per minute played does exceptionally well.

            Open Controls
          9. sankalparora07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            7 hours, 49 mins ago

            I love this team.... excellent job.... considering defense is weak, I would get a nailed 4.5m rather than Lewis who is a problem waiting to happen.... good luck

            Open Controls
            1. GoonerSteve
              • 14 Years
              7 hours, 34 mins ago

              Yeah, might be a good shout.

              Open Controls
        7. WeekendSoldier
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 19 mins ago

          Start Wood (vs Wol) or Rogers (vs Lei)?

          Open Controls
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • 8 Years
            8 hours, 10 mins ago

            Rogers

            Open Controls
          2. iFash@FPL
              7 hours, 49 mins ago

              I’m on both, but I rate Rogers more for this game week.

              Open Controls
            • The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              7 hours, 40 mins ago

              Rogers.

              Open Controls
          3. Podorsky
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            8 hours, 17 mins ago

            Konsa&4.5 and Watkins or TAA and Muniz

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 8 Years
              8 hours, 10 mins ago

              Konsa and Watkins

              Open Controls
            2. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              7 hours, 40 mins ago

              First one.

              Open Controls
          4. panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            8 hours, 14 mins ago

            Who to start?

            A) Gvardiol
            B) Trent

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 8 Years
              8 hours, 14 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. boombaba
              • 11 Years
              8 hours, 13 mins ago

              Both, dont buy premium defenders to bench

              Open Controls
              1. Kiwivillan
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                8 hours, 6 mins ago

                Amen

                Open Controls
              2. panda07
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                6 hours, 40 mins ago

                Other two defenders are Saliba and Gabriel and midfield and forward line looking strong this week also. I didn’t pick Haaland at the start and picked a squad that rotates well for the first 6 gameweeks and planned to build up FTs. It’s working quite well so far but cheers for the cliche answer! Hope you got a kick out of it!

                Open Controls
            3. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              7 hours, 44 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
          5. Miguel Sanchez
            • 8 Years
            8 hours, 8 mins ago

            Madeuke or Mitoma? Have both Palmer and Pedro from respective attacks

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 12 Years
              8 hours, 2 mins ago

              Neither.

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • 8 Years
                8 hours ago

                haha, that bad eh, Savio is another option at that price

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • 12 Years
                  7 hours, 53 mins ago

                  They're not bad but there's a lot of attacking options to share points with in their teams. Smith Rowe, Semenyo looking decent alternatives. Soucek apparently playing closer to goal. Give it a few weeks but Szmodics could do alright.

                  Open Controls
            2. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              7 hours, 39 mins ago

              Can you perhaps wait a week and go for someone from the 7m range? Otherwise, Mitoma / Savinho.

              Open Controls
          6. billnats
            • 13 Years
            8 hours, 1 min ago

            Best 4.5 Defender (have Robinson):
            - Konsa
            - R. Lewis
            - Kadioglou

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 8 Years
              7 hours, 27 mins ago

              Konsa

              Open Controls
            2. jesta123
              • 7 Years
              7 hours, 25 mins ago

              Konsa guaranteed minutes and great games coming up

              Open Controls
            3. The Iceman
              • 2 Years
              7 hours, 13 mins ago

              At the moment - A.

              Open Controls
            4. Ser Davos
              • 9 Years
              6 hours, 32 mins ago

              Konsa is such a safe, solid set

              but he didn't score great points last year when AVL finished fourth

              so atm, I can't help but gamble on Lewis instead

              Open Controls
          7. Eton Rifles
            • 9 Years
            8 hours ago

            To those who are wildcarding this week please omit Watkins from your squads.

            Thanks in advance.

            Open Controls
            1. WVA
              • 8 Years
              7 hours, 38 mins ago

              Rogers covers him like Jota covers Salah

              Open Controls
            2. iFash@FPL
                7 hours, 38 mins ago

                Why?

                Open Controls
            3. SomeoneKnows
              • 8 Years
              8 hours ago

              Bench one...

              A) Rogers (lei)
              B) ESR (ips)
              C) Eze (che)
              D) Isak (TOT)

              Open Controls
              1. jesta123
                • 7 Years
                7 hours, 44 mins ago

                Eze for me I think

                Open Controls
              2. jesta123
                • 7 Years
                7 hours, 44 mins ago

                Possibly ESR, sorry not much help

                Open Controls
              3. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                7 hours, 29 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
            4. jesta123
              • 7 Years
              7 hours, 59 mins ago

              Wood at home to Wolves or Isak at home to Spurs?

              Open Controls
              1. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                7 hours, 29 mins ago

                Isak.

                Open Controls
            5. Digital-Real
              • 7 Years
              7 hours, 53 mins ago

              Team doesn't fill me with confidence would you Wildcard this lot?

