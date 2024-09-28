Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Bournemouth and Southampton.
The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 30 September.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|13th
|Bournemouth
|5
|5
|-3
|DDWLL
|18th
|Southampton
|5
|1
|-7
|LLLLD
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BOURNEMOUTH
SOUTHAMPTON