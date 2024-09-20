Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Fulham and Newcastle United.

The match at Craven Cottage kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 21 September.

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Newcastle 4 10 +3 W – D – W – W 12th Fulham 4 5 0 L – W – D – D

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS

FULHAM

NEWCASTLE



