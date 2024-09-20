Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 21 September.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Aston Villa
|4
|9
|+1
|W – L – W – W
|18th
|Wolves
|4
|1
|-7
|L – L – D – L
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here.
ASTON VILLA
WOLVES