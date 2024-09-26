How our Scouts fared in the latest Sleeper draft league fixtures

Sponsored by Sleeper

On a weekend featuring Manchester City v Arsenal, an even bigger event saw the second set of draft fixtures in Fantasy Football Scout’s staff mini-league.

It’s part of our association with Sleeper, a popular app now branching into Premier League football after several years of hosting US sports contests.

Liked for its chat facilities and attractive design, simply download Sleeper on either the App Store or Play Store.

SCOUT SLEEPER DRAFT UPDATE

First, here are the 10 competitors:

Sam Bonfield – General Manager, half of FPL Family and a regular on Sky Sports News

Chris James – CEO of Scout, 'El Fozzie' hosts our Spaces on X

Neale Rigg – Editor who does a bit of line-up predicting on the side

Tom Freeman – Deputy Editor, a differential specialist and five-time top 1k finisher

Marc Jobling – Staff Writer who is now the Goals Imminent podcast co-host

Ian (FPL Partridge) – Social Media Manager, formerly of the FPL Partridge 'X' account

Tom Johnson – Multimedia Manager, began with Ian but recently expanded into video

Ed Gray – Strategic Advisor, UCL podcast co-host and creator of Fantasy Football Fest

Louis Roberts – Fantasy Football Community Staff Writer and master of many formats

Scott Worrall – Social Media Executive, the newest recruit and an EFL Fantasy contributor

And this is how Matchday 5 played out:

The biggest victory came for Marc’s highest-scoring team, which boasted hauls for Nicolas Jackson (32.00), Luis Diaz (32.00), Erling Haaland (20.50), Tyrick Mitchell (16.00) and Ezri Konsa (14.25).

It’s two wins from two but he’s still behind Scott in the table, whose strong defensive bunch all brought in at least 16.25 points.

Meanwhile, the tightest match saw Ian beat Ed 95.25 – 88.25.

MATCHDAY 6

At the time of writing, two managers have adjusted their roster in preparation for the next round of games.

Louis bought Raul Jimenez, trading Victor Kristiansen for Daichi Kamada. Gameweek 6 opponent Marc grabbed Stephy Mavididi at the expense of Hwang Hee-chan.

“I may have been a little over confident coming into the match-up with last-placed Tom J, especially as Sleeper was predicting a comfortable win. But they didn’t predict a Chelsea clean sheet – who would? – or big returns for Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella. “Not even a return for Iliman Ndiaye, one of the Evertonians on my bench with 22.00 points. Grrr! Crystal Palace v Manchester United later on wasn’t really a great game but, fortunately, Bruno Fernandes returned 11 points to turn the table before Sunday’s games. Could Rodri and Joao Pedro make up the short-fall? For Tom J, sadly not. Due to injury and a late cameo, they only managed 1.5 points between them, meaning a second win for the mighty Fielding Foxes. We move! “Third in the league, it’s winless ‘Best in Alderweireld’ up next. Could be a tight one, with Sleeper saying it’s 50/50, but I’m confident that Liverpool and Everton assets will be enough to see me through again.” – Chris James, manager of Fielding Foxes

That goalless draw between Palace and Man United was symbolic of Chris’ own clash with Tom J, where the week’s lowest two scorers faced each other. The latter was unlucky to leave Dean Henderson (24.25) on the bench.

