Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between Leicester City and Everton.
The match at King Power Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 21 September.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|15th
|Leicester
|4
|2
|-2
|D – L – L – D
|20th
|Everton
|4
|0
|-9
|L – L – L – L
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here.
LEICESTER
EVERTON