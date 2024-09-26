93
Sleeper September 26

How our Scouts fared in the latest Sleeper draft league fixtures

On a weekend featuring Manchester City v Arsenal, an even bigger event saw the second set of draft fixtures in Fantasy Football Scout’s staff mini-league.

It’s part of our association with Sleeper, a popular app now branching into Premier League football after several years of hosting US sports contests.

Liked for its chat facilities and attractive design, simply download Sleeper on either the App Store or Play Store.

What is Sleeper + how can you join our free Pick'em league? 1

SCOUT SLEEPER DRAFT UPDATE

First, here are the 10 competitors:

  • Sam Bonfield – General Manager, half of FPL Family and a regular on Sky Sports News
  • Chris James – CEO of Scout, ‘El Fozzie’ hosts our Spaces on X
  • Neale Rigg – Editor who does a bit of line-up predicting on the side
  • Tom Freeman – Deputy Editor, a differential specialist and five-time top 1k finisher
  • Marc Jobling – Staff Writer who is now the Goals Imminent podcast co-host
  • Ian (FPL Partridge) – Social Media Manager, formerly of the FPL Partridge ‘X’ account
  • Tom Johnson – Multimedia Manager, began with Ian but recently expanded into video
  • Ed Gray – Strategic Advisor, UCL podcast co-host and creator of Fantasy Football Fest
  • Louis Roberts – Fantasy Football Community Staff Writer and master of many formats
  • Scott Worrall – Social Media Executive, the newest recruit and an EFL Fantasy contributor

And this is how Matchday 5 played out:

How our Scouts fared in the latest Sleeper draft league fixtures

The biggest victory came for Marc’s highest-scoring team, which boasted hauls for Nicolas Jackson (32.00), Luis Diaz (32.00), Erling Haaland (20.50), Tyrick Mitchell (16.00) and Ezri Konsa (14.25).

It’s two wins from two but he’s still behind Scott in the table, whose strong defensive bunch all brought in at least 16.25 points.

Meanwhile, the tightest match saw Ian beat Ed 95.25 – 88.25.

MATCHDAY 6

How our Scouts fared in the latest Sleeper draft league fixtures 1

At the time of writing, two managers have adjusted their roster in preparation for the next round of games.

Louis bought Raul Jimenez, trading Victor Kristiansen for Daichi Kamada. Gameweek 6 opponent Marc grabbed Stephy Mavididi at the expense of Hwang Hee-chan.

“I may have been a little over confident coming into the match-up with last-placed Tom J, especially as Sleeper was predicting a comfortable win. But they didn’t predict a Chelsea clean sheet – who would? – or big returns for Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella.

“Not even a return for Iliman Ndiaye, one of the Evertonians on my bench with 22.00 points. Grrr! Crystal Palace v Manchester United later on wasn’t really a great game but, fortunately, Bruno Fernandes returned 11 points to turn the table before Sunday’s games. Could Rodri and Joao Pedro make up the short-fall? For Tom J, sadly not. Due to injury and a late cameo, they only managed 1.5 points between them, meaning a second win for the mighty Fielding Foxes. We move!

“Third in the league, it’s winless ‘Best in Alderweireld’ up next. Could be a tight one, with Sleeper saying it’s 50/50, but I’m confident that Liverpool and Everton assets will be enough to see me through again.” – Chris James, manager of Fielding Foxes

That goalless draw between Palace and Man United was symbolic of Chris’ own clash with Tom J, where the week’s lowest two scorers faced each other. The latter was unlucky to leave Dean Henderson (24.25) on the bench.

JOIN OUR SCOUT PICK’EM LEAGUE

Alongside the Sleeper Fantasy FC draft, there’s Pick’em – a Premier League prediction league – and you can join the Scout one for free by clicking here.

In Pick’em, all you do is predict wins and draws for the upcoming matches, earning a point for every correct guess.

Not only is there a football shirt of choice to win each month but the overall season-long winner gets £7,500 worth of prizes!

