Sleeper Pick’em predictions for Matchday 3

Well done to those who owned Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer or Son Heung-min in Fantasy FC drafts. And especially those with Noni Madueke! Our competitive core team at Scout will soon be starting our own draft league, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, Sleeper’s other new game is Pick’em – a free predictor that takes up only a few minutes of each week but offers monthly and seasonal prizes. This means you’re able to sign up at any point of the season.

The first part of Fantasy weekend preparations always involves looking at the imminent fixtures and predicting how they might go. So let’s go ahead and guess Matchday 3 via Pick’em.

If you see yourself as a bit of a top-flight Nostradamus, it'd be a good idea to download the app – available from the App Store and Play Store

REGULAR SLEEPER PICK’EM PRIZES

In Sleeper Pick’em, you predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to be won each month but the overall season-long winner will gain £7,500 worth of prizes!

It costs nothing, takes just a few minutes and is sociable – connecting you in a chat with league competitors.

MATCHDAY 3 PICK’EM

Last week’s predictions went really well, securing eight points because all were correct except Crystal Palace v West Ham United and Aston Villa v Arsenal. On a weekend with just one draw, we predicted there’d be two more.

This week, we again think there’ll be a trio of them. Although Newcastle United have thrashed Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 and 6-1 in their latest St James’ Park meetings, the Magpies have looked very poor in both games so far. Ange Postecoglou’s side will be content with a point.

Let’s also go with Saturday lunchtime bringing a hard-fought Arsenal win against an impressive, confident Brighton and Hove Albion. Then Bournemouth will pile on the misery for Everton, simultaneous to Bryan Mbeumo inspiring Brentford past Southampton.

Elsewhere, we back Villa to bounce back from defeat by sweeping Leicester City aside, before Haaland and co squeeze past West Ham. It won’t be easy though, as the Hammers did well to beat Palace last Saturday. We think Oliver Glasner’s lot will lose at Chelsea too, although without the Blues scoring six goals.

To finish the weekend, it’s Manchester United versus Liverpool. The last three years have brought 7-0, 5-0 and 4-0 wins for the Merseyside outfit and it’s difficult to back against them here.

WHAT IS SLEEPER?

Built like a messenger app, Sleeper launched in 2014 as a place to chat about Fantasy games. Their initial US leagues debuted in 2017 and they’ve now decided to branch into football with some exciting Premier League and La Liga contests.

Pride is taken in its design, aided by initially hiring a bunch of casual fans and first-time Fantasy players to bring out-of-the-box ideas that created a less intimidating interface for new players. And this seems to have worked, as Sleeper continues to gain popularity.

