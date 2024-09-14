Alongside team form and absentees, check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 4 clash between Southampton and Man United.
The match at St Mary’s Stadium kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 14 September.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|14th
|Man United
|3
|3
|-3
|W – L – L
|19th
|Southampton
|3
|0
|-4
|L – L – L
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 4 LINE-UPS
SOUTHAMPTON
MAN UNITED