SIGN UP HERE AHEAD OF UCL FANTASY 2024/25!


FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. How I met your Mata
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Prob been asked before..but if I’m going in with 1FTs use my wildcard will I now have 2 FTs next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Bihom
        42 mins ago

        No, activating the WC uses a FT so you'll have 1FT next week

        Open Controls
    2. Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Wildcard this? On a -4

      Raya (!)
      Alexander-Arnold | Gabriel | Konsa
      Salah | Saka (v) | Rogers | Semenyo | Dibling
      Wood | Haaland (C)

      Valdimarsson / Robinson / Johnson / João Pedro (!)

      Can do João Pedro to Vardy next week

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        If Raya is out yes.

        Open Controls
      2. The Tonberry
          22 mins ago

          First XI is similar to many wildcard drafts, so it's not worth wildcarding what you have.

          Open Controls
        • Lallana_
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Thanks all, I'll monitor the Raya situation. I'm sure he's out a week max! If longer, I'll wildcard!
          Not ideal but not sure Flekken is guaranteed a cleansheet either if I wildcard him in.

          Open Controls
      3. TeddiPonza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Current team:

        X Fab
        TAA Gabriel Greaves X X
        X LDiaz Mbeumo Rogers X
        X Haaland DCL

        Which combo do you prefer?

        A. Raya Mazroui Mykolenko Saka Dibling Watkins
        B. Sanchez Saliba Faes Saka Semenyo Solanke
        C. Sanchez Saliba Bednarek Salah Semenyo Havertz

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 13 Years
          3 mins ago

          A if Raya's fit to start

          Open Controls
      4. Warby84
        • 9 Years
        54 mins ago

        Raya Fabi
        Trent Robinson Gabriel Lewis (Faes)
        Salah Saka Smith-Rowe Rogers (Winks)
        Haaland Calvert-Lewin (Pedro)

        Used free transfer only 0.3 itb, stick this week?

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          Big time stick. Most are WCing to basically that team.

          Open Controls
          1. Warby84
            • 9 Years
            just now

            I can do Pedro to Welbeck but probably not worth it this week..

            Open Controls
            1. polis
              • 13 Years
              just now

              It's not. Look at the Brighton fixtures.

              Open Controls
      5. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 7 Years
        45 mins ago

        G2g?

        Pope
        Gabriel Saliba Porro
        Diaz Jota Gordon ESR
        Haaland Havertz Isak

        Sa Dibling Robinson Greaves

        Open Controls
        1. polis
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          It's different. So it probably does well.

          Open Controls
          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            Kept the Newcastle assets, will probably backfire. Knee is jerking for Gordon > Mbeumo.

            Open Controls
            1. polis
              • 13 Years
              3 mins ago

              After EVERYONE has kicked them out they're destined to do well.

              Open Controls
              1. Athletic Nasherbo
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Usually goals in Newcastle vs City.

                Howe also alluded to needing to give Isak more of the ball, so fingers crossed an upsurge in form!

                Open Controls
            2. The Tonberry
                just now

                I think that's the only move I'll do for that team this week.

                Open Controls
        2. Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          43 mins ago

          Wildcarders on Raya, even if we dont get clarity from Arteta tomorrow, are you going to stick with him in your WC team?

          Open Controls
          1. The Tonberry
              27 mins ago

              It's probably a call I'll make on Saturday morning before deadline.

              Open Controls
            • polis
              • 13 Years
              26 mins ago

              Flip the coin.

              Open Controls
              1. polis
                • 13 Years
                2 mins ago

                Also want to see how the price changes go. Could be some decent movement tonight.

                Open Controls
                1. Weak Become Heros
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I want Saka but also need the extra 0.1 rise on Luis Dias - cant have them both! Argh

                  Open Controls
            • yoyoyoyoyoyoyo
              • 11 Years
              21 mins ago

              Yeh obviously

              Open Controls
            • Brehmeren
              • 14 Years
              just now

              Of course not.

