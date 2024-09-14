Alongside team form and absentees, check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Aston Villa and Everton.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 14 August.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|7th
|Aston Villa
|3
|6
|0
|W – L – W
|20th
|Everton
|3
|0
|-8
|L – L – L
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
ASTON VILLA
EVERTON
