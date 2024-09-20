Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 5 clash between West Ham United and Chelsea.
The match at London Stadium kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 21 September.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Chelsea
|4
|7
|+3
|L – W – D – W
|14th
|West Ham
|4
|4
|-1
|L – W – L – D
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
NOTABLE ABSENTEES
Using our ‘Injuries and Bans’ page, both sides will be without some noteworthy FPL assets.
- WEST HAM:
- CHELSEA:
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 5 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here.
WEST HAM
CHELSEA