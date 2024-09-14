Alongside team form, check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Man City and Brentford.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 14 August.

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 1st Man City 3 9 +7 W – W – W 6th Brentford 3 6 +1 W – L – W

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS

MAN CITY

BRENTFORD

See our Team News tab for more details



