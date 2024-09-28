Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Brentford and West Ham United.
The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 28 September.
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|12th
|Brentford
|5
|6
|-2
|WLWLL
|14th
|West Ham
|5
|4
|-4
|LWLDL
Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
BRENTFORD
WEST HAM