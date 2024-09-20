Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Crystal Palace and Manchester United.

The match at Selhurst Park kicks off at 17:30 BST on Saturday 21 September.

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 10th Man United 4 6 0 W – L – L – W 16th Crystal Palace 4 2 -3 L – L – D – D

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here.

CRYSTAL PALACE

MAN UNITED



