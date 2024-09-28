Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 6 clash between Brentford and West Ham United.

The match at Gtech Community Stadium kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 28 September.

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 12th Brentford 5 6 -2 WLWLL 14th West Ham 5 4 -4 LWLDL

Over the last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 6 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

BRENTFORD

WEST HAM



