  1. Mozumbus
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Can't believe it

  2. Willllsonnn!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    is Jota to Luis Diaz valid or a pointless sideways move?

    Want rid but have no other LIV and can't get TAA or Salah pricepoints.

    1. Mozumbus
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Looks sideways unless you're sure Jota will get subbed out earlier again

      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Didn't Diaz get subbed at the same time as Jota this week pretty much. It is sideways and its as risky as owning Jota on that basis.

  3. Mozumbus
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    Outscored all the greats, OR 167k

  4. denial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    45 mins ago

    Is Timber now first choice then?

  5. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Wissa out for two months or so: https://twitter.com/BrentfordFC/status/1835680747442577847

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      42 mins ago

      Ffs

    2. Derbz87
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Ouch. Brentford look a lot less attractive for that popular WC in 6 now.

    3. F4L
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      damn, really unfortunate.

      Carvalho about to drop to 4.8. Do you think this affects Mbeumo in a bad way? kinda think he looks better with a proper striker to play off

      1. Derbz87
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        I'd have to dig out the numbers re Mbuemo he might still be okay but you'd imagine it affects Brentford in a really bad way. They've been very unlucky losing the big money signing over the summer up top too.

      2. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Difficult to gauge. Elevates Schade's xMins as it'll be him and Mbeumo when it's 3-5-2/4-4-2 and him, Mbeumo + one of Lewis-Potter/Carvalho in a 4-3-3.

        1. Derbz87
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Schade is prone to the odd bad injury himself too. Not ideal at all.

    4. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      33 mins ago

      Rashford it is. Excellent.

    5. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Thanks. Puts me off jumping on Mbeumo this GW.

    6. Ser Davos
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      wow, that is interesting

    7. JBG
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      Really didn't look that bad :/... oh well.

    8. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Hope his price holds steady(ish). Gonna be at least a month before I can transfer him out. Solanke didn't drop. Can only assume it's the same for Wissa.

  6. Dutchy FPL
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    Preparing drafts for a WC6. Which combo do you prefer?

    A) TAA & Eze
    B) Robertson & Bruno

    1. One for All
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wouldn't get Eze or Bruno but B.

    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A but with someone other than Eze(Eze owner here)

  7. One for All
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Gk: Raya

    A) Gabriel, Konsa
    B) Walker, Porro

    A or B guys, is double Arsenal too much?

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Nope. Only double I'd consider

  8. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    35 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!

    Start two here….

    A- Robinson(Newcastle home)
    B- Lewis(Arsenal home)
    C- Konsa(Wolves home)
    D- Greaves(Saints away)

    Currently starting A and D, unsure if Lewis starts and don’t fancy Villa to keep a clean sheet currently

    Cheers everyone!!

  9. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Wissa to miss 'a couple of months'

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/cx2829gxj44t

    1. Valar(Keith)
      • 15 Years
      17 mins ago

      Damn. Will either have to go down to DCL or try to find funds for Solanke/Watkins next week with a Robertson downgrade

    2. InsertPunHere
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Oh come on

    3. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Hope City get relegated

  10. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    27 mins ago

    munoz/sangara/izak to van den berg/dibling/watkins +0.5m for free??

  11. CarsonYeung
    • 12 Years
    15 mins ago

    Patience is key during this period, I currently have 2 FTs with Isak, Gordon, Jota and Muniz stinking up my team. Also have Haaland/Saka, meaning no standout captaincy option this week. Very tempting to use the two frees to get to Salah but 3 FTs post wildcard should be very powerful if used correctly.

  12. JBG
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Top Midfielders for xG so far:

    Tavernier- 2.14
    Diaz- 2.04
    Jota- 1.91
    Salah- 1.84
    Garnacho- 1.74
    Mitoma- 1.65
    Eze- 1.58

    From allaboutFPL

    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Got to say, Tav was everywhere that last game.
      Looked lively the week before too.

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Bournemouth where both poor and unlucky not to score at least 2 goals.

  13. Kane Train
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best attacker to have?

    A) Joao Pedro
    B) DCL

  14. Stimps
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who will partner Mbuemo up front now for Brentford now that Wissa is out for 2 months?

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Schade or Lewis-Potter is my guess. Probably Schade at first

    2. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Carvalho is going to have to join up to attack I think

      1. potatoace
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        With Schade and boom

  15. InsertPunHere
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any info on why my whole front line (Isak, Wissa, Pedro) and Saka are yellow flagged?

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah that's wrong - Wissa should be red

  16. JBG
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Hopefully Saka isn't out for a long time or at least this GW, so I have to take him out and upgrade Wissa to Watkins, would be terrible...

    1. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      They will rebuild him.