              Open Controls
          2. royals forever
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            43 mins ago

            Your help is needed please

            On WC

            Pick 1 out of

            Martinez
            Lewis

            Pick 1 out of

            McNeil
            Rogers

            Pick 2 out of

            Solanke
            Jackson
            Wood
            DCL

            Any ideas would be appreciated

            Open Controls
            1. polis
              • 13 Years
              39 mins ago

              Two different positions but if you can cover with someone nailed. Lewis.

              Rogers. Plays for a better team and cheaper.

              Solanke and Jackson but comes at the price.

              Open Controls
            2. Weak Become Heros
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              39 mins ago

              Lewis
              Rodgers
              Jackson
              Solanke

              Open Controls
            3. XX SMICER XX
              • 6 Years
              37 mins ago

              Lewis but need decent 4th choice defender

              Rogers

              Solanke & Jackson - but what impact does having expensive fwd have on the rest of your team?

              Open Controls
            4. Athletic Nasherbo
              • 7 Years
              35 mins ago

              Martinez vs Lewis:

              Nailed vs minutes risk

              Steady eddy vs high upside

              Conclusion:

              If you have bench cover, I’d go Lewis. But you must anticipate benchings. Or when 45 mins, only as per Brentford game. Personally, though, how I play the game is that I want to reduce the amount to risk in the time, risk leads to negative emotions and the game is draining enough.

              McNeil vs Rogers

              I think both will get similar points over the next 4-6 weeks.

              Both similar in the sense they can play really well but in FPL terms they can be poor.

              I’d go the cheaper option because it’s tight.

              Striker debate:

              All good options, with good fixtures.

              Solanke is the favourite choice for many, and I’d agree. But he’s a risk given he’s just back from injury and we don’t know how Spurs will play. For me, Solanke is a wait and see but have the money in the bank to move to him GW8.

              As a Chelsea fan, Jackson is underrated. Problem is, I don’t think he’ll explode at home.

              Therefore, I’d go for Wood and DCL. Both on pens, good home fixtures.

              Open Controls
              1. polis
                • 13 Years
                30 mins ago

                Do you think Wood and DCL will explode?

                Open Controls
                1. Athletic Nasherbo
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Don’t need to when they get 7-9 points most week for the next 4-6 I think.

                  Open Controls
          3. XX SMICER XX
            • 6 Years
            40 mins ago

            Captain choice?
            A. Saka
            B. Havertz
            C. Haaland

            Time for Trent with my 1 free transfer?
            Yes
            No

            Benching Headache?
            1. Aina
            2. Pau Torres

            Current team:
            Henderson
            Aina Gabriel Torres
            Saka Mbeumo Rogers Jota Semenyo
            Havertz Haaland

            Edwards Calvin-Lewin Porro Quansah

            Open Controls
            1. Weak Become Heros
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              25 mins ago

              A

              Open Controls
            2. polis
              • 13 Years
              24 mins ago

              C

              Maybe.

              It's not if you don't do the above.

              Open Controls
            3. The Tonberry
                20 mins ago

                Haaland - I think Saka will have reduced minutes with one eye on the PSG game on Tuesday.

                I'd do the Trent transfer - you'd want him sooner or later.

                I'd play Aina over Torres

                Open Controls
              • XX SMICER XX
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Thanks all.
                I have WC in the bank for later so think I will make the Trent move

                Open Controls
            4. lekalatch
              • 5 Years
              37 mins ago

              Verbruggen
              TAA Robbo Konsa
              Salah Eze Mitoma Rogers
              Haaland Watkins Welbeck

              4.0 - Faes Winks Mosquera

              3FT, 0.6ITB

              A) Watkins Mitoma Robbo —> Havertz Mbeumo Gabriel
              B) Watkins Mitoma Robbo —> DCL Saka Gabriel
              C) Salah Welbeck Robbo —> Havertz Saka Gabriel
              D) other?