              Henderson Matthews

              Hall Porro Gvrdiol Quansh Johnson

              Jota Eze Foden ESR Gordon

              Wood Halaaad Isak

              Open Controls
              1. WVA
                • 8 Years
                7 hours, 38 mins ago

                Yep

                Open Controls
            6. Chilli Heatwave
              • 6 Years
              7 hours, 52 mins ago

              Bench one from Rogers Eze Wood this week?

              Bench one from Konsa Robinson Gabriel this week?

              Tough calls feel like could easily get this wrong.

              Open Controls
              1. iFash@FPL
                  7 hours, 36 mins ago

                  I’m benching Eze from the first group, and would bench Konsa from the second.

                  Open Controls
                • The Iceman
                  • 2 Years
                  7 hours, 28 mins ago

                  Rogers
                  Robinson

                  Open Controls
              2. Valar(Keith)
                • 14 Years
                7 hours, 51 mins ago

                Flekken (Henderson)
                Saliba TAA Konsa Robinson (Greaves)
                Saka Palmer Rogers Esr (Winks)
                Watkins Haaland (Pedro)

                I think I'm going to settle with this. Flekken could be the pick ot the keepers from gw 6.. Keeping henderson as my backup keeper until then and hoping one of the 2 of them doesn't disappoint

                Pedro I can bench for tough fixtures like ars and play my 4.5 defender. Rest of the time my bench would always have a good 4.5er as an option with Pedro starting. Watkins can become Havertz or Solanke in the future and hence wanted a striker at his price point

                Open Controls
                1. WVA
                  • 8 Years
                  7 hours, 45 mins ago

                  I’d rather play Pedro in his tough fixtures than a 4.5 defender, clean sheets are so rare and normally only down to complete luck like Arsenals last one!

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Iceman
                    • 2 Years
                    7 hours, 42 mins ago

                    This.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Valar(Keith)
                    • 14 Years
                    7 hours, 41 mins ago

                    Hmm.. in that case could swap Robinson for mosquera and swap my keepers to Raya permakeeper

                    Open Controls
                    1. Valar(Keith)
                      • 14 Years
                      7 hours, 40 mins ago

                      Though having a playable 4.5er on the bench could be worth it's weight in gold to save FTs in the future

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Iceman
                        • 2 Years
                        7 hours, 18 mins ago

                        I would definitely try and get in Raya as a set and forget.

                        Open Controls
              3. WVA
                • 8 Years
                7 hours, 47 mins ago

                If Palmer Pedro Raya Jebbison Saka and Haaland rise in price tonight/tomorrow that’ll be 12 price rises for my team in two game weeks!

                Open Controls
              4. The Iceman
                • 2 Years
                7 hours, 41 mins ago

                0.5 ITB. Pretty set on Nkunku > Mbeumo once the pressers are out of the way.

                Do we know why Mbeumo wasn't in Brentford's squad yesterday - full rest?

                Open Controls
              5. Defaid Daniel
                • 12 Years
                7 hours, 40 mins ago

                Transfer Porro out for robbo- free transfer?

                Open Controls
                1. The Iceman
                  • 2 Years
                  7 hours, 24 mins ago

                  Not this week IMO.

                  Open Controls
                2. Flaming Flamingo
                  • 8 Years
                  7 hours, 8 mins ago

                  No. Robertson looks great but will become a rotation risk once CL sets in. I'd stick with Porro

                  Open Controls
              6. Junks
                • 3 Years
                7 hours, 40 mins ago

                2FTs 0ITB
                Hendo Vlad
                TAA Gvardiol Porro Johnson Barco
                Saka Diaz Bruno Murphy Bergvall
                Haaland JPedro Isak

                A really boring one I'm afraid but would love some advice. I'm going to hold strong with Bruno for a couple more games and Murphy for the Spurs game so Im left with potentially just moving Barco on for another 4M def?? Vestergaard or Bednarek or THB?? Or do i just hold all and re assess next GW? Many thanks.

                Open Controls
                1. The Iceman
                  • 2 Years
                  7 hours, 23 mins ago

                  Seeing as you can now save more than 2FT, I would hold and assess again with 3FT after the international break 🙂

                  Open Controls
                  1. Junks
                    • 3 Years
                    7 hours, 17 mins ago

                    This was my thinking. I've 11 starters for this GW and will have a better idea after the IT break with 3 FTs. Thanks

                    Open Controls
              7. Ser Davos
                • 9 Years
                7 hours ago

                I look at Konsa and he seems such a solid, safe pick, but if you're going to take a risk...

                someone like Leif? On set pieces, great fix, bit of a WC

                Konsa feels like 1/2 or 6 at best (though the news BPS could help him, nearly forgot about that)

                Open Controls

