Alongside team form, check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Man City and Brentford.
The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 14 August.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|1st
|Man City
|3
|9
|+7
|W – W – W
|6th
|Brentford
|3
|6
|+1
|W – L – W
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
MAN CITY
BRENTFORD