              Open Controls
              1. XX SMICER XX
                • 6 Years
                just now

                C

                Open Controls
            5. Jordan.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              37 mins ago

              got and keeping raya on w/c so getting kepa as cover for the extra 0.5,SOU,lei, ill have 5f/t next week so can lose 1 taking kepa out when raya is back ,seems a reasonable option.....

              Open Controls
              1. polis
                • 13 Years
                5 mins ago

                Yeah. Decent call if you have 5 free and can bank the cash needed.

                Open Controls
                1. Jordan.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 14 Years
                  1 min ago

                  yeah options are
                  leno,crap scheme forfeits a gunner
                  sell raya altogether,not for me ,hate rotation
                  waiting for news anyway ,legohead is spouting crap
                  just wanted a plan innit,cheers polis g/l

                  Open Controls
            6. OptimusBlack
              • 11 Years
              37 mins ago

              Which is Good ?
              A- Lewis Salah Semenyo Havertz
              B- Aina Saka Díaz Watkins

              Open Controls
              1. polis
                • 13 Years
                21 mins ago

                Both are good

                Open Controls
              2. Jordan.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                19 mins ago

                B presuming you have haaland

                Open Controls
              3. 1966 was a great year for E…
                • 14 Years
                15 mins ago

                Just about B - A maybe better for this week though.

                Open Controls
              4. XX SMICER XX
                • 6 Years
                7 mins ago

                I like both. Think I slightly prefer A

                Open Controls
              5. OptimusBlack
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                Cheers Guys gonna post my two WC

                Open Controls
              6. elpiratacordobes
                • 13 Years
                just now

                I think B is slightly better long term.

                Open Controls
            7. 1966 was a great year for E…
              • 14 Years
              36 mins ago

              Would you play

              A) ESR (nfo)
              B) Rogers (ips)

              Open Controls
              1. polis
                • 13 Years
                15 mins ago

                B

                Open Controls
              2. The Tonberry
                  13 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                • The Point About It Is
                  • 12 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                • XX SMICER XX
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
                  1. 1966 was a great year for E…
                    • 14 Years
                    just now

                    Cheers lads!

                    Open Controls
              3. Kitman
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                30 mins ago

                Would you take a hit for gvardiol > Gabriel?

                Gives me 2x Arsenal

                Open Controls
                1. Kitman
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  9 mins ago

                  Actually ive just seen man cities juicy ixtures afterwards. I’ll
                  Just stick with gvardiol

                  Open Controls
                2. XX SMICER XX
                  • 6 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Rare a hit for a defender is worth it

                  Open Controls
              4. Qaiss
                • 8 Years
                29 mins ago

                If Lewis is benched this week, will you include him in your wildcard team?

                Open Controls
                1. The Point About It Is
                  • 12 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Yes

                  Open Controls
                2. Weak Become Heros
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  I think I probably still would. Good chance of getting some starts in the easier fixtures where Pep floods the midfield.

                  Newcastle away with their pacey wingers, could be time for 1on1 defenders like Walker

                  Open Controls
                  1. Qaiss
                    • 8 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Good chance but not a certainty with 2 other players capable of playing his position

                    If he starts this week, that’s some pretty strong reassurance

                    Open Controls
              5. lumaunited
                • 6 Years
                28 mins ago

                is there any information about Mikolenko

                Open Controls
                1. Weak Become Heros
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Recovered.

                  Open Controls
                2. polis
                  • 13 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Should be back. Sounds like probably this week. Is a bargain bench/rotation option.

                  Open Controls
              6. g40steve
                • 6 Years
                24 mins ago

                Raya owners on WC holding?

                Open Controls
                1. Admiral Benson
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Switching to Saliba. Flekken GK

                  Open Controls
                2. 1966 was a great year for E…
                  • 14 Years
                  just now

                  Yep, want him long term.

                  Open Controls
              7. Jinswick
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                21 mins ago

                Whatcha reckon? Planning to delay WC and do Salah/x -> Haaland/y next week.

