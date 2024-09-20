Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 21 September.

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 5th Aston Villa 4 9 +1 W – L – W – W 18th Wolves 4 1 -7 L – L – D – L

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here.

ASTON VILLA

WOLVES



