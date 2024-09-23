FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 5

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 5.

We report on the latest news from Last Man Standing and the Head-to-Head Leagues, plus the frontrunners of many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Anthony Taiwo has regained the lead from Taku Muvingi in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d), having previously led after Gameweek 3. He has risen to 16th in the worldwide rankings.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Salah-Eddine Mouhib is ahead for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 181st overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 5 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 69toy6) was 53 after hits, with 91 teams to be removed.

It means that 1,189 are going through to Gameweek 6. To help over the weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show the current live statistics.

Entry will reopen on Thursday for a few hours but new entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Chris Hyndman was the Gameweek’s highest scorer, thanks to double-digit hauls from Luis Diaz (£7.9m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.1m), Morgan Rogers (£5.2m) and captain Son Heung-min (£10.0m).

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Carl Price is once again leading League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, having previously done so after Gameweek 2. Carl has had three top 5k finishes and was 327th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 3 update.

In League 2 Division 1, Michał Dąbrowski has won his first five matches, as have six managers in League 4, six in League 5, 25 in League 6, 30 in League 7, 80 in League 8, 199 in League 9 and three in League 10.

MODS & CONS

Geoff Dance sets the pace for a fifth week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and moves up to 3,074th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Geoff also leads for a fifth week in the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Scott Barrie has reached the summit of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56) and is now 2,299th overall. He came 3,709th in 2016/17.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Meanwhile, Ilyas Piperdy leads for a second week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Aditya Doshi is up to first place in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7). He came 751st in 2014/15 and is 9,156th overall

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Chaballer leads for a third week in his own Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk), moving up to 5,643rd overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Paul Mahoney is the new number one in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i). He ranked 55th in 2009/10 and 220th in 2018/19, alongside two other top 9k finishes.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Back to Chaballer, who also leads for a third week in his own Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This is only for teams inside the top thousand of our FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

In Simon March’s FPL Champions League, it’s a fourth successive week on top for 2009/10 FPL Champion Jon Reeson. Although Simon is level with him on points, he has made more transfers to get there.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Elsewhere, Justin Petersen is the new leader of my Opening Day League and has risen to 8,343rd overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Teerth Janmajay is the new pace-setter of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6), placing 3,965th worldwide.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Piet B remains ahead for a third week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and has shot up to 93rd overall thanks to double-digit hauls from Diaz, Alexander-Arnold, Rogers and Nicolas Jackson (£7.7m), together with a near-haul from captain Erling Haaland (£15.3m).

As for the Scout community team (Scout PFT), they’ve crept up to 151st in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Ali Zameni is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs) and has risen to 1,523rd overall. But this manager has shamefully never finished inside the top 600k.