                A) Jota -> Mbeumo
                B) Save FT

                Hendo
                Trent, Gabriel, Porro
                Salah, Saka, Palmer, Jota, Rogers
                Watkins, Vardy

                Fabs, Johnson, Barco, Jebbison
                Bank 0.1m, 1FT, all chips

                Open Controls
              8. Jordan.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                19 mins ago

                w/c
                raya
                gabriel/trent/colwill
                rogers/saka/diaz/mbuemo
                dcl/haaland/jackson

                kepa/lewis/mykolenko/dibling

                gw7 5f/t 0.1 itb
                ive realised if raya is fit this is a B/B15 chance all 15 good fixtures

                Open Controls
                1. polis
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  Decent. Also tryng to go with an actual squad.

                  Open Controls
              9. Udogie-style
                • 1 Year
                17 mins ago

                Stick with Lewis or take a hit to free up cash to switch to Calafiori?

                Open Controls
                1. 1966 was a great year for E…
                  • 14 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Stick

                  Open Controls
                2. polis
                  • 13 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Not for a hit

                  Open Controls
              10. DA Minnion (Former great)
                • 12 Years
                16 mins ago

                What about DCL.
                Worth a punt for Pedro?

                Open Controls
                1. Kay317
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Yea I reckon so. Fixtures are great and Pedro might be out anyway

                  Open Controls
              11. OptimusBlack
                • 11 Years
                14 mins ago

                Which WC is better ?
                A-
                Raya (FAB)
                Aina TAA Gabriel ( Faes Greaves)
                Saka Díaz Rogers Mbeumo( Dibling)
                Haaland Wood Watkins
                B-
                Raya (FAB)
                Lewis TAA Gabriel ( Faes Greaves)
                Salah Semenyo Mbeumo Rogers ( Dibling)
                Haaland Havertz Wood

                Open Controls
                1. elpiratacordobes
                  • 13 Years
                  1 min ago

                  I would say A, by there isn't much btw de 2 teams.

                  Open Controls
              12. Weak Become Heros
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                13 mins ago

                What option is better on WC:

                A. Jackson in a 343 (Dibling 8th attacker on bench)
                B. Luis Dias in 352

                Open Controls
                1. polis
                  • 13 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Eeny, meeny, miny, moe. You've picked the wrong one.

                  Open Controls
                2. elpiratacordobes
                  • 13 Years
                  1 min ago

                  B

                  Open Controls
              13. leocarter27
                • 9 Years
                11 mins ago

                Should I take a hit or roll with it?

                Raya*

                Dunk TAA Robinson Konsa

                Semenyo Saka Mbeumo Salah Rogers

                Haaland

                Fab - Greaves - J.Pedro - Wheatley

                0.3 ITB 0 FT

                Thanks!

                Open Controls
              14. oi no professionals
                • 13 Years
                7 mins ago

                Gibbs-White > Mbuemo is a no brainier right?

                Open Controls
                1. polis
                  • 13 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Correct

                  Open Controls
                2. Supersonic_
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Absolutely, assume FT?

                  Open Controls
                  1. oi no professionals
                    • 13 Years
                    just now

                    Yeah on a free

                    Open Controls
                3. elpiratacordobes
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  Do it...

                  Open Controls
              15. Fuddled FC
                • 12 Years
                4 mins ago

                Would you rather have?

                a) Davis
                b) Maz

                Open Controls
                1. Weak Become Heros
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  just now

                  A

                  Open Controls
              16. elpiratacordobes
                • 13 Years
                4 mins ago

                Can you please help deciding which option is best on WC?

                A) De Ligt – Rogers – Havertz
                B) Mazraoui – Dibling - Watkins (+0.2 ITB)

                Open Controls
                1. polis
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  A

                  Open Controls
              17. gfcc20
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                Changes to this WC draft?
                Sanchez
                Trent Gabriel Aina
                Saka Mbuemo Semenyo Diaz
                Haaland Watkins Wood

                Fab Rogers Collins Greaves

                Open Controls
                1. polis
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  Looks good

                  Open Controls

