Alongside team form and absentees, check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Aston Villa and Everton.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday 14 August.

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Aston Villa 3 6 0 W – L – W 20th Everton 3 0 -8 L – L – L

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

ASTON VILLA

EVERTON

